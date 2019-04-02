Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC

The puck will drop on the 2019 Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship on April 4.

Team Canada will begin the tournament against Switzerland at 9:00 a.m. EDT (6:00 a.m. PDT) on that first day of play, with sights set on capturing the country’s first gold medal since 2012.

Here are some fun facts about the women’s worlds and answers to some of your most frequently asked questions:

What is Team Canada’s schedule at the women’s world hockey championship?

The 2019 Women’s World Hockey Championship begins on April 4 and runs through April 14. The first six days will feature round robin play within the groups. The quarterfinals will be on April 11, semifinals on April 13, and the medal games on April 14.

Canada is in Group A, which means games against Switzerland, the United States, Finland, and Russia.

April 4 – 9:00am EDT/6:00am PDT vs. Switzerland

April 6 – 12:30pm EDT/9:30am PDT vs. United States

April 8 – 12:30pm EDT/9:30am PDT vs. Russia

April 9 – 12:30pm EDT/9:30am PDT vs. Finland

How can I watch Team Canada at the women’s world hockey championship?

TSN is the official broadcaster of the tournament and will carry all of Team Canada’s games on one or more of its channels. Check out the list here.

Where is the 2019 Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship?

Espoo, Finland was selected as this year’s host city. In 2020, the women’s worlds return to Canada with Nova Scotia hosting the championship in Halifax and Truro.

How many Olympians are on Team Canada’s world championship roster?

16 players who won silver at PyeongChang 2018 are on the 2019 world championship team:

Forwards: Emily Clark, Mélodie Daoust, Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse, Marie-Phillip Poulin, Jillian Saulnier, Natalie Spooner, Laura Stacey, Blayre Turnbull

Defence: Renata Fast, Laura Fortino, Jocelyne Larocque, Brigette Lacquette

Goalies: Geneviève Lacasse, Shannon Szabados

Nine of those 16 players won gold at Sochi 2014 (Daoust, Fortino, Jenner, Johnston, Lacasse, Larocque, Poulin, Spooner, Szabados).

Which players are making their world championship debuts?

Mélodie Daoust and Sarah Nurse are both Olympians making their first appearances at the women’s world championships. Daoust has already competed at two Olympic Games! Four other world championship rookies are: Ann-Sophie Bettez (Forward), Jaime Bourbonnais (Defence), Loren Gabel (Forward), Micah Zandee-Hart (Defence).

Where do the players play when not representing Canada?

Of the 23 players on the roster, 17 played in the CWHL, four in NCAA and one in the NWHL this past season. Unfortunately, the Canadian Women’s Hockey League announced they will be closing operations. But there are reports that the National Women’s Hockey League has approved expansion to Toronto and Montreal for next season.

Are any Olympians on the Team Canada staff?

There are two former players and one former coach on the staff for the 2019 worlds. Gina Kingsbury (Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010) is the director of women’s national teams, Caroline Ouellette (Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014) is an assistant coach and Melody Davidson (head coach at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010) is the head scout.

How many medals has Canada won at the women’s world hockey championship?

Canada has appeared in every single gold medal game at the women’s worlds since the first tournament took place in 1990. Canada owns 10 gold medals and eight silver medals. All 18 of those gold medal games have been against their rivals, the United States.