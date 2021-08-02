Here’s what people are saying about Penny’s historic medals from Tokyo 2020

Penny Oleksiak is the girl everyone is talking about. At just 21-years-old, she has become Canada’s all-time most decorated Olympian after capturing her seventh Olympic medal in the 4x100m medley relay.

Earlier in the week, she earned two other medals in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre including a 4x100m freestyle relay silver and a bronze in the 200m freestyle to add to the four medals she won at Rio 2016. Oleksiak’s victory surpasses the six medals won by speed skater Cindy Klassen and dual sport athlete Clara Hughes.

No surprise, she had the entire internet talking.

From one 🐐 to another

After Oleksiak won Olympic medal #6 to become the most decorated summer Olympian of all-time, Tessa Virtue was quick to congratulate the swimming superstar. With five career Olympic medals, Virtue and partner Scott Moir remain the the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

Moguls 🤴 Mikael Kingsbury

Congrats @OleksiakPenny for your 7th Olympic medal🙌🏼 It would take me 16 more years to reach haha — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) August 1, 2021

Greatness recognizes greatness. Defending moguls World Champion Mikael Kingsbury did just that, realizing he would need to medal in every single event over the next few years to reach her milestone.

Toronto Raptors

The 219 NBA Champions had some words: GOAT and icon.

Pascal Siakam 🌶

In Oleksiak’s interview after the race, it was revealed she goes by the nickname “Spicy P” among her teammates. Pascal Siakam, a forward on the Toronto Raptors, who also goes by the same nickname showed his support.

🔥🐐🌶 — pascal siakam (@pskills43) August 1, 2021

Queen B 👑

Bianca Andreescu inspired millions when she became the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam title when she won the US Open in 2019. The fellow young star says Oleksiak is an inspiration.

Kaitlyn Weaver

Two-time Olympian Kaitlyn Weaver makes a good point.

PICKREM

MASSE

MACNEIL

OLEKSIAK



PUT IT ON A T-SHIRT! Legends! 🇨🇦🥉@TeamCanada — Kaitlyn Weaver (@kaitlynonice) August 1, 2021

Brittany MacLean

Two-time Olympian Brittany MacLean, who won bronze with Oleksiak in the 4x200m in Rio, was beyond excited for her former teammates.

My ladies out here PERFORMING in Tokyo! What a way to close out an amazing meet – @OleksiakPenny makes history, @mags_swims26 adds to her Olympic gold, @Kjmasse rounds out these Games with THREE podium appearances, and @sydneypickrem nabs her first Olympic medal! So damn proud 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/IhTDR1RpaL — Brittany MacLean (@b_maclean) August 1, 2021

The hockey world chimes in 🏒

Like Bianca Andreescu, fellow Canadian trailblazer Natalie Spooner was also in awe of Penny’s performance.

Congrats @OleksiakPenny!!! It has been so fun to watch your races and the ladies crush it! #inspired https://t.co/3A0ZlJuEli — Natalie Spooner (@natspooner5) August 1, 2021

Did you know Penny Oleksiak’s brother Jamie plays in the NHL? Gerry Dee did!

Imagine playing hockey in the NHL and being the second best athlete in your family. 😉



Congrats, @OleksiakPenny! — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) July 28, 2021

Here’s what her proud older brother had to say: