Photo by Stephen Hosier/COC

Warner, LePage, off to strong start in Olympic decathlon

Damian Warner, Pierce LePage, and Georgia Ellenwood could not have asked for better starts to their Tokyo 2020 Olympic combined events.

The decathlon and heptathlon took centre stage for Canadian athletics on the morning of Day 12.

Out bright and early inside the Olympic Stadium for the 100m dash, Warner matched his own world decathlon best time of 10.12 seconds (1066 points) to top the event. In the long jump, an event in which he also holds the world best mark for decathletes, Warner was in full stride. His best jump of 8.24m (1123 point) was the best not only in this competition, but also sets an Olympic decathlon best mark. With a season-best effort of 14.80m in the shot put, Warner gained another 777 points to conclude the morning session with 2966 points.

Canadian Damian Warner competes in the Men’s Decathlon Long Jump heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 04, 2021. Photo by Stephen Hosier/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

“It was the start I was looking for,” said Warner, competing in his third Olympic Games. “It’s on par with where I was earlier this year when I had my lifetime best performance so just got to keep building on this. High jump and the 400-metres later today, finish strong and then come out tomorrow with the same energy.”

Coming into Tokyo 2020, Warner had earned a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games, sandwiched between two bronze medals from Rio 2016 and 2019 World Athletics Championships. A strong 2021 season saw him break his own Canadian record at the Götzis Hypomeeting, where he earned a historic sixth career victory with a lifetime best of 8995 points — ranking him as the fourth-highest scoring decathlete of all time. He wants to give his best effort, keep it fun, and hopes that mindset helps him continue his strong performances.

“How the last two years have gone, I think that it would be a shame to come here and have a miserable decathlon or a frustrating or stressful experience,” Warner added. “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible, and obviously the performances help. It’s a great start.”

Canadian Pierce Lepage competes in Men’s Decathlon Shot Put during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 04, 2021. Photo by Stephen Hosier/COC

LePage, making his Olympic debut, wasn’t far behind, clocking 10.43 seconds (992 points) to finish in third in the 100m. His season-best long jump of 7.65m (972 points) put him atop group A, trailing only Warner’s mark overall in the competition. He regained some points against his compatriot, throwing a personal best of 15.31m (809 points) in the shot put. LePage sits in second after three events with 2773 points.

Warner will be wearing the yellow nameplate as the points leader heading into the evening session with the 193-point lead on LePage. Australian Ashley Maloney is third with 2741 points while Frenchman Kevin Mayer, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist and 2017 World champion, is fourth with 2662 points.

In the women’s heptathlon, Ellenwood clocked 13.47 seconds (1055 points) in the women’s 100m hurdles to get her first Olympic Games underway. That was just 0.07 seconds off of her personal best. Ellenwood showed a strong and clean performance in the high jump, with a personal best height of 1.83m for 1016 points. She will go into the evening session in eighth place with 2071 points.

Canadian Georgia Ellenwood competes in the Women’s Heptathlon High Jump during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 04, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

“I’m happy with the events, the hurdles was consistent. Going into each event with a clear head, I knew the high jump was going to go well because I’ve been practicing well, just executing exactly what I’ve been doing in practice,” said Ellenwood, who moved from Wisconsin to now train out of Toronto Track and Field Centre in Toronto. “I’m in a good spot right now but I’m not going to get ahead of myself.”

