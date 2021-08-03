Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 12

Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown are ready to run towards the 200m podium, Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe will be part of canoe history, Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner conclude the duet artistic swimming competition, and Brooke Henderson gets going in the women’s Olympic golf tournament.

You can check out the official schedule of Canadians competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching for in each sport.

Athletics

The headline event of the day will be the men’s 200m final, featuring Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown. De Grasse ran a Canadian record 19.73 seconds to win his semifinal while Brown was also victorious in his semifinal by running a season’s best19.99 seconds. De Grasse is seeking his second medal of Tokyo 2020 and his second straight Olympic medal in the 200m. Brown, a finalist at the 2019 World Championships, is going for his first individual Olympic medal after being part of the bronze medal-winning 4x100m relay at Rio 2016.

Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown competes in the Men’s 200m heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday, August 03, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

After setting a national record in the heats, Geneviève Lalonde will compete in the final of the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

It’s Day One of the decathlon for Damian Warner and Pierce LePage, who will compete in the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, and 400m. Georgia Ellenwood will also compete in Day One of the heptathlon, with the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200m on the schedule.

Sisters Gabriela DeBues-Stafford and Lucia Stafford will race in the semifinals of the women’s 1500m while Kyra Constantine will be on the track for the semifinals of the women’s 400m.

Artistic Swimming

Following their results in the Free Routine Preliminary and Duet Technical Routine, Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner sit in fifth place as they head into the Duet Free Routine Final.

Canadian artistic swimmers Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau compete in the Free Routine preliminary round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Monday, August 02, 2021. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Equestrian

Mario Deslauriers and Bardolina 2 will compete in the individual jumping final after recording a clean round in the individual jumping qualifier.

Canada’s Mario Deslauriers, riding Canada’s Mario Deslauriers, competes during the equestrian jumping individual qualifying at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Open Water Swimming

Kate Sanderson will get the day started for Canada in the gruelling women’s 10k marathon.

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe will be part of history as they compete in the women’s C-1 200m heats, the first women’s canoe sprint event to ever be contested at the Olympic Games.

Nick Matveev and Mark de Jonge will race in the heats of the men’s K-1 200m, the event in which de Jonge won bronze at London 2012. Michelle Russell will start in the heats of the women’s K-1 500m and Brian Malfesi and Vincent Jourdenais will hit the water for the heats of the men’s K-2 1000m.

A top two finish will advance a boat straight into the next-day semifinals, otherwise an additional race awaits in the quarterfinals.

Diving

Meaghan Benfeito and Celina Toth will compete in the preliminary round of the women’s 10m platform, seeking a top-18 finish to advance to the semifinals. Benfeito won bronze in this event at Rio 2016.

Track Cycling

A day after breaking the Canadian record, the men’s team pursuit squad will face Germany, who they beat in the first round, in a head-to-head match-up to determine fifth and sixth place.

Canadian track cyclists Vincent Haitre, Michael Foley, Derek Gee and Jay Lamoureux compete in the first round heats for the Men’s Team Pursuit during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 03, 2021. COC/Handout Dave Holland

The Canadians sprinters also see their first action. Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest will compete in the women’s keirin, which has the first round and repechages on the schedule. Hugo Barrette and Nick Wammes will compete in the qualifying round of the men’s sprint, aiming to be among the top 24 who will advance to the 1/32 finals.

Golf

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp tee off for the first round of the women’s stroke play tournament.

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, hits from the eighth tee during a practice round prior to the women’s golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Sport Climbing

Alannah Yip will compete in the qualification round for speed, bouldering and lead, hoping to be among the top eight in the combined scores to advance to the final.