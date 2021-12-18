FR
Olympic.ca Logo
2021 FIS Snowboard World CupPhoto by: Dario Belingheri / Pentaphoto©2021
Photo by: Dario Belingheri / Pentaphoto©2021

Eliot Grondin races to World Cup silver in Italy

By Chloe Morrison

In the last big final of 2021, Eliot Grondin captured a snowboard cross World Cup silver medal in Cervinia, Italy. Saturday was a great day for snowboard cross racing with perfect conditions and beautiful sunshine above the Matterhorn from its Italian side.

Joining Grondin on the podium was Austria’s Jakob Dusek, who captured the gold medal and Spain’s Lucas Eguibar who finished in the bronze medal position. This silver medal moves Grondin into fourth place in the overall standings. It is his first World Cup podium of the season and fourth to date.

Canadian teammates Kevin Hill and Liam Moffatt finished 19th and 22nd, respectively.

READ: Off to the hills for training with Team Canada snowboard cross athletes

Earlier this year, Grondin achieved his first podium finish at the snowboard world championships. In February, he won bronze in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. Grondin made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 as a 16-year-old, making him the youngest man and second-youngest athlete on Team Canada at those Games.

On the women’s side, Tess Critchlow was the top Canadian finisher in seventh position.

The FIS snowboard cross World Cup circuit heads to Krasnoyarsk, Russia from January 7 to 9.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

François Boivin

François Boivin is a two-time Olympian who competed in snowboard cross at Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010.

Eliot Grondin

Eliot Grondin was just 15 years old when he began competing on the Nor-Am Cup circuit and recorded his first…

Mike Robertson

Mike Robertson made his Olympic debut at Vancouver 2010 and won the silver medal in the men's snowboard cross event.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Snowboard

There are five categories of Olympic snowboard events, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some of these…

Cycling – Mountain Bike

There are four specialties of mountain bike, but only cross-country was added to the Olympic program at Atlanta 1996.

Diving

Olympic diving uses two types of boards: 3m springboard and 10m platform. There are individual and synchronized events for both…

View all sports