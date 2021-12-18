Photo by: Dario Belingheri / Pentaphoto©2021

Eliot Grondin races to World Cup silver in Italy

In the last big final of 2021, Eliot Grondin captured a snowboard cross World Cup silver medal in Cervinia, Italy. Saturday was a great day for snowboard cross racing with perfect conditions and beautiful sunshine above the Matterhorn from its Italian side.

Joining Grondin on the podium was Austria’s Jakob Dusek, who captured the gold medal and Spain’s Lucas Eguibar who finished in the bronze medal position. This silver medal moves Grondin into fourth place in the overall standings. It is his first World Cup podium of the season and fourth to date.

Canadian teammates Kevin Hill and Liam Moffatt finished 19th and 22nd, respectively.

READ: Off to the hills for training with Team Canada snowboard cross athletes

Earlier this year, Grondin achieved his first podium finish at the snowboard world championships. In February, he won bronze in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. Grondin made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 as a 16-year-old, making him the youngest man and second-youngest athlete on Team Canada at those Games.

Today is showtime 🍿💯 here in @CerviniaValt 🇮🇹 so take a look at the course with @JakobDusek and #EliotGrondin going full send🔥

Finals will kick-off at 11:30 CET and you can check where to watch live in our previous post😎#fissnowboard #sbx #sbxlife #showtime pic.twitter.com/CYi6uSUTXf — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) December 18, 2021

On the women’s side, Tess Critchlow was the top Canadian finisher in seventh position.

The FIS snowboard cross World Cup circuit heads to Krasnoyarsk, Russia from January 7 to 9.