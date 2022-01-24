Team Canada adds 24 freestyle skiers to the roster for Beijing 2022

Team Canada will have its largest Olympic freestyle skiing team ever at Beijing 2022.

There will be 24 athletes competing across four different disciplines: five in moguls, six in aerials, seven in slopestyle/big air, and six in halfpipe.

Whether you call him the G.O.A.T or the king, Mikaël Kingsbury is undoubtedly the most dominant athlete ever in his discipline. The reigning Olympic champion heads to his third Games not long after earning his 101st career World Cup podium in just 120 starts. That includes an incredible 71 victories. He’s also a three-time world champion in moguls, which includes back-to-back crowns in 2019 and 2021.

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning men’s moguls gold at PyeongChang 2018 on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Canada’s Laurent Dumais celebrates after a run in the finals of a World Cup freestyle moguls competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Justine Dufour-Lapointe brandishes a Canadian flag after winning silver in women’s moguls at the PyeongChang 2018 Games on February 11th, 2018. Photo by Jason Ransom/COC

Chloé Dufour-Lapointe competes in the women’s mogul finals at PyeongChang 2018 on February 11. Photo by Jason Ransom/COC

Canada’s Sofiane Gagnon competes in a World Cup freestyle moguls competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

“It’s always an honour for me to represent Canada on the world’s largest stage,” said Kingsbury. “This will mark my third Olympic Games and each time I feel the same pride. This is the culmination of the last four years of work, and I look forward to being in Beijing with all the other athletes from Canada.”

He’ll be joined in the men’s moguls by Olympic rookie Laurent Dumais, who finished sixth at the 2021 World Championships and has three career World Cup podiums.

Sisters Chloé and Justine Dufour-Lapointe are off to their third straight Games together. After memorably sharing the podium at Sochi 2014, Justine added a silver medal at PyeongChang 2018. Chloé will make some history in Beijing as the first female Canadian freestyle skier to compete in four Olympic Games.

Sofiane Gagnon will be the debutant on the women’s moguls team at 22 years old. She’s been competing on the World Cup circuit since 2018.

Canadian freestyle aerials skier Lewis Irving, of Quebec City, flies through the air during a training session at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Marion Thenault celebrates winning a World Cup medal FIS Freestyle (via smugmug)

Canada’s Miha Fontaine reacts after a run in the finals of a World Cup freestyle aerials competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Canada’s Emile Nadeau competes in a World Cup freestyle aerials competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Canada’s Naomy Boudreau-Guertin practices before competing in the World Cup women’s freestyle aerials skiing event, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Deer Valley, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Canada’s Flavie Aumond competes in a World Cup freestyle aerials competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The only returning Olympian among the six aerialists is Lewis Irving, who has shown what he’s capable of with his six World Cup podiums. Also competing in the men’s event will be Miha Fontaine and Émile Nadeau, who are both just 18 years old and in the midst of their second World Cup seasons. Fontaine is the son of Nicolas Fontaine who won silver when aerials was a demonstration event at Albertville 1992 and went on to make three official Olympic appearances.

Marion Thénault will lead the women’s aerials team. The former gymnast didn’t even know how to ski when she was recruited via RBC Training Ground in 2017 but within the last year has stood on three World Cup podiums. She’ll be joined by 19-year-old Flavie Aumond, who recently broke into the top-five in a World Cup, and 22-year-old Naomy Boudreau-Guertin, who is enjoying her first full World Cup season.

New to the Olympic program this year will be a mixed team aerials event, in addition to the individual events.

The other new freestyle event is big air, in which the men and women who compete in slopestyle will also be entered. Canada’s contingent will bring with them a multitude of medals from major international competitions.

Canada’s Evan McEachran skis during the men’s ski slopestyle qualifications Phoenix Snow Park during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teal Harle of Canada reacts to his score following his third run in the men’s skiing slopestyle final at the Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Aspen, CO – January 29, 2021 – Buttermilk Mountain: Megan Oldham competing in Women’s Ski Big Air during X Games Aspen 2021 (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

Olivia Asselin, of Canada, competes during a run in the finals women’s slopestyle at a World Cup freestyle skiing event in Calgary, Alberta on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Edouard Therriault competes in the men’s ski big air final on January 8, 2021 in Kreischberg, Austria. (Credit: Buchholz/FIS Freeski)

Elena Gaskell, of Vernon B.C., reacts to her winning of the FIS Crystal Globe for season, at the FIS Freestyle world cup big air freeski event, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Teal Harle and Evan McEachran will be competing at their second Games after finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, in slopestyle at PyeongChang 2018. Among the standout performances from the first timers is Édouard Therriault’s big air bronze in his first appearance at the senior FIS World Championships in 2021.

It was also last year that Megan Oldham reached both the big air and slopestyle podiums at the X Games in Aspen before winning a world bronze medal in slopestyle. At just 17 and on the heels of winning her first X Games medal, Olivia Asselin will be the second-youngest athlete on the entire Canadian Olympic Team.

Cassie Sharpe after winning women’s ski halfpipe gold at PyeongChang 2018. Photo: David Jackson

Rachael Karker, of Canada, makes a run during halfpipe qualifying Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the U.S. Grand Prix freestyle skiing event at Copper Mountain, Colo. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey)

Noah Bowman of Canada competes in the Men’s Ski Halfpipe Final today at Phoenix Snow Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 22, 2018. Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vaughn Ridley

Canada’s Brendan Mackay competes during the men’s World Cup freestyle ski halfpipe event in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 20: Simon D’Artois competes during the Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Halfpipe Qualification at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vincent Ethier

Cassie Sharpe is the reigning Olympic champion in women’s halfpipe, but is on the comeback trail this season after a bad knee injury last January. Rachael Karker won silver at the 2021 World Championships and was on the podium at three straight X Games (2019-21). She won the overall World Cup title in halfpipe last season.

In men’s halfpipe, Brendan Mackay is the overall World Cup champion for this season after winning two gold and one bronze on the circuit. Noah Bowman and Simon d’Artois both have world championship medals to their credit.

These athletes join the eight who were previously nominated to compete in ski cross, which is also classified as a freestyle skiing event at the Olympic Games.

Since being officially added to the Olympic program at Albertville 1992, freestyle skiing has become one of Canada’s most successful winter sports with 25 medals (12 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze), ranking it only behind long track speed skating, short track speed skating, and figure skating all time.

Beijing 2022 Competition Schedule

Most freestyle skiing events at Beijing 2022 will take place at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, except for the big air events being held at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing. Competition will begin on February 3, the day before the Opening Ceremony, and continue almost daily until February 19.

Team Canada Freestyle Skiers at Beijing 2022:

Moguls:

Chloé Dufour-Lapointe (Montreal, QC)

Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Montreal, QC)

Laurent Dumais (Québec City, QC)

Sofiane Gagnon (Whistler, BC)

Mikaël Kingsbury (Deux-Montagnes, QC)

Aerials:

Flavie Aumond (Lac-Beauport, QC)

Naomy Boudreau-Guertin (Boischatel, QC)

Miha Fontaine (​​Lac-Beauport, QC)

Lewis Irving (Quebec City, QC)

Émile Nadeau (Prévost, QC)

Marion Thénault (Sherbrooke, QC)

Slopestyle/Big Air:

Olivia Asselin (Lac Beauport, QC)

Elena Gaskell (Vernon, BC)

Teal Harle (Campbell River, BC)

Evan McEachran (Oakville, ON)

Max Moffatt (Caledon, ON)

Édouard Therriault (Lorraine, QC)

Megan Oldham (Parry Sound, ON)

Halfpipe:

Noah Bowman (Calgary, AB)

Simon d’Artois (Whistler, BC)

Amy Fraser (Calgary, AB)

Rachael Karker (Erin, ON)

Brendan Mackay (Calgary, AB)

Cassie Sharpe (Comox, BC)