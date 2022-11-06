(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Team Canada skates to four more medals at World Cup in Salt Lake City

After skating to a pair of gold medals on Saturday, Canadian speed skaters returned to the short track to capture four more medals on the final day of competition at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, USA.

The team of Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the men’s 5000m relay final. They crossed the line in 6:35.847 ahead of silver medallists Korea (6:36.539) and bronze medallists China (6:37.054).

The final gold 🏆 medal of the Salt Lake City 🇺🇸 World Cup goes to….. CANADA 🇨🇦



The Canadian men clinched the Men's Relay gold ahead of Korea 🇰🇷 and China 🇨🇳 #ShortTrackSkating pic.twitter.com/ZzUQ3ZWyzZ — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) November 7, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Courtney Sarault clocked a time of 1:28.291 to capture silver in the women’s 1000m A final. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands finished in 1:28.241 for the top spot and American Kristen Santos-Griswold (1:32.965) rounded out the podium with bronze. This is Sarault’s second World Cup medal of the season, but first in an individual final.

Rikki Doak skated to her first career individual World Cup medal, claiming bronze in the second women’s 500m A final. She clocked a time of 42.478 seconds, behind Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands (41.602) and Korea’s Minjeong Choi (42.384). Fellow Canadian teammate Danaé Blais finished just off the podium in fourth position and a time of 42.486.

In the final women’s event, Blais and Sarault joined forces with Kim Boutin and Renee Marie Steenge to win silver in the women’s 3000m relay final.

SILVER for Canada in the women's 3000m relay at the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup 🥈 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Zd83mpdhAw — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) November 7, 2022

In other results, Steven Dubois finished the men’s second 500m A final in fourth position and Pascal Dion finished the 1000m A final in fifth position. Dubois started the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating season Montreal last weekend by skating to gold in the 500m and silver in the 1500m. Also in Montreal, Dion claimed gold in the second 1000m final.