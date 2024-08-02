Day 8: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

After a multi-medal day on Day 7, there’s more medal potential in store for Team Canada on Day 8 of Paris 2024.

Here’s what you don’t want to miss:

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Tennis

Félix Auger-Aliassime will play in the men’s singles bronze medal match against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. That will be the fourth match up on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland-Garros where action gets underway at noon local / 6:00 a.m. ET

Rowing

The Canadian women’s eight will race to defend their gold medal from Tokyo 2020 in the A Final at 10:50 a.m. local time / 4:50 a.m. ET. As they did in Tokyo, the Canadians had to race in a repechage heat on their way to the final.

Team Canada’s women’s eights prepare to compete in rowing repechage at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Football (soccer)

Team Canada will play Germany in the quarterfinals of the women’s soccer tournament at 7:00 p.m. local time / 1:00 p.m. ET. The Canadians are undefeated in the tournament thus far while Germany had two wins and one loss in group play.

READ: Defying all odds, Canada’s players march on in women’s soccer

Athletics

Track and field action will get off to a start at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET. Damian Warner will contest the second day of the men’s decathlon, with the 110m hurdles, discus throw and pole vault on deck in the morning. The evening session will feature the javelin and 1500m–after which the Olympic champion will be crowned. After the first day of competition, Warner sits in fourth with 4561 points.

The first round of the men’s 100m will include two-time Olympic bronze medallist Andre De Grasse, as well as Aaron Brown and Duan Asemota.

Jazz Shukla will compete in the women’s 800m repechage, also in the morning session.

In the evening session, beginning at 7:00 p.m. local / 1:00 p.m. ET, Kieran Lumb will compete in the first repechage heat for the men’s 1500m, while Charles Philibert-Thiboutot will compete in the second repechage heat. The top three in each heat will advance to the semifinals.

Audrey Leduc will race in semifinal heat number three of the women’s 100m. The top two athletes in each heat, plus the next two fastest overall, will advance to the final, which will take place later in the evening.

Damian Warner competes in the shot put during men’s decathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Swimming

Swimming action is ongoing at Paris 2024! In the morning session, beginning at 11:00 a.m. local time / 5:00 a.m. ET, Taylor Ruck will race in the women’s 50m freestyle heats in the hopes of qualifying for the evening’s semifinals. Team Canada will also field relay squads in both the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay heats.

In the evening session, starting at 8:30 p.m. local / 2:30 p.m. ET, Josh Liendo will race in the men’s 100m butterfly final. Summer McIntosh and Sydney Pickrem will compete in the women’s 200m IM final

Canada is also qualified for the mixed 4x100m medley relay final after Blake Tierney, Apollo Hess, Maggie Mac Neil, and Taylor Ruck were sixth-fastest in the Friday heats.

Road Cycling

Derek Gee will celebrate his 27th birthday by competing in the men’s road race alongside Michael Woods. The 274km route is one of the longest in Olympic history. It gets started at 11:00 a.m. local / 5:00 a.m. ET.

Artistic Gymnastics

Ellie Black and Shallon Olsen will compete in the women’s vault final. Black is coming off a sixth-place finish in the individual all-around. Olsen has qualified for the vault final at the last two Olympic Games. The final goes at 4:20 p.m. local / 10:20 a.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Shallon Olsen competes on the vault in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Judo

Mixed team judo competition will begin at 8:00 a.m. local time / 2:00 a.m. ET. Team Canada has a bye into the Round of 16, where they will take on Uzbekistan. The tournament will continue throughout the day, with the podium being decided in the afternoon session, beginning at 4:00 p.m. local / 10:00 a.m. ET. This is the first time Canada will be entered in the mixed team event which debuted at Tokyo 2020.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Information Hub

Beach Volleyball

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will take on Tina Graudina and Anastaija Samoilova of Latvia at 5:00 p.m. local / 11:00 a.m. ET for their final match of the preliminary round. A top two finish in their pool would get the Canadians directly into the Round of 16. They currently have a 1-1 record, as do the Latvians.

Team Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes competes in beach volleyball against Panama during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Canoe/Kayak Slalom

The first round of women’s and men’s kayak cross will take place, featuring Lois Betteridge and Alex Baldoni. Those start at 3:30 p.m local / 9:30 a.m. ET. The first two in each heat will advance to the knockout rounds while the remaining paddlers will move onto the repechage starting at 6:05 p.m local / 12:05 p.m. ET.

Sailing

Day 8 will see another day of ILCA 6 races. With three races done over two days of competition, Sarah Douglas sits in 17th place.

Volleyball

Team Canada’s men’s volleyball team will play Serbia in their final preliminary round match at 9:00 p.m. local / 3:00 p.m. ET. Both teams come in with 0-2 records in Pool A.

Golf

Team Canada’s golfers, Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, will tee off for their third round of men’s individual stroke play. Conners will tee off in Saturday’s third round alongside Rory McIlroy of Ireland and Jason Day of Australia at 11:44 a.m. local / 5:44 a.m. ET. Taylor will tee off in Saturday’s third round at 9:44 a.m. local / 3:44 a.m ET.

3×3 Basketball

Team Canada will take on Team Azerbaijan at 5:30 p.m. local /11:30 a.m. ET in their final match of the preliminary round.