Day 13: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

Day 13 saw Team Canada add two more medals to the count, with weightlifter Maude Charron securing silver in the women’s 59kg class, and Skylar Park fighting her way to bronze in the women’s 57kg taekwondo event. This brings the Canadian medal total to 21 at Paris 2024, and there is more to come — including one in beach volleyball for which the only thing left to decide is the colour!

Here’s what else happened:

Taekwondo

Skylar Park won bronze in the 57kg class of women’s taekwondo, defeating Laeticia Aoun of Lebanon in her final bouut. The Canadian had to fight her way through the repechage to win the country’s first Olympic taekwondo medal in 16 years.

Team Canada’s Skylar Park competes in women’s -57kg taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Weightlifting

Team Canada flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony, Maude Charron, took silver in the women’s 59kg weight class. Charron won gold at Tokyo 2020 in the 64kg event, which was subsequently removed from the Olympic programme, compelling Charron to drop down a weight class.

Charron successfully lifted 106kg in the snatch and 130kg in the clean and jerk to stand on the second step of the podium.

Team Canada’s Maude Charron competes in women’s 59kg weightlifting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Beach Volleyball

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson won their semifinal match against the Swiss team of Tanja Huberli and Nina Brunner. The Canadians dropped the first set and won the second, even after the Swiss pushed them to match point. Team Canada came back strong in the third set to take the match.

They will now play for the gold medal on Day 14, on the court underneath the Eiffel Tower. Whatever the colour, it will be Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in women’s beach volleyball.

Team Canadas Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate in the semi-final in beach volleyball against Switzerland at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Athletics

Sarah Mitton booked her spot in the women’s shot put final, throwing the furthest in qualification — 19.77m.

Team Canada’s 4x100m relay teams took to the track for round one of their events. Sade McCreath, Jacqueline Madogo, Marie-Eloise Leclair and Audrey Leduc set a new national record time of 42.50. They will advance to the final.

On the men’s side, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse also secured their spot in the final, running a time of 38.39.

Savannah Sutherland raced in the final of the women’s 400m hurdles, placing seventh with a time of 53.88.

Team Canada’s Sarah Mitton reacts while competing in women’s shot put qualifications at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Track Cycling

Dylan Bibic took to the track four times for the men’s omnium, which includes the scratch race, tempo race, elimination race, and points race. Bibic scored 29 points throughout the day to place 19th.

Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest each placed sixth in their quarterfinal heats of the women’s keirin and did not advance to the semifinals.

Team Canada’s Dylan Bibic competes in men’s omnium at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

Katie Vincent and Sophia Jensen both won their C-1 200m heats and advanced straight to the semifinals.

In the women’s K-4 500m semifinal, Team Canada’s crew of Courtney Stott, Natalie Davison, Riley Melanson and Toshka Besharah-Hrebacka finished fourth and did not advance to the final. On the men’s side, Nicholas Matveev, Pierre-Luc Poulin, Laurent Lavigne and Simon McTavish finished fifth in their K-4 500m semifinal heat and also did not advance to the final.

Wrestling

Hannah Taylor was defeated by Tsugumi Sakurai of Japan in the women’s freestyle 57kg 1/8 final. Alex Moore also fell to his opponent, Magomed Eldarovitch Ramazanov of Bulgaria, in the men’s freestyle 86kg 1/8 final. But after those opponents advanced into their respective gold medal finals, both Taylor and Moore were pulled into repechage brackets, leaving open the hope they can get bronze medals. Those matches will take place on Friday.

Open Water Swimming

Emma Finlin finished in 23rd place in the women’s 10km open water race, covering the distance in the Seine in a time of 2:22.06.

Water Polo

Team Canada lost to Team Italy in their first game in the women’s 5th-8th classification round by a score of 10-5.

Golf

After the second round of stroke play at Le Golf National, Alena Sharp and Brooke Henderson both sit tied for 29th. Sharp shot 76 on the day, while Henderson shot 73.