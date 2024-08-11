Darren Calabrese/COC

By The Numbers: Team Canada’s Success at Paris 2024

When the Olympic Games were last held in Paris in 1924, Canadian athletes won four medals, none of which were gold.

Now a century later, there are almost seven times as many medals on the board!

There are all sorts of fun facts to be pulled from Team Canada’s success at the first Olympic Summer Games in eight years to have family, friends, and fans in attendance.

Here are some of our favourites:

317 – Team Canada Olympians who competed at Paris 2024

236 – Kilograms lifted by Maude Charron to win silver in the women’s 59kg event, the same weight she lifted to win 64kg gold at Tokyo 2020 when she had a greater body weight

120 – Years since Canada’s last Olympic gold medal in any throwing event before Ethan Katzberg won the men’s hammer throw

Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg competes in men’s hammer throw at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Adrian Wyld/COC POOL IMAGE

60 – Years since Canada won an Olympic medal in the men’s 800m before Marco Arop’s silver

50 – Team Canada athletes who will head home with Olympic medals

48 – Years since Canada’s last double podium at the Olympic Summer Games before Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 100m butterfly

37.50 – In seconds, the gold medal-winning time by Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse in the men’s 4x100m relay

Team Canada’s men’s 4×100 relay team Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, and Aaron Brown pose with with their gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

28 – Years since Canada won an Olympic medal in boxing before Wyatt Sanford won bronze in the men’s 63.5kg event

27 – Medals won by Team Canada at Paris 2024, surpassing the 24 at Tokyo 2020, making it Canada’s second most successful Olympic Games ever

24 – Years since Canada’s last Olympic medal in tennis before Gabriela Dabrowski and Félix Auger-Aliassime won bronze for Canada’s first Olympic medal in mixed doubles

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski react during mixed doubles semifinal tennis action against Czechia’s Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday, Aug.1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

16 – Years since Canada won an Olympic medal in taekwondo before Skylar Park won bronze in the women’s 57kg event

15 – Sports in which Canada won Olympic medals at Paris 2024

14 – Members of the Canadian women’s rugby team that won silver for Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the sport

9 – Members of the Canadian women’s eight that won silver in rowing, putting Canada on the podium for the second straight Games

Team Canada’s women’s eights rowing team celebrate a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

9 – Gold medals won by Team Canada at Paris 2024, the country’s second most ever at one Olympic Summer Games

8 – Medals won by Team Canada swimmers, matching the total from Montreal 1976, the country’s second most ever in the sport

7 – Career medals won by Andre De Grasse following his victory with the men’s 4x100m relay, tying him with Penny Oleksiak as Canada’s most decorated Olympian

6 – Women’s Olympic trampoline medals won all-time by Canada after Sophiane Méthot’s bronze

5 – Career Olympic medals won by Kylie Masse following her bronze in the women’s 200m backstroke

4.85 – In metres, the Canadian record set by Alysha Newman to win bronze for Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in women’s pole vault

Team Canada’s Alysha Newman competes in women’s pole vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

4 – Medals won by Summer McIntosh, tying her for the most won by a Canadian athlete at one Olympic Summer Games

4 – Matches won by Eleanor Harvey to win bronze in the women’s individual foil for Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in fencing

3 – Gold medals won by Summer McIntosh, the most ever by a Canadian athlete at one Olympic Games

2 – Olympic records set in the swimming pool by Summer McIntosh

Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh poses with her gold medal in women’s 200m individual medley at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

2 – Bronze medals won by Ilya Kharun as he reached the podium in both men’s butterfly events, including Canada’s first ever podium in the men’s 200m butterfly

1 – World ranking of Christa Deguchi who became Canada’s first Olympic champion in judo, winning gold in the women’s 57kg event

1 – Phil Wizard’s final placement as he became the first b-boy to become Olympic champion

0.01 – Katie Vincent’s margin of victory to win gold in a photo finish in the women’s C-1 200m