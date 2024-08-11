By The Numbers: Team Canada’s Success at Paris 2024
When the Olympic Games were last held in Paris in 1924, Canadian athletes won four medals, none of which were gold.
Now a century later, there are almost seven times as many medals on the board!
There are all sorts of fun facts to be pulled from Team Canada’s success at the first Olympic Summer Games in eight years to have family, friends, and fans in attendance.
Here are some of our favourites:
317 – Team Canada Olympians who competed at Paris 2024
236 – Kilograms lifted by Maude Charron to win silver in the women’s 59kg event, the same weight she lifted to win 64kg gold at Tokyo 2020 when she had a greater body weight
120 – Years since Canada’s last Olympic gold medal in any throwing event before Ethan Katzberg won the men’s hammer throw
60 – Years since Canada won an Olympic medal in the men’s 800m before Marco Arop’s silver
50 – Team Canada athletes who will head home with Olympic medals
48 – Years since Canada’s last double podium at the Olympic Summer Games before Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 100m butterfly
37.50 – In seconds, the gold medal-winning time by Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse in the men’s 4x100m relay
28 – Years since Canada won an Olympic medal in boxing before Wyatt Sanford won bronze in the men’s 63.5kg event
27 – Medals won by Team Canada at Paris 2024, surpassing the 24 at Tokyo 2020, making it Canada’s second most successful Olympic Games ever
24 – Years since Canada’s last Olympic medal in tennis before Gabriela Dabrowski and Félix Auger-Aliassime won bronze for Canada’s first Olympic medal in mixed doubles
16 – Years since Canada won an Olympic medal in taekwondo before Skylar Park won bronze in the women’s 57kg event
15 – Sports in which Canada won Olympic medals at Paris 2024
14 – Members of the Canadian women’s rugby team that won silver for Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the sport
9 – Members of the Canadian women’s eight that won silver in rowing, putting Canada on the podium for the second straight Games
9 – Gold medals won by Team Canada at Paris 2024, the country’s second most ever at one Olympic Summer Games
8 – Medals won by Team Canada swimmers, matching the total from Montreal 1976, the country’s second most ever in the sport
7 – Career medals won by Andre De Grasse following his victory with the men’s 4x100m relay, tying him with Penny Oleksiak as Canada’s most decorated Olympian
6 – Women’s Olympic trampoline medals won all-time by Canada after Sophiane Méthot’s bronze
5 – Career Olympic medals won by Kylie Masse following her bronze in the women’s 200m backstroke
4.85 – In metres, the Canadian record set by Alysha Newman to win bronze for Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in women’s pole vault
4 – Medals won by Summer McIntosh, tying her for the most won by a Canadian athlete at one Olympic Summer Games
4 – Matches won by Eleanor Harvey to win bronze in the women’s individual foil for Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in fencing
3 – Gold medals won by Summer McIntosh, the most ever by a Canadian athlete at one Olympic Games
2 – Olympic records set in the swimming pool by Summer McIntosh
2 – Bronze medals won by Ilya Kharun as he reached the podium in both men’s butterfly events, including Canada’s first ever podium in the men’s 200m butterfly
1 – World ranking of Christa Deguchi who became Canada’s first Olympic champion in judo, winning gold in the women’s 57kg event
1 – Phil Wizard’s final placement as he became the first b-boy to become Olympic champion
0.01 – Katie Vincent’s margin of victory to win gold in a photo finish in the women’s C-1 200m