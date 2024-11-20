Team Canada Rewind: Athletes tell all about your favourite Paris 2024 moments

What was Team Canada’s most epic moment of Paris 2024?

Canadian athletes won 27 medals, surpassing the 24 medals won at Tokyo 2020, to make Paris 2024 Team Canada’s second most successful Olympic Summer Games of all time. Nine of those medals were gold, seven were silver, and 11 were bronze. Medals were won by 50 athletes in 15 different sports.

Relive some of the greatest achievements of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games—as remembered by many of those medal-winning athletes—with the Team Canada Rewind series.

Headed into Paris 2024, Team Canada’s men’s 4x100m relay team almost had the full collection of medals—they just needed that gold…

Phil Wizard says his path to breaking gold was paved with Parisian pastries…

Apparently an Olympic gold medal weighs about the same as a hammer…

When the plan is to get a solid first hammer throw in—but then you go full Thor and secure gold…

That first 400m freestyle silver medal left her hungry for gold… so she snagged three of them in the 400m IM, 200m IM, and 200m butterfly…

From missing out on qualifying for Tokyo 2020, to topping the podium at Paris 2024 in the women’s 57kg judo event…

Team Canada Rugby Sevens

When you have to take down the home team in their own stadium to advance… and then you go on to claim silver…

Team Canada Rowing Eight

Coxswain Kristen Kit‘s message to the crew of the women’s eight en route to their silver medal? “Heads in the boat!”

“It’s a weight off of my shoulders…and onto my neck” was one way Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray looked back on their bronze in men’s 10m synchro diving…

“I knew the race was going to be fast…I wasn’t expecting it to be that fast.” Marco Arop threw down a huge personal best and new Canadian record to take silver in the men’s 800m…

A change in weight class couldn’t stop Maude from snagging the women’s 59kg weightlifting silver…

“It has not sunk in yet that we’ve made history.” Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are Team Canada’s first ever Olympic medallists in women’s beach volleyball…

When you look at your teammate before a race and say: “It’d be pretty cool if we both ended up on the podium.” And then you do—with silver and bronze…

Alysha Newman knows that to perform her best, she’s got to be having fun. She had a blast at the Olympic Games—and blasted herself to new heights to take the women’s pole vault bronze medal…

“Once I knew I had that shot, there was no stopping me.” Skylar Park fought her way onto the women’s 57kg taekwondo podium…

Kylie Masse has competed at three Olympic Games and medalled at every one of them. At Paris 2024 she claimed bronze in the women’s 200m backstroke…

The Canadian duo battled back from the brink of exhaustion to the Olympic podium, winning bronze in mixed doubles at the legendary Roland-Garros…

An Olympic debut, but make it a podium. That’s how Sophiane Méthot flew to bronze in women’s trampoline at Paris 2024…

The Olympic Games are just like any other regatta… except not. But Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie paddled their way onto the podium in the women’s C-2 500m…

“When I was a kid, I would look at Olympians and almost view them as superheroes.” Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey is now one of those superheroes, with a bronze medal to match…

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” Wyatt Sanford spent 15 years working towards his 63.5kg boxing bronze medal.