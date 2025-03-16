(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Canada adds three golds, three silvers on Sunday at ISU World Short Track Championships

Canada dominated the ISU World Short Track Championships in Beijing, China, wrapping up the weekend with six gold medals across nine events and adding four silver medals.

After clinching gold in the 500m on Saturday, Steven Dubois returned to the track for the men’s 1000m final, storming the finish line with a gold-medal time of 1:23.348. William Dandjinou, wasn’t far behind in securing a double podium for Canada. The 23-year-old posted a time of 1:23.352, 0.004 seconds off the top spot. Italy’s Pietro Sighel completed the podium with bronze, stopping the clock at 1:23.417.

Dubois and Dandjinou teamed up with Maxime Laoun and Félix Roussel to take gold in the men’s 5000m relay. The Canadian quartet posted a time of 6:41.271, finishing just ahead of China (6:41.840) in second and Korea (6:31.891) in third.

On the women’s side, Courtney Sarault added a second individual silver medal to her weekend haul, this time in the women’s 1000m final. Sarault’s time of 1:28.929 saw her finish ahead of the Netherlands’ Xandra Velzeboer (1:28.991). Belgium’s Hanne Desmet (1:28.641) topped the podium with gold.

Rikki Doak captured her first individual podium of the weekend. In the women’s 500m final, Doak stopped the clock at 42.286 seconds to claim the silver medal. She narrowly edged out Poland’s Maliszewska, who finished with a time of 42.561. The Netherlands’ Velzeboer finished in the gold medal position with a time of 42.132. Previously on Saturday, Doak helped Canada’s women’s squad clinch gold in the 3000m relay event.

Team Canada’s members celebrate with the men relay team after winning in the Men’s 5000m Relay Finals of the ISU World Short Track Championships in Beijing, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Florence Brunelle of Canada leads after Xandra Velzeboer of Netherlands falls during the Mixed Team Relay Finals for the ISU World Short Track Championships held at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Steven Dubois of Canada celebrates after winning in the Men’s 1000m Finals for the ISU World Short Track Championships held at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Team Canada celebrate after winning in the Mixed Team Relay Finals of the ISU World Short Track Championships held at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

William Dandjinou of Canada gestures after winning in the Men’s 5000m Relay Finals of the ISU World Short Track Championships in Beijing, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

In the team relay final, Kim Boutin, Florence Brunelle, Dubois, and Dandjinou delivered for Canada, powering their way to gold with a time of 2:36.232. The Canadians outpaced Italy (2:36.619) and Poland (2:41.860) for the gold medal.

On Saturday, Canada won four medals, with William Dandjinou (1500m) and Steven Dubois (500m) claiming gold medals. Courtney Sarault helped Canada finish atop the podium in the 3000m women’s relay and also won silver in the 1000m event.