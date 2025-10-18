THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Dandjinou, Sarault lead four-gold haul at ISU Short Track World Tour

For the second straight weekend, William Dandjinou and Courtney Sarault delivered golden performances on home ice, leading a dominant showing by Canadian skaters at the ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Tour stop at Montreal’s Maurice-Richard Arena.

Dandjinou was the first Canadian to reach the top of the podium, capturing gold in the men’s 500m. In a race marked by two early falls, the 24-year-old skater finished in 41.126 seconds. He edged out China’s Shaoang Liu (41.225) and Long Sun (52.606).

But the Canadian wasn’t done yet. Later in the day, he returned to the ice and struck gold again in the 1500m. In a final with a strong Canadian flavour featuring three skaters from the Érables de glace, the Sherbrooke resident finished the race in 2:13.217. Japan’s Miyata Shogo (2:13.406) claimed silver, while Canada’s Steven Dubois (2:13.575) took bronze.

Félix Roussel had crossed the line in second but was disqualified after receiving a yellow card for dangerous behavior. The result marks a significant turnaround from last week, when no Canadian men made the 1500m podium.

On the women’s side, Courtney Sarault recorded her second triumph in as many weeks in the 1000m. She claimed gold ahead of Korea’s Minjeong Choi (1:28.165) and the Netherlands’ Xandra Velzeboer (1:28.253).

Sarault also took gold in the 1500m last weekend and will aim to repeat that feat on Sunday’s final day of competition.

Canada closed out the day with a thrilling victory in the women’s 3000m relay. Sarault anchored the team in a neck-and-neck battle with Korea, securing gold in the final lap. She was joined on the podium by teammates Danaé Blais, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin, and Rikki Doak.

The third stop on the ISU Short Track World Tour will take place in Gdansk, Poland, from November 20 to 23.