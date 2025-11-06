Team Canada hockey jersey for Milano Cortina 2026 revealed

With just three months to go until the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Canadian anticipation for puck drop in the Olympic hockey tournaments is ratcheting up.

For the men’s tournament, Milano Cortina 2026 marks the return of NHL players to Olympic ice for the first time since Sochi 2014. If the intensity of the 4 Nations Face-Off is any indication, this Olympic tournament will be one to remember.

Six members of Team Canada have already been announced: Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart, and Brayden Point. Other than Crosby, who of course donned the maple leaf for unforgettable performances at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, all of these players will make their Olympic debut. The rest of the roster will be announced in early January.

On the women’s side, no team has been more dominant in Olympic hockey. Team Canada has never missed a podium since women’s hockey was added to the Olympic programme at Nagano 1998—and they enter the tournament as the reigning Olympic champions. At Beijing 2022, Team Canada’s captain Marie-Philip Poulin became the first player—male or female—to score in four Olympic gold medal games. Team Canada’s women’s roster will also be announced in January.

Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympic tournament since the creation of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

During the broadcast of a Rivalry Series game between the Canadian and American women’s national teams on Thursday, another exciting piece of the Olympic hockey puzzle was unveiled—the Milano Cortina 2026 jersey design.

Team Canada will have two jersey options during the Games: white with a multi-toned red maple leaf crest, red stripes on the arms and bottom, and red numbers on the back; and red with a multi-shade black maple leaf crest, black stripes on the arms and bottom, and white numbers on the back. The focal point of each jersey is the bold maple leaf crest that was inspired by the durability and brilliance of diamonds—which are, of course, made under pressure.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET on November 7, fans can purchase their own replica jersey through Hockey Canada. As part of the commitment from Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee, a portion of proceeds from all jersey sales will be reinvested towards winter sports across the country.

Come early December, name and numbered semi-pro jerseys of select players will be available for purchase.

Canada is the winningest country in the world at Olympic hockey, with 23 medals to its name, including 14 gold. While the medal outcomes of Milano Cortina 2026 are yet to be determined, it’s guaranteed that Team Canada will look sharp on the ice.