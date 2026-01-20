Team Canada’s Olympic freestyle skiing team revealed for Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada will have an accomplished team of 25 freestyle skiers competing across the disciplines of moguls/dual moguls, aerials, halfpipe, and slopestyle/big air at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

That group includes six Olympic medallists, as well as multiple world championship medallists and many athletes who have stood on FIS World Cup podiums.

Moguls / Dual Moguls

The team of seven mogulists is led by three-time Olympic medallist Mikaël Kingsbury, who made history with his 100th career World Cup victory earlier this month on home snow in Val Saint-Côme.

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada celebrates his 100th World Cup victory as he wins the World Cup freestyle skiing moguls in Saint-Come, Que., on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The undisputed King of Moguls owns 29 Crystal Globes for his prowess on the World Cup circuit and is a nine-time world champion. Unlike at past Games, in which he won moguls gold at PyeongChang 2018 sandwiched between silver medals at Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022, Kingsbury will have two medal opportunities at Milano Cortina 2026 as the dual moguls event has been added to the Olympic program.

Kingsbury will be joined in the men’s moguls events by two first-time Olympic team members, Julien Viel and Elliot Vaillancourt. Viel earned his first career World Cup victory when he won the dual moguls event in Val Saint-Côme.

Maïa Schwinghammer will also be making her Olympic debut as the top-ranked Canadian woman in moguls. She won bronze at the 2025 FIS World Championships and has stood on four World Cup podiums in her career. Hailing from Saskatoon, she has wanted to be an Olympian ever since watching Jennifer Heil, Team Canada’s Chef de Mission for Milano Cortina 2026, compete at Vancouver 2010.

Canada’s Maia Schwinghammer celebrates her win in the women’s World Cup freestyle skiing moguls in Saint-Come, Que., Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Joining her in the women’s moguls events will be Laurianne Desmarais Gilbert, Ashley Koehler, and Jessica Linton.

Aerials

Three members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning mixed team from Beijing 2022 are back. Marion Thénault will be Canada’s lone competitor in women’s aerials. Since being identified for the sport via RBC Training Ground after 14 years as a gymnast, Thénault has earned 13 World Cup podium finishes, including two second-place performances this season.

“I am just so thrilled to have the opportunity to compete at the Olympics again. I feel so lucky to be able to do my sport at the highest level,” Thénault said. “The support I have received in the past few years is just extraordinary. To all of you, thank you! I love what I do and I love sharing it with the world, I am ready to do all of that in Livigno!”

Team Canada freestyle skiers Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving win bronze in mixed team ariels during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Lewis Irving is the veteran of the aerials team, set to make his third Olympic appearance. Miha Fontaine was the third member of the team that won Canada’s first Olympic medal in any aerials event in 20 years. Also returning for a second straight Games is Émile Nadeau while Alexandre Duchaine will make his Olympic debut.

Halfpipe

Seven Canadians will compete in the ski halfpipe events, led by two-time Olympic medallist Cassie Sharpe who won gold at PyeongChang 2018 and silver at Beijing 2022. At the latter, she shared the podium with bronze medallist Rachael Karker. They’ll be joined in the women’s event by Amy Fraser, headed to her second straight Games, and Olympic rookie Dillan Glennie.

Team Canada freestyle skiers Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker compete in the women’s freeski halfpipe qualification round during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

The veteran of the men’s team is Brendan Mackay, headed to his second Games after being the world champion in men’s ski halfpipe in 2023. Andrew Longino will make his Olympic debut after having won gold at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics Games, which earned him the honour of being Team Canada’s Closing Ceremony flag bearer. Rounding out the men’s team is Dylan Marineau.

Slopestyle / Big Air

Three members of the Beijing 2022 team are returning, including Elena Gaskell, who unfortunately never got the chance to compete at those Games after suffering an injury in training. In an impressive show of determination and resilience, she returned to competition this season and landed herself back on a slopestyle World Cup podium earlier in January.

Also back for another Games is Megan Oldham, who is a four-time world championship medallist, including in both slopestyle and big air in 2023, as well as Olivia Asselin. The women’s team is completed by Naomi Urness, who created quite a stir in November and December when she reached the podium in the first three big air World Cup events she ever entered.

Naomi Urness, of Canada celebrates after winning third place in the women’s freeski big air final during the FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Cup 2025 at the Shougang Park, in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

“Making the Olympic team is incredibly rewarding and still feels unreal,” said Urness. “I’m beyond excited to represent and compete for Canada!”

Evan McEachran will be competing in his third Games, joined in the men’s events by first timer Dylan Deschamps.

Freestyle skiing will take place in Livigno, at the Livigno Snow Park and the Livigno Aerials and Moguls Park. With so many events, the competitions will run throughout the duration of the Games, from Day 1 on February 7 to Day 15 on February 21.

Team Canada Freestyle Skiers at Milano Cortina 2026:

Moguls / Dual Moguls

Laurianne Desmarais Gilbert (Sainte-Adèle, Que.)

Mikaël Kingsbury (Deux-Montagnes, Que.)

Ashley Koehler (Lac-Beauport, Que.)

Jessica Linton (Vancouver, B.C.)

Maïa Schwinghammer (Saskatoon, Sask.)

Elliot Vaillancourt (Drummondville, Que.)

Julien Viel (Québec, Que.)

Aerials

Alexandre Duchaine (Lac-Beauport, Que.)

Miha Fontaine (Lac-Beauport, Que.)

Lewis Irving (Québec, Que.)

Émile Nadeau (Prevost, Que.)

Marion Thénault (Sherbrooke, Que.)

Halfpipe

Amy Fraser (Calgary, Alta.)

Dillan Glennie (Comox Valley, B.C.)

Rachael Karker (Erin, Ont.)

Andrew Longino (Calgary, Alta.)

Brendan Mackay (Calgary, Alta.)

Dylan Marineau (Calgary, Alta.)

Cassie Sharpe (Squamish, B.C.)

Slopestyle / Big Air

Olivia Asselin (Québec, Que.)

Dylan Deschamps (Québec City, Que.)

Elena Gaskell (Vernon, B.C.)

Evan McEachran (Oakville, Ont.)

Megan Oldham (Parry Sound, Ont.)

Naomi Urness (Mont-Tremblant, Que.)