Day 3: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada added another bronze to the medal count at Milano Cortina 2026 as Megan Oldham found the redemption she sought in ski slopestyle.

Here’s a look at what Canadian athletes did in all sports on Day 3.

Freestyle Skiing

Megan Oldham came up with a clutch final run to win bronze in women’s ski slopestyle. After a tough crash at the end of her second run, she came back with a dynamic third run down the course to score 76.46 points. That held up for third place, despite a challenge later in the third run from Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir, this year’s X Games champion.

Team Canada’s Megan Oldham celebrates after winning a bronze medal in Women’s Slopestyle Finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Monday, February 09, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC.

READ: Redemption and an Olympic bronze medal for freestyle skier Megan Oldham

Naomi Urness finished seventh in her Olympic debut after scoring 64.73 in her third run.

Long Track Speed Skating

Béatrice Lamarche was the top Canadian in the women’s 1000m, finishing fifth with her time of 1:14.73. This is Canada’s best Olympic result in the event since Vancouver 2010. Skating in the penultimate pairing, Lamarche was in third place for a moment, until the last two skaters pushed her off the podium.

Also making their Olympic debuts were Carolina Hiller-Donnelly, who finished 26th in 1:17.156, and Rose Laliberté-Roy, who was one spot back in 1:17.50.

Figure Skating

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are in third place after the rhythm dance, earning a score of 86.18 points. That has them behind France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron (90.18) and Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates (89.72).

Team Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in ice dance team event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan on Friday, February 06, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

READ: Canadian ice dance teams all advance to final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha are in ninth place with 79.66 points while Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac sit 15th with 74.35 points.

Hockey

Team Canada improved to 2-0 at the Milano Cortina 2026 women’s hockey tournament with a 5-1 win over Czechia.

Julia Gosling scored twice for Canada while Kristin O’Neill, Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey added singles. Canada now shifts their focus to Tuesday’s matchup against the rival Americans, which is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Sophie Jaques (2) celebrates a goal by teammate Julia Gosling (88 not pictured) against Czechia during the second period in Women’s Preliminary Round hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Monday, February 09, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Curling

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their last round robin game in the mixed doubles tournament, a bittersweet finish after they were eliminated from playoff contention the day before. They defeated Switzerland 8-4 to finish with a 4-5 record, good for fifth place overall.

READ: Peterman, Gallant end Olympic mixed doubles curling competition with near-perfect performance

Luge

The first Canadians took to the track at the Cortina Sliding Centre with the first two runs of women’s singles. Trinity Ellis is in 15th place with her total time of 1:46.861. First time Olympian Embyr-Lee Susko sits in 17th place with a time of 1:47.418.

Team Canada’s Embyr-Lee Susko competes in women’s 1000m speed skating finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Monday, February 09, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Ski Jumping

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes finished 45th in the men’s individual normal hill after earning 110.8 points for his jump in the first round. Only the top 30 advanced to the final round. Boyd-Clowes qualified for Milano Cortina 2026 after only returning to competition this season following more than two years away.