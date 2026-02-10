Day 5: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Another action packed day is on the horizon for Team Canada, including the start of the men’s curling tournament, the conclusion of the ice dance competition, and a historic first in luge.

Here’s a look at what you won’t want to miss.

Alpine Skiing

The men’s super-G gets underway at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Jack Crawford, Cameron Alexander, and Brodie Seger are back for their second race of the Games, while Brodie’s younger brother Riley Seger will make his Olympic debut.

Team Canada’s Brodie Seger competes in Men’s Downhill Skiing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 07, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Crawford will be second out of the gate. Alexander goes at number 20. Brodie Seger starts 27th followed by Riley Seger wearing bib number 30.

Biathlon

The women’s 15km individual event begins at 8:15 a.m. ET. On the start line for Canada will be Nadia Moser, Shilo Rousseau, Pascale Paradis and Benita Peiffer.

Curling

Four player curling will begin with the first draw of the men’s round robin. Team Canada—skip Brad Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert, alternate Tyler Tardi—will take on Germany at 1:05 p.m. ET. This is the first of nine round robin games for Canada.

Team Jacobs won bronze at the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship. The German team, skipped by Marc Muskatewitz, finished eighth.

Figure Skating

The ice dance event concludes with the free dance, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are in podium position after the rhythm dance, sitting third with a score of 86.18 points, just 0.71 ahead of Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson. Gilles and Poirier will skate third in the final flight (4:26 p.m. ET).

Team Canada’s Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac compete in Figure Skating Rhythm Dance Qualifications at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Monday, February 09, 2026. Photo by Danielle Earl/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha are currently in ninth place with 79.66 points. They’ll be in the penultimate flight, skating at 3:32 p.m. ET.

Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac are in 15th place with 74.35 points. They’ll be the first Canadians on the ice at 2:23 p.m. ET.

Freestyle Skiing

The day begins with the second qualification round for women’s moguls at 5:00 a.m. ET. Ashley Koehler and Jessica Linton will need a top 10 finish to advance to the finals.

The finals get going at 8:15 a.m. ET. Maïa Schwinghammer and Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert secured their spots directly in the final with their sixth and eighth place finishes, respectively, in the first qualification round on Tuesday.

Team Canada’s Maïa Schwinghammer competes in freestyle ski moguls qualification at the Milano at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

The top eight from the first final round will move onto the second final round, the results of which will determine the medals.

Luge

It’s doubles day at the Cortina Sliding Centre, highlighted by the Olympic debut of the women’s doubles event. Kailey Allan and Beattie Podulsky will represent Canada in that event, with their first run at 11:00 a.m. ET and their second run at 12:53 p.m. ET.

Devin Wardrope and Cole Zajanski will race in men’s doubles. Their first run is at 11:51 a.m. ET and the second run at 1:44 p.m. ET. Unlike the singles events, the doubles events will have their final results based on just the two runs.

Snowboard

The qualification round for women’s halfpipe starts at 4:30 a.m. ET. Elizabeth Hosking, Felicity Geremia, and Brooke D’Hondt will compete for Canada. Every rider will do two runs, with the best one counting. The top 12 will advance to Thursday’s final.

Speed Skating – Long Track

Three Canadians will race in the men’s 1000m, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Laurent Dubreuil is the reigning Olympic silver medallist in the event. He’ll be joined by Anders Johnson and David La Rue, both making their Olympic debuts.