Day 5: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

A beautiful bronze was added to Team Canada’s medal count on Day 5 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games thanks to Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s incredible ice dance performance.

There was also a near-podium in women’s moguls and the men’s curling tournament got underway.

Here’s a look at all the action.

Figure Skating

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier gave the performance of their lives in the free dance to win the bronze medal in ice dance. Their emotions flooded out as soon as they finished and their efforts were rewarded with a score of 131.56 for an overall total of 217.74.

Team Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier celebrate after competing in the Ice Dance – Free Dance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha finished ninth in the free dance and 10th overall with their total score of 199.80.

Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac placed 14th with a total score of 187.18.

Freestyle Skiing

MaÏa Schwinghammer finished fifth in women’s moguls. Making her Olympic debut, the 24-year-old from Saskatoon earned a score of 77.61 points in the super final, missing the podium by just 0.39.

Three other Canadians, who were also making their Olympic debuts, competed in the first round of the final. Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert placed 12th (72.65), Ashley Koehler was 16th (71.39) and Jessica Linton finished 19th (67.04).

Speed Skating – Long Track

Laurent Dubreuil was the top Canadian in the men’s 1000m, finishing eighth. He noted afterwards that his time of 1:08.21 was actually a tenth of a second faster than the time that won him the silver medal four years ago at Beijing 2022. He was 0.87 back of the podium in Milan.

Team Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil competes in the speed skating men’s 1000m competes in SPORT at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Greg Kolz/COC

Making their Olympic debuts, David La Rue finished 18th in 1:09.310 and Anders Johnson was 22nd in 1:09.54.

Snowboard

Elizabeth Hosking is through to the final of women’s halfpipe after finishing eighth in the qualification round. She needed a big score in her second run and came through one that earned 80.25 points. Only the top 12 move onto Thursday’s final.

In her Olympic debut, 18-year-old Felicity Geremia finished 17th with a best score of 44.00 points. After battling illness for the last few days and being unable to train much for her second Olympic appearance, Brooke D’Hondt ended up in 23rd place with a best score of 24.00.

Curling

They needed an extra end but Team Canada—skip Brad Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert—defeated Germany 7-6 in the first draw of the men’s Olympic tournament.

Marc Kennedy, Ben Hebert and Brett Gallant compete against Germany in round robin curling at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

They get a day off on Thursday before getting back into action on Friday.

Luge

It was doubles day at the Cortina Sliding Centre. The first ever Olympic women’s doubles event included Kailey Allan and Beattie Podulsky who finished 10th with a two-run time of 1:49.482.

Devin Wardrope and Cole Zajanski also got a top-10 finish in the men’s doubles event, posting a two-run time of 1:45.906.

Team Canada’s Devin Wardrope and Cole Zajanski compete in Luge Men’s Doubles Run 1 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Alpine Skiing

Four Canadians took part in the men’s super-G. Jack Crawford was the fastest of them, finishing 16th with a time of 1:26.85. Cameron Alexander was just 0.02 back for 17th place.

The Seger brothers—Brodie and Riley—had the great experience of competing in the same race, even if the results weren’t what they hoped for. Brodie ended up in 22nd place with a time of 1:27.08. Riley unfortunately missed a gate and did not finish.

“The last month of racing coming into these Games was not great for me. I was hurting in terms of confidence and struggling to feel positive,” said Brodie. “Having my brother with me, experiencing all this Olympic stuff for the first time, and showing that excitement was the best thing to pick me up and get me fired up to be here.”

“I’m pretty disappointed but all I can say is I’ve looked up to my brother my whole life. I’ve always tried to follow in his footsteps and even when he’s not proud of himself, I’m always proud of him,” said Riley. “Sometimes you just need a reminder of that. You’re so focused on where you want to go that you forget how far you’ve already come.”

Biathlon

Pascale Paradis produced the best result of her career in the women’s 15km individual event, placing 24th. The 23-year-old only had two missed shots in the range, helping her to finish in a time of 44:30.5. Her result was 10 places better than her best ever World Cup result.

“It was honestly a really fun day and I think that helps a lot when it comes to an individual,” said Paradis. “I’ve been focusing on the process and doing what I can control in the race. I had my family here and I am happy to be able to have a good result for them. There were a lot of mixed emotions throughout the range—I was nervous, stressed, and had fun.”

Nadia Moser finished 67th in 48:04.6 while Shilo Rousseau posted a time of 49:45.4 for 78th place. Benita Peiffer did not start.