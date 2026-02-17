Day 11: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

A snowy day in Livigno led to the postponement of the women’s snowboard slopestyle final and the qualification rounds in women’s and men’s aerials.

But there was still other action for Team Canada fans to get excited about, not least of which was another gold medal added to the tally.

Here’s a look at everything that happened.

Speed Skating – Long Track

Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann won their second straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s team pursuit. They defeated the Netherlands by 0.96 in their head-to-head showdown for the gold medal.

Isabelle Weidemann, Valerie Maltais, and Ivanie Blondin celebrate celebrate with their gold medals on the podium for the Speed Skating Women’s Team Pursuit at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Curling

A big day for Team Jacobs as they locked up a playoff spot with their 9-5 win over Great Britain, a game that ended in handshakes after the ninth end. That put their record at 6-1 with two round robin games left to play. Switzerland, 7-0, also secured their playoff spot. The top four teams in the round robin advance to the semifinals, meaning Team Jacobs will definitely play in a medal match.

Canada’s Marc Kennedy in action during the men’s curling round robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

That followed Team Homan’s 8-6 win over Sweden, who had been the last undefeated team in the women’s tournament. That was their third straight win, boosting their record to 4-3 and putting them in a tie for fourth place with South Korea. The Koreans and Canadians will meet in the last round robin draw.

Figure Skating

A disappointing day for Madeline Schizas in the women’s short program. She made the costly error of doubling her planned triple loop, which made it an invalid element and counted for zero points. She also lost some points with a turn in between the two jumps in her combination. Her score of 55.38 left her 0.25 shy of being in the top 24 that advance to the free skate.

Freestyle Skiing

Dylan Deschamps finished seventh in the final of men’s ski big air, which did take place despite the snow. Deschamps successfully landed a switch left triple cork 1620 safety grab on his second attempt at the trick, earning him 91.00 points. He would need a big score in his third run to get onto the podium, but missed the grab of his ski.

Team Canada’s Dylan Deschamps reacts as he competes in finals for Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Big Air at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Biathlon

In their last event of Milano Cortina 2026, Adam Runnalls, Logan Pletz, Jasper Fleming, and Zachary Connelly finished 17th in the men’s 4×7.5 km relay.

Bobsleigh

Taylor Austin and Shaq Murray-Lawrence were the top Canadian tandem in the two-man event, finishing 18th with a four-run combined time of 3:44.60. Jay Dearborn and Mike Evelyn O’Higgins were unfortunately not among the 20 sleds that raced in the fourth and final heat. They finished with a final ranking of 23rd.