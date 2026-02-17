Day 12: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

After heavy snow postponed a couple of events on Tuesday, get set for a jam-packed day of competition on Wednesday at Milano Cortina 2026.

There are finals in men’s and women’s snowboard slopestyle, a chance to add to the medal tally in short track speed skating, plus a quarterfinal game for Team Canada in men’s hockey.

Here’s what you won’t want to miss.

Alpine Skiing

The last of the alpine skiing events is the women’s slalom, with the first run at 4:00 a.m. ET. The Canadian entries include 2023 World champion Laurence St-Germain, Ali Nullmeyer, Amelia Smart, and Kiki Alexander. The second run will go at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Biathlon

The last biathlon event for Canadians Pascale Paradis, Shilo Rousseau, Benita Peiffer, and Nadia Moser is the women’s 4x6km relay at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Cross-Country Skiing

It’s team sprint day, with the event being contested in free technique. The women will kick it off at 3:45 a.m. ET with the qualification round. Alison Mackie and Liliane Gagnon will race for Canada, looking to be among the 15 teams that will advance to the final at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Antoine Cyr and Xavier McKeever will compete in the men’s qualification round at 4:15 a.m. ET, with that final scheduled for 6:15 a.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Xavier McKeever competes in the men’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country Stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 08, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

Curling

Both Canadian curling teams will square off with the host nation on Wednesday. With their playoff spot secured, Team Jacobs (6-1) will face Joel Retornaz’s 4-3 Italian team at 8:05 a.m. ET.

At 1:05 p.m. ET, Team Homan will take their 4-3 record into a match with Stefania Constantini’s 2-5 Italian team, with an eye on getting closer to locking up their own playoff spot in the women’s tournament.

Freestyle Skiing

After being postponed by a day, the first qualification round for women’s aerials is scheduled for 4:00 a.m. ET. Marion Thénault will aim to be among the top six that will advance directly to the final. If not, she’ll get another chance in the second qualification round at 4:45 a.m. ET that will send six more women to the final that goes at 7:00 a.m. ET. There are two rounds to the final, with only the top six from round one advancing to round two.

Hockey

Team Canada will play its quarterfinal game in men’s hockey against Czechia at 10:40 a.m. ET. Canada opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over the Czechs. Czechia got into the quarterfinals by defeating Denmark 3-2 on Tuesday.

Snowboard

It’s a double final day for snowboard slopestyle after the women’s event was postponed by a day.

First up, the men will compete at 5:20 a.m. ET. Mark McMorris and Cameron Spalding are in that final, with McMorris seeking his fourth straight Olympic medal in the event.

Team Canada’s Mark McMorris warms up before competes in snowboard Slopestyle qualifiers at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Then at 8:30 a.m. ET, Laurie Blouin and Juliette Pelchat will compete in the women’s final. Blouin was the silver medallist at PyeongChang 2018.

In both events, all riders will do three runs with only the best one counting towards the final standings.

Speed Skating – Short Track

There are three rounds of competition in the men’s 500m. Steven Dubois, William Dandjinou and Maxime Laoun will race in the quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. ET, looking to advance to the semifinals and then the finals, with the race for the medals at 3:32 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s William Dandjinou competes short track 1000m semi-finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

At 3:00 p.m. ET, Canada will race in the A final of the women’s 3000m relay. Canada’s starting quartet has not yet been named.