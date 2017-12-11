(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

With 60 days to PyeongChang 2018, Canadians are showing their dominance on the international stage, with a new world record, gold medals and Olympic berths.

Here are the weekend’s success stories.

Speed Skating – Long Track

READ: Bloeman sets 5,000m world record

READ: Gold for Boisvert-Lacroix & men’s team pursuit

Consider that record smashed/le record est fracassé!!! 🎥 @dennym16 #wcspeed A post shared by SSC | PVC (@ssc_pvc) on Dec 10, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

It was a big weekend for Canada’s long track skaters at the final World Cup event of the PyeongChang 2018 qualification season. Ted-Jan Bloemen set another world record, this time in the men’s 5,000m. Bloemen also teamed up with Denny Morrison and Ben Donnelly to win men’s team pursuit. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix also came out on top, and claimed his second straight 500m victory.

Curling

READ: Team Koe to become Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

READ: Team Homan wins Curling Canada’s Olympic trials

The moment we trained for and the moment we dreamed of all our lives and to do it in our hometown is beyond special. Thank you, Ottawa. Thank you, Canada. We’re going to the Olympics!!! #ROTR2017 A post shared by Team Homan (@team_homan) on Dec 10, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Curling Canada’s top teams gathered in Ottawa for the 2017 Olympic Trials. In the end it was Team Homan’s rink of Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle who won gold in the women’s event. On the men’s side Team Koe – Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert – won the men’s Roar of the Ring title. On Monday Team Canada official’s curling roster for PyeongChang 2018, will be announced.

Moguls

READ: Kingsbury wins, Robichaud second World Cup opener

The nation’s moguls skiers opened the world cup season in winning fashion in Finland. Mikael Kingsbury resumed the top spot in the men’s event, while Audrey Robichaud finished second in the women’s.

Figure Skating

READ: Three medals for Canadian figure skaters at Grand Prix Final

Canadian figure skaters earned three medals at the ISU Grand Prix final in Japan. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir brought home ice dance silver. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford skated to pairs bronze, while Kaetlyn Osmond landed bronze in ladies event.

Bobsleigh

READ: Spring and Wright secure two-man silver

Chris Spring and Neville Wright earned a spot on the World Cup podium once again. The pair claimed two-man silver in Germany on Saturday, despite extremely challenging weather conditions.

Skeleton

READ: Vathje and Greszczyszyn reach skeleton podium

Elisabeth Vathje and Dave Greszczyszyn also found the World Cup podium in Winterberg, Germany. Vathje slid to silver in the women’s event, while Greszczyszyn earned bronze for his first-ever IBSF World Cup podium.

Luge

READ: Gough and team relay add luge silvers on home track

READ: Edney captures silver at luge World Cup

Not a bad weekend here at the hometown World Cup. 🥇North American champs 🥈World Cup team relay and 6th in the doubles world cup. A post shared by Tristan Walker (@tristanluge) on Dec 10, 2017 at 4:19am PST

Canada’s luge athletes impressed in front of home fans in Calgary, collecting three silver medals. The first to climb the podium was Sam Edney in men’s singles, followed by Alex Gough in women’s. The pair joined doubles duo Justin Snith and Tristan Walker to earn the nations final silver in team relay.

Ski half-pipe

READ: Bowman and D’Artois finish 2-3 at World Cup

Noah Bowman and Simon D’Artois claimed ski halfpipe silver and bronze at the second stop of the FIS World Cup circuit in Copper Mountain.