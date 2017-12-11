With 60 days to PyeongChang 2018, Canadians are showing their dominance on the international stage, with a new world record, gold medals and Olympic berths.
Here are the weekend’s success stories.
Speed Skating – Long Track
READ: Bloeman sets 5,000m world record
READ: Gold for Boisvert-Lacroix & men’s team pursuit
It was a big weekend for Canada’s long track skaters at the final World Cup event of the PyeongChang 2018 qualification season. Ted-Jan Bloemen set another world record, this time in the men’s 5,000m. Bloemen also teamed up with Denny Morrison and Ben Donnelly to win men’s team pursuit. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix also came out on top, and claimed his second straight 500m victory.
Curling
READ: Team Koe to become Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018
READ: Team Homan wins Curling Canada’s Olympic trials
Curling Canada’s top teams gathered in Ottawa for the 2017 Olympic Trials. In the end it was Team Homan’s rink of Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle who won gold in the women’s event. On the men’s side Team Koe – Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert – won the men’s Roar of the Ring title. On Monday Team Canada official’s curling roster for PyeongChang 2018, will be announced.
Moguls
READ: Kingsbury wins, Robichaud second World Cup opener
The nation’s moguls skiers opened the world cup season in winning fashion in Finland. Mikael Kingsbury resumed the top spot in the men’s event, while Audrey Robichaud finished second in the women’s.
Figure Skating
READ: Three medals for Canadian figure skaters at Grand Prix Final
Canadian figure skaters earned three medals at the ISU Grand Prix final in Japan. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir brought home ice dance silver. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford skated to pairs bronze, while Kaetlyn Osmond landed bronze in ladies event.
Bobsleigh
READ: Spring and Wright secure two-man silver
Podium finishes for the boys!!! Silver medal today in the Winterberg World Cup 2man race with @nwright021. All 3 Canadian men's teams in the top 5. Amazing to be a part of this team. What a time to be bobsledding. @teamcanada @bobsleighcanskeleton @calgarystampede @karbonsports @fired_up_naturals @canfund @rmdolympicexp @justinkripps @npoloniato @alexanderkopacz @kingjaphy6 #teamcanada #bobsleigh #winterberg #hochsauerland #silver #podium #roadtopyeongchang
Chris Spring and Neville Wright earned a spot on the World Cup podium once again. The pair claimed two-man silver in Germany on Saturday, despite extremely challenging weather conditions.
Skeleton
READ: Vathje and Greszczyszyn reach skeleton podium
Silver today in a wintery Winterberg! Massive congrats to @canadagrizz for having his first worldcup career podium! @mrahneva finished in 4th & @j.channell finished in 6th! It was a hard snowy day here, but it's all part of the journey! . . . . @bobsleighcanskeleton @ibsfsliding @albertaskeleton @essexlease @fairfieldwatson @canfund @karbonsports @qwixskinz . . . . #teamcanada #team #canada #athlete #ahletes #fit #speed #ice #fitness #goals #dream #skeleton #wonderwoman #innersuperhero #winter #winterberg #germany #smile #snow #frozen #airbrush #art #helmet . . . . 📸 to @smittysmitt04
Elisabeth Vathje and Dave Greszczyszyn also found the World Cup podium in Winterberg, Germany. Vathje slid to silver in the women’s event, while Greszczyszyn earned bronze for his first-ever IBSF World Cup podium.
Luge
READ: Gough and team relay add luge silvers on home track
READ: Edney captures silver at luge World Cup
Canada’s luge athletes impressed in front of home fans in Calgary, collecting three silver medals. The first to climb the podium was Sam Edney in men’s singles, followed by Alex Gough in women’s. The pair joined doubles duo Justin Snith and Tristan Walker to earn the nations final silver in team relay.
Ski half-pipe
READ: Bowman and D’Artois finish 2-3 at World Cup
What a final in @coppermtn #GrandPrix today for our Halfpipe guys! It was all smiles for @noahbowmanski 🥈and @simondartois 🥉(oh and coach @trennonpaynter too!) as they finished atop the standings with amazing runs. Bowman landed a switch dub 12 in his second run and earned a score of 91.00 and a spot on the podium. D'Artois found the podium for a second time in a row thanks to his first run in finals. Kudos to @mike_riddle for his 4th place finish after a strong qualification. You guys are good 👌 // Quelle finale de la part de nos skieurs de demi-lune aujourd'hui à Copper Mountain pour la Coupe du monde @fisfreestyle! @noahbowmanski 🥈et @simondartois 🥉(et l'entraîneur @trennonpaynter) étaient tout sourire à l'issue de la journée. Une décision de dernière minute avec sa descente s'est révélée payante pour Bowman avec un pointage de 91.00. Son coéquipier d'Artois accède quant à lui au podium pour la deuxième fois en autant d'événements. Chapeau aussi à @mike_riddle qui a suivi de très près des deux amis en terminant quatrième. Bravo 👌 #doublepodium #halfpipe #freestyleski #teamcanada #riseabove 📷 @megwarrener
Noah Bowman and Simon D’Artois claimed ski halfpipe silver and bronze at the second stop of the FIS World Cup circuit in Copper Mountain.
