Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 11

Andre De Grasse starts his run towards a second sprint podium in Tokyo, the Canadian women go for a third straight Olympic medal in track cycling’s team pursuit, Ellie Black will be back for the beam final, and Sean McColl fulfills his lifelong dream by finally becoming a sport climbing Olympian.

You can check out the official schedule of Canadians competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching for in each sport.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Competition Schedule and Results

Athletics

Andre De Grasse will be back on the track for the first-round heats of the men’s 200m, aiming to advance into the semifinals taking place later in the evening. He’ll be joined in the heats by Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney. The first three in each heat plus the next three fastest will move onto the semis. De Grasse won silver in the 200m at Rio 2016 and the 2019 World Championships.

The morning session also includes the first round heats of the women’s 400m with Kyra Constantine and Natassha McDonald as well as Liz Gleadle competing in the qualification round of the women’s javelin.

Camryn Rogers, of Canada, competes in the qualification rounds of the women’s hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A major highlight of the night session will be the men’s 5000m first round heats with Mohammed Ahmed as he looks to take his first step towards the podium in that event. The reigning world bronze medallist is third-fastest in the world this year. Justyn Knight and Luc Bruchet will also start. Camryn Rogers will compete in the final of the women’s hammer throw while Tim Nedow will be on the field in the men’s shot put qualification.

Track Cycling

After finishing eighth-fastest in qualifying, Canada will face off with France in the first round of the women’s team pursuit. Based on their qualification result, the only medal Canada can ride for is the bronze. In that first round, their time needs to be top two among the six teams not racing for gold and silver to get into a head-to-head showdown for the bronze medal.

Team Canada competes during the track cycling men’s team pursuit at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The men’s team pursuit will also have their first round races. After finishing sixth in qualification, they’ll go head-to-head against Germany.

Beach Volleyball

Both Canadian teams will be in action, with their quarterfinal matches happening back-to-back. Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson will first play Graudine and Kravcenoka of Latvia. That will be followed by Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes taking on Artacho Del Solar and Clancy of Australia. Should both teams win, that sets up an all-Canadian showdown in the semifinal, guaranteeing Canada will win its first Olympic medal in women’s beach volleyball.

Canadian beach volleyball players Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson celebrate against Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Volleyball

Team Canada will play ROC in the quarterfinals of men’s volleyball. The Canadians finished fourth in their group with a 2-3 record, while ROC topped the other group with a 4-1 record. The winner will move on to face the winner of the Japan vs Brazil quarterfinal.

Water Polo

Team Canada takes on the United States in the quarterfinals of women’s water polo.The Canadians finished fourth in their group with a 1-3 record, while the Americans were first in the other group with a 3-1 record. The winner will move on to face the winner of the Australia vs ROC quarterfinal.

Artistic Gymnastics

After opting out of the individual all-around final because of a sprained ankle, Ellie Black has confirmed she will compete in the eight-woman beam final.

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black competes in the balance beam during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Sailing

After climbing into the top 10 during the last day of racing in the opening series, Tom Ramshaw will compete in the Medal Race of the Finn event with a chance at earning a best-ever Canadian result in the event. Jacob Saunders and Oliver Bone will also finish off their 10-race series in the men’s 470 a day late, after a lack of wind caused a postponement.

Sport Climbing

Sean McColl competes in the qualification round for speed, bouldering, and lead. The top eight athletes in the combined rankings will advance to the final of sport climbing’s Olympic debut.

READ: Sean McColl tells first time fans what to watch for in Olympic sport climbing

Artistic Swimming

Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner will be competing in the Duet Technical Routine a day after finishing fifth in the Free Routine Preliminary. The top 12 duets after both routines will advance to compete in the Free Routine Final.

Canadian artistic swimmers Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau compete in the Free Routine preliminary round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Monday, August 02, 2021. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Canada will have three boats on the water. Michelle Russell and Andréanne Langlois will both be racing in the women’s K-1 200m semifinals while Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick will compete in the men’s C-2 1000m semifinals. A top four finish in those semis will advance them into the final later in the morning.

Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick of Canada compete in the men’s canoe double 1000m quarterfinal during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Equestrian

Mario Deslauriers returns to Olympic competition for the first time in 33 years to compete in the jumping individual qualifier with Bardolina 2.