COC/Mark Blinch

By the Numbers: Team Canada Success at Tokyo 2020

When the Olympic Games were last held in Tokyo 57 years ago, Canadian athletes won four medals. This go around, there are six times as many on the board.

There are all sorts of fun facts to be pulled from Team Canada’s success at the first Olympic Games to ever be postponed by a year and contested in front of zero fans.

Here are some of our favourites:

44,814 — Approximate number of steps Evan Dunfee took to win bronze in the 50km race walk, at a pace of 194 steps a minute

Athletes including Evan Dunfee, of Canada, pour water on themselves during the men’s 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

9018 – Damian Warner’s point total in the decathlon, setting an Olympic and Canadian record, as he became just the fourth man to break the 9000-point barrier while winning Canada’s first ever gold medal in the event

304 – Career caps for Christine Sinclair after playing (and winning!) in the gold medal soccer game

236 – Total kilograms lifted by Maude Charron to become the second Canadian to win an Olympic gold medal in weightlifting

Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron competes in the Women’s 64kg category during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo by Stephen Hosier/COC

93 – Years between Percy Williams’ and Andre De Grasse’s gold medals in the men’s 200m

74 – Minute in which Jessie Fleming scored a penalty kick goal against the United States that proved to be the game winner in the women’s soccer semifinal

71 – Team Canada athletes heading home with Olympic medals

Canadian rowers Lisa Roman Kasia Gruxhalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit celebrate their gold medal victory in Women’s Eight during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, 2021. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

33 – Years between equestrian Mario Deslauriers’ Olympic individual jumping final appearances at Seoul 1988 and Tokyo 2020

29 – Years between Canada’s gold medals in the women’s eight rowing at Barcelona 1992 and Tokyo 2020

24 – Canada’s medal total at Tokyo 2020 surpassed the 22 won at Atlanta 1996 and Rio 2016, becoming the country’s second most successful Olympic Summer Games ever

Team Canada Julia Grosso #7 celebrates with teammate Jordyn Huitema #19 after scoring the game winning goal in penalties Sweden to win the gold medal in women’s football during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, August 06, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

20 – Age of Julia Grosso, who scored the winning penalty kick goal that gave Canada the gold medal in women’s soccer

14 – Strikeouts recorded by Sara Groenewegen en route to Canada winning bronze for its first ever Olympic medal in softball

10 – Fourth-place finishes, including four in swimming

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in the Women’s 200m Freestyle during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

7 – Penny Oleksiak’s career medal total after winning three at Tokyo 2020, making her Canada’s all-time most decorated Olympian

6 – Andre De Grasse’s career medal total, having never missed the podium in any of his Olympic events

6 – Medals won in swimming, matching the total from Rio 2016, but improving to a haul of one gold, three silver, two bronze

6 – Sarah Douglas’ final placement in the Laser Radial, the best-ever individual performance by a Canadian woman in Olympic sailing competition

Team Canada wins the bronze medal in the Men’s 4x100m Relay during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, August 06, 2021. Photo by Stephen Hosier/COC

3 – Perfect exchanges executed by Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse to win bronze in the final of the men’s 4x100m relay.

2 – Judo medals won by Jessica Klimkait and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, the first Canadian female judokas to win Olympic medals and the first time that Canada has won multiple judo medals at an Olympic Games

1 – Accidental but celebratory fall out of a boat by Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent after winning bronze during the Olympic debut of women’s canoe