Meet the Curling Team: A lightning round with Team Jones

With Beijing 2022 upon us and our Team Canada athletes ready to compete for Olympic glory, here’s a chance to get to know a little more about the women’s curling team.

We asked members of Team Jones for one word to describe each teammate.

Jennifer Jones (skip)

One of Canada’s most successful female curlers ever, Jennifer Jones will return to the Olympics for the first time since winning gold at Sochi 2014. Jones’ 2014 team – which included Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen – posted a perfect 11-0 record.

McEwen: “Leader.”

Jocelyn Peterman: “Determined.”

Lawes: “Inspiring.”

Jennifer Jones shouts commands after a throw en route to a perfect 11-0 women’s curling record and gold medal.

Kaitlyn Lawes (third)

Kaitlyn Lawes will be appearing in her third straight Olympic Games at Beijing 2022. After winning gold with Team Jones in 2014, ​​she teamed with John Morris to win gold in the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles curling tournament at PyeongChang 2018.

McEwen: “Firecracker. She’s our little Energizer bunny out there.”

Peterman: “Spunky.”

Herself: “Uh, Energizer Bunny. I think they’ve called me a few times.” (Interviewer: “I’ve heard spunky, and firecracker so far today.” Lawes: “Nice! So I guess it kind of goes with it.”)

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada compete during the Curling Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game against Switzerland at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Jocelyn Peterman (second)

Jocelyn Peterman will make her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She joined Team Jones in 2017-18, and (as we learned during our chat) lives with teammate Kaitlyn Lawes in Winnipeg!

McEwen: “Very calm, relaxed, and confident.”

Lawes: “Well I would just say roommate. I don’t know what I would say with Jocelyn. Just…calm. would be my word, she’s calm.”

Herself: “Oh God. Yeah, that’s the hardest one. I don’t know.”

Skip Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg celebrates with her second Jocelyn Peterman after defeating Team Fleury 6-5 in extra end to win capture the women’s curling trials. Curling Canada/ Michael Burns Photo

Dawn McEwen (lead)

Dawn McEwen will return to the Olympic Games after winning gold at Sochi 2014. McEwen has curled alongside Jennifer Jones since 2007.

Herself: “Me… I like to be kind of cooky I guess.”

Peterman: “I want say determined… Yeah, hard working.”

Lawes: “Funny.”

Team Jones lead Dawn McEwen throws against Team Harrison during Draw 3 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sunday, November 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Lisa Weagle (fifth)

Team Jones has been a five-player team since Lisa Weagle joined them in 2020. She’ll be in Beijing as the fifth/alternate, but has been a key contributor to the team, serving as the fulltime lead in the 2020-21 season while Dawn McEwen was pregnant.

McEwen: “She’s special – like, inspirational. So knowledgeable and just a great person.”

Peterman: “Kind.”

Lawes: “Special.”