Meet the Curling Team: A lightning round with Team Jones
With Beijing 2022 upon us and our Team Canada athletes ready to compete for Olympic glory, here’s a chance to get to know a little more about the women’s curling team.
We asked members of Team Jones for one word to describe each teammate.
Jennifer Jones (skip)
One of Canada’s most successful female curlers ever, Jennifer Jones will return to the Olympics for the first time since winning gold at Sochi 2014. Jones’ 2014 team – which included Kaitlyn Lawes and Dawn McEwen – posted a perfect 11-0 record.
McEwen: “Leader.”
Jocelyn Peterman: “Determined.”
Lawes: “Inspiring.”
TEAM: Team Jones and Team Gushue officially join Team Canada for Beijing 2022
Kaitlyn Lawes (third)
Kaitlyn Lawes will be appearing in her third straight Olympic Games at Beijing 2022. After winning gold with Team Jones in 2014, she teamed with John Morris to win gold in the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles curling tournament at PyeongChang 2018.
McEwen: “Firecracker. She’s our little Energizer bunny out there.”
Peterman: “Spunky.”
Herself: “Uh, Energizer Bunny. I think they’ve called me a few times.” (Interviewer: “I’ve heard spunky, and firecracker so far today.” Lawes: “Nice! So I guess it kind of goes with it.”)
READ: Team Canada’s Olympic curling schedules for Beijing 2022
Jocelyn Peterman (second)
Jocelyn Peterman will make her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She joined Team Jones in 2017-18, and (as we learned during our chat) lives with teammate Kaitlyn Lawes in Winnipeg!
McEwen: “Very calm, relaxed, and confident.”
Lawes: “Well I would just say roommate. I don’t know what I would say with Jocelyn. Just…calm. would be my word, she’s calm.”
Herself: “Oh God. Yeah, that’s the hardest one. I don’t know.”
Dawn McEwen (lead)
Dawn McEwen will return to the Olympic Games after winning gold at Sochi 2014. McEwen has curled alongside Jennifer Jones since 2007.
Herself: “Me… I like to be kind of cooky I guess.”
Peterman: “I want say determined… Yeah, hard working.”
Lawes: “Funny.”
Lisa Weagle (fifth)
Team Jones has been a five-player team since Lisa Weagle joined them in 2020. She’ll be in Beijing as the fifth/alternate, but has been a key contributor to the team, serving as the fulltime lead in the 2020-21 season while Dawn McEwen was pregnant.
McEwen: “She’s special – like, inspirational. So knowledgeable and just a great person.”
Peterman: “Kind.”
Lawes: “Special.”