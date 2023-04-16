THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Team Canada wins silver at IIHF Women’s World Championship

Team Canada has claimed silver at the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

The United States defeated Canada 6-3 in Sunday’s championship game in Brampton, Ontario, adding another chapter to the storied rivalry between the two women’s hockey powerhouses. American captain Hilary Knight scored a hat trick, which included two power play goals in the final few minutes of the third period, to lead the United States to gold.

Brianne Jenner scored a pair of goals for Team Canada while Marie-Philip Poulin added a single. Ann-Renée Desbiens took the loss in goal.

This is the first women’s worlds gold medal for the Americans since 2019, ending Canada’s bid for a golden three-peat. Canada and the United States have met in every gold medal game in the tournament’s history with the exception of 2019 when host Finland defeated Canada in the semifinals.

The United States nearly opened the scoring five minutes in when a shot went off the back of Desbiens and rolled through the crease but the Canadian goaltender was able to cover the puck.

American Hayley Scamurra was called for hooking 5:44 in and then Lacey Eden joined her in the box after flipping the puck out of play 25 seconds later. On the ensuing five-on-three power play, Poulin ripped a shot from the circle past American netminder Aerin Frankel to give Canada a 1-0 lead. The Canadians generated a few other good chances on the five-on-four advantage but could not add to their lead.

A few minutes after Poulin’s goal, Desbiens made a big cross-crease save to keep Canada in front. The save was one of five the Canadian goaltender made in the first period.

With 1:59 remaining in the opening frame, the Americans transitioned quickly up the ice. Abbey Murphy had the puck on a two-on-one rush and opted to keep it, dragging the puck around a diving Erin Ambrose before beating Desbiens to make it a 1-1 game through 20 minutes.

The United States’ dangerous power play went to work when Blayre Turnbull was called for a trip early in the second period. Canada produced a strong penalty kill, limiting the Americans to just one shot on goal.

After Franklin lost her stick 5:03 into the second, Jenner fired a point shot through some traffic and past the American netminder to put Canada back in front.

The United States evened the score at 2-2 at 8:30 on another odd-man rush. Amanda Kessel patiently held onto the puck and then sent a pass around a diving Ella Shelton to Hilary Knight in the slot. Knight beat Desbiens in close to tie things up.

Just over a minute later, Jenner scored her second of the period to put Canada back in front. Renata Fast fired a point shot that was nicely redirected by Jenner in front of Franklin. Jenner also scored twice for Canada in last year’s women’s worlds gold medal game.

Canada went back to the power play early in the third period where Jamie Lee Rattray nearly scored some insurance, firing a shot that was deflected off the crossbar and out. Not long after at 5:40, the Americans tied the game again. Caroline Harvey crept in from the blue line and found a clear shooting lane to beat Desbiens, making it a 3-3 game.

The United States went to a second straight power play with 5:03 remaining after Jenner was called for a trip. Claire Thompson then flipped the puck out of play, sending the Americans to a 49-second five-on-three advantage. At 16:50, Knight scored her second of the game, beating Desbiens up high with a shot from the slot, giving the United States their first lead of the game. Then, still on the power play, Knight scored again, this time redirecting a point shot in front to give the Americans a 5-3 lead with 2:43 remaining.

Cayla Barnes scored an empty net goal with 1:58 remaining to make it a 6-3 final.

This was the second meeting of the tournament between the Canadians and rival Americans. In the final game of the preliminary round, the United States scored two late third period goals to send the match into extra time and eventually a nine-round shootout. Rattray netted the winner to give Canada a 4-3 victory.

In the quarterfinals, Canada allowed another late third period goal, this time against Sweden, and would need extra time again. Sarah Nurse was the hero in that one, scoring 4:26 into overtime to secure a 3-2 victory. Canada then earned a spot in the championship game with a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Czechia defeated Switzerland 3-2 to win a second straight bronze medal. It was also announced that the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship will be held in Utica, New York next April.