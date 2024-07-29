Day 4: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Day 4 of Paris 2024 is upon us! Here is what all Team Canada fans will want to be keeping an eye on.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

3×3 Basketball

Team Canada’s first Olympic women’s 3×3 team of Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch will get their Olympic tournament going with a game against Team Australia at 6:00 p.m. local / 12:00 p.m. EST.

Archery

Eric Peters will compete in the men’s individual 1/32 elimination round against Kazakhstan’s Ilfat Abdullin at 7:03 p.m. local / 1:03 p.m. EST.

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Artistic Gymnastics

Team Canada’s women’s artistic gymnastics team of Ellie Black, Shallon Olsen, Cassie Lee, Ava Stewart and Aurélie Tran will compete in the women’s team final, the first time Canada has done that since London 2012. That gets underway at 6:15 p.m local / 12:15 p.m. EST.

Team Canadas Elsabeth Black competes in the floor routine in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Paris 2024 marks the first time in 20 years that Team Canada is represented by full teams in both men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics at the Olympic Games. In a historic success, both qualified for the team finals. The men finished eighth on Day 3.

READ: Canadian women qualify for artistic gymnastics team final for first time in 12 years

Basketball

Team Canada’s men’s basketball team will play their second group stage game, this time taking on Team Australia at 1:30 p.m. local / 7:30 a.m. EST. In their first appearance at the Olympic Games in 24 years, the men’s basketball team opened with an 86-79 win against Greece on Day 1 of the Games.

RJ Barrett, of Canada, is stopped by Dinos Mitoglou, of Greece, as he tries to shoots in a men’s basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Canoe Slalom

Lois Betteridge will compete in the women’s C-1 heats at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. EST, with the aim of being in the top 18 to move onto the semifinals. Alex Baldoni is in the men’s K-1 heats at 4:00 p.m. local / 10:00 a.m. EST from which the top 20 will advance to the semifinals.

Cycling – BMX

Jeff Whaley will compete in the men’s BMX park qualification rounds at 3:11 p.m. local / 9:11 a.m. EST. He is the first Canadian to ever compete in BMX freestyle at the Olympic Games.

Equestrian

Dressage action will kick off at Versailles with Team Canada athletes competing in both the team and individual Grand Prix Day 1. Naima Moreira Laliberte (Statesman) will compete in Group A, Chris von Martels (Eclips) will compete in Group C, and Camille Carier Bergeron (Finnlanderin) will compete in Group G. The top two athletes from each 10 person group, plus the six athletes with the next best scores, will move on to the individual final. The top 10 teams will move on to the team final.

Judo

There are two Team Canada judokas in action on Day 4 of the Games, with the morning session beginning at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. EST. François Gauthier Drapeau will compete in the men’s -81kg class, beginning with a match against Peru’s Joao Fernando in the elimination round of 32.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard will compete in the women’s -63kg elimination round of 16 against a yet to be determined opponent. Competition will continue all day with the medals awarded in the afternoon session, which begins at 4:00 p.m. local / 10:00 a.m. EST.

Rugby

Canada will have an opportunity to play for a medal in women’s rugby sevens. They face Australia in the semifinals at 4:00 p.m. local / 10:00 a.m. EST. A win would put them into the gold medal match at 7:45 p.m. local / 1:45 p.m. EST while a loss gets them into the bronze medal game 45 minutes earlier.

Canada’s Charity Williams does a forward roll as she scores a try during the women’s Pool A Rugby Sevens match between Canada and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Sailing

There are three more races scheduled for each of the 49er FX and 49er classes, which will respectively include Canadians Georgia & Antonia Lewin-Lafrance and Will Jones & Justin Barnes.

Swimming

It’s a busy day in the pool for Team Canada! In the morning session, a slew of Canadian swimmers compete in heats in the hopes of advancing on to semis and finals.

Ilya Kharun will swim in the men’s 200m butterfly heats, while Yuri Kisil and Josh Liendo will swim in the men’s 100m freestyle heats, hoping to advance to the evening’s semifinals. Maggie Mac Neil will swim in the women’s 100m freestyle heats, also with the goal of advancing to the semifinals. Team Canada’s men’s 4 x 200 m freestyle relay squad will race in the heats with the aim of advancing to the evening’s final.

The nighttime session will feature two Canadians, Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm, in the final of the women’s 100m backstroke. Masse is a two-time Olympic medallist in the event while Wilm won bronze at this year’s World Aquatics Championships.

Team Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil competes in women’s 100m butterfly heats during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Tennis

Leylah Fernandez will be the first Canadian to ever compete in the third round of the Olympic women’s singles tournament when she faces Angelique Kerber at noon local / 6:00 a.m. EST. Right after her match, Felix Auger-Aliassime will take to the same court for his second round of men’s singles against Germany’s Maximilian Marterer.

Auger-Aliassime is also scheduled to play later in the day with Gaby Dabrowski in the first round of mixed doubles against Great Britain’s Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury.

Triathlon

Tyler Mislawchuk and Charles Paquet will take on the men’s triathlon bright and early at 8:00 a.m. local time / 2:00 a.m. EST. The lead up to the event was a bit uncertain, as water quality in the Seine caused training sessions for the days leading up to the event to be cancelled.

Volleyball

Team Canada will play their second game of the men’s Olympic tournament against host nation France at 9:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 p.m. EST. Team Canada dropped their opening Olympic matchup against Slovenia on Day 2 in four sets, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21.