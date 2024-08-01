Day 7: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Day 7 means it’s been a whole week since Paris 2024 opened with a spectacular Opening Ceremony along the Seine, and Team Canada athletes have been lighting it up!

It’s time for track and field action to begin, plus there’s still excitement to come in the pool, and so much more–here’s what you don’t want to miss on Day 7.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Athletics

The wait is over for Team Canada fans that were eagerly awaiting the beginning of Damian Warner’s defence of his Olympic gold in decathlon. Day 1 of the decathlon competition will kick off with the 100m in the morning session of athletics, starting at 10:00 a.m. local, 4:00 a.m ET. The decathletes will also compete in long jump, and shot put in the morning session, as well as high jump and the 400m in the evening session.

Team Canada will also have its first opportunity to show off its status as a hammer throwing powerhouse with Ethan Katzberg, Rowan Hamilton, and Adam Keenan competing in the men’s qualification rounds in the morning.

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and Kieran Lumb will warm up the track for Team Canada, competing in the first round of the men’s 1500m.

The evening session, beginning at 5:40 p.m. local / 11:40 a.m. ET, will feature Briana Scott in the first round of the women’s 5000m and Jazz Shukla in the first round of the women’s 800m.

The only final of the day for athletics will come at the very end of the night, when Mohammed Ahmed will race in the men’s 10,000m. The gun will go off at 9:10 p.m. local / 3:10 p.m. ET.

Tennis

Félix Auger-Aliassime will play Carlos Alcarez of Spain in the semifinals of the men’s singles tournament at 1:30 p.m. local / 7:30 a.m. ET. The Canadian is now assured of getting to play in a medal match!

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski react during mixed doubles semifinal tennis action against Czechia’s Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday, Aug.1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Auger-Aliassime will then double back to play in the bronze medal match of the mixed doubles tournament alongside Gaby Dabrowski.

Swimming

As per usual, Day 7 will be a busy one at the pool for Team Canada swimmers. In the morning session starting at 11:00 a.m. local time / 5:00 a.m. ET, Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun will race in the heats of the men’s 100m butterfly, hoping to move onto the semifinals in the evening. Kharun won bronze in the men’s 200m butterfly on Day 5. Liendo is a two-time world championship medallist in the event.

Summer McIntosh will race in the women’s 200m individual medley heats, as will Sydney Pickrem. The semifinals will take place during the evening session.

The morning session will also see Team Canada field a squad in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

In the evening session’s finals, Liendo will race in the men’s 50m freestyle final at 8:30 p.m. local time / 2:30 p.m. ET. Kylie Masse will race in the women’s 200m backstroke final at 8:36 p.m. local / 2:36 p.m. ET. At 8:43 p.m. local / 2:43 p.m. ET, Finlay Knox will compete in the men’s 200m IM final.

3×3 Basketball

Team Canada’s 3×3 squad of Michelle Plouffe, Katherine Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch will take on Team USA at 6:00 p.m. local / 12:00 p.m. ET. The Canadians will then double back to play Team Spain at 9:00 p.m. local / 3:00 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Michelle Plouffe scores while competing against China in 3×3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Basketball

Team Canada’s men’s basketball team will take on Team Spain at 5:15 p.m. local / 11:15 a.m. ET. Team Canada have defeated Greece and Australia in group play thus far and are assured of a spot in the quarterfinals but the result of this match will determine seeding for the elimination round.

Canada’s Luguentz Dort, left, drives pas Australia’s Patty Mills in a men’s basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Information Hub

Water Polo

Team Canada will play Team Australia at 2:00 p.m. local time / 8:00 a.m. ET. The Canadians lost their first game of the tournament to Team Hungary, but won their second game of Paris 2024 against Team China.

Team Canada’s Jessica Gaudreault competes against Hungary in water polo during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Judo

Team Canada judoka Ana Laura Portuondo Isasi will compete against Izayana Marenco of Nicaragua in the women’s +78kg elimination round of 32. Competition begins at 10 a.m. local / 6 a.m. ET and continues all day with the podium being decided in the afternoon session, which begins at 4:00 p.m. local / 10:00 a.m. ET.

Rowing

Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson will row in the B final of the women’s lightweight double sculls at 11:18 a.m. local / 5:18 a.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Jennifer Casson and Jill Moffatt compete in Rowing Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls heat during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Trampoline

Sophiane Méthot will compete in the qualification round of women’s trampoline, beginning at 12:00 p.m. local / 6:00 a.m. ET. The top eight gymnasts will move on to the final, which begins at 1:50 p.m. local time / 7:50 am. ET.

Beach Volleyball

Team Canada’s men’s beach volleyball duo of Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing will hit the sand at 11:00 a.m. local / 5:00 a.m. ET to play Austria’s Julian Hoerl and Alexander Horst in their final preliminary round match. The Canadians have dropped their first two matches against Czechia and Brazil.

Team Canada’s Samuel Schachter digs a ball against Czech Republic in beach volleyball during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

BMX Racing

Molly Simpson will race in the semifinals of the women’s BMX racing at 8:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 p.m. ET, in the hopes of advancing to the final, taking place at 9:50 p.m. local time / 3:50 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Molly Simpson competes in BMX racing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Sailing

With only one race getting off on the first day of ILCA 6 racing, Sarah Douglas currently sits in 23rd place. Racing will recommence on Day 7 at 12:05 p.m. local time / 6:05 a.m. ET.