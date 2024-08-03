Day 9: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

After a thrilling Day 8 which saw Team Canada add four medals to its total, there’s still so much in store on Day 9.

Here’s what you don’t want to miss.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Boxing

Wyatt Sanford will box in the semifinals of the men’s 63.5 kg class against Sofiane Oumiha of France at 12:36 p.m. local time / 6:36 a.m. ET. A win would advance him to the gold medal bout while a loss will send him home with a bronze medal. He is guaranteed to be Canada’s first Olympic medallist in boxing since Atlanta 1996.

Team Canada’s Wyatt Sanford reacts after defeating Team Uzbekistan in men’s 63.5kg boxing quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Athletics

It’s a busy day at Stade de France for Team Canada. Regan Yee and Ceili McCabe will get things going for Team Canada on the track on Day 9, competing in the first round of the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Heats will commence at 10:05 a.m. local / 4:05 a.m. ET.

Camryn Rogers will kick off the field events for the day, competing in the qualification round of the women’s hammer throw at 10:20 a.m. local time / 4:20 a.m. ET.

Team Canada sprinters Jacqueline Madogo and Audrey Leduc will race in the first round of the women’s 200m, beginning at 10:55 a.m. local / 4:55 a.m. ET.

Craig Thorne will compete in round one of the men’s 110m hurdles at 11:50 a.m. local / 5:50 a.m ET. Savannah Sutherland will race in the first round of the women’s 400m hurdles at 12:35 p.m. local / 6:35 a.m. ET.

The evening session will feature the highly anticipated men’s 100m semis and final, with Canada’s reigning bronze medallist, Andre De Grasse participating.

Christopher Morales-Williams will race in the first round of the men’s 400m at 7:05 p.m. local / 1:05 p.m. ET. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot will compete in the men’s 1500m semifinal at 8:35 p.m. local / 2:35 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s hammer throwers, Ethan Katzberg and Rowan Hamilton will go for gold in the men’s hammer throw, starting at 8:30 p.m. local / 2:30 p.m. ET. Katzberg is the reigning world champion and ranked world number one.

Team Canada’s Audrey Leduc competes in 100m heat while breaking the Canadian record during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Swimming

Day 9 is the last day of swimming competition at Paris 2024, which has already proved to be a historic Games in the pool for Team Canada. The Canadian men will compete in the men’s 4x100m medley relay at 7:10 p.m. local / 1:10 p.m. ET. Up next, the women’s squad will follow them at 7:32 local time / 1:32 p.m. ET.

Cycling – Road

The women’s road race will commence at 2:00 p.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. ET. Team Canada is represented by Olivia Baril and Alison Jackson.

Fencing

Team Canada’s men’s foil team will compete in the table of eight against Japan, beginning at 11:50 a.m. local time / 5:50 a.m. ET. The tournament will continue all day, with the podium decided in the evening, starting at 7:10 p.m. local time / 1:10 p.m. ET.

Canoe/Kayak Slalom

Alex Baldoni will race in the men’s kayak cross heats, beginning at 3:30 p.m. local / 9:30 a.m. ET. Lois Betteridge will follow in the women’s kayak cross heats, beginning at 4:45 p.m. local / 10:45 a.m. ET.

Golf

Team Canada golfers Corey Conners and Nick Taylor will tee off for their fourth and final round of Paris 2024. After three days of play at Le Golf National, Conners is tied for 17th while Taylor sits tied for 34th place.

Basketball

Team Canada’s women’s basketball team will play Team Nigeria at 1:30 p.m. local time / 7:30 a.m. ET. The Canadians have dropped their first two games, and are currently ranked fourth in Group B.

Team Canada’s Bridget Carleton drives against Team France while competing in basketball during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Sailing

Sarah Douglas will continue her Olympic campaign in the women’s ILCA 6 class. She enters Day 9 in 11th place.

Archery

Eric Peters will compete against Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the men’s individual 1/8 round at 9:56 a.m. local time / 3:56 a.m. ET. A win would send him off the quarterfinals later in the day, which will be followed by the semifinals and medal matches.

Team Canada’s Eric Peters competes in the individual ranking round of archery during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Water Polo

Team Canada will play the Netherlands at 6:30 p.m. local time / 12:30 p.m. ET. Canada is currently ranked fourth in Group A.