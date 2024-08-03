FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Day 9: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

By Caela Fenton

After a thrilling Day 8 which saw Team Canada add four medals to its total, there’s still so much in store on Day 9.

Here’s what you don’t want to miss.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Boxing

Wyatt Sanford will box in the semifinals of the men’s 63.5 kg class against Sofiane Oumiha of France at 12:36 p.m. local time / 6:36 a.m. ET. A win would advance him to the gold medal bout while a loss will send him home with a bronze medal. He is guaranteed to be Canada’s first Olympic medallist in boxing since Atlanta 1996.

Wyatt Sanford in a red boxing singlet and gloves high fives his coaches
Team Canada’s Wyatt Sanford reacts after defeating Team Uzbekistan in men’s 63.5kg boxing quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Athletics

It’s a busy day at Stade de France for Team Canada. Regan Yee and Ceili McCabe will get things going for Team Canada on the track on Day 9, competing in the first round of the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Heats will commence at 10:05 a.m. local / 4:05 a.m. ET.

Camryn Rogers will kick off the field events for the day, competing in the qualification round of the women’s hammer throw at 10:20 a.m. local time / 4:20 a.m. ET.

Team Canada sprinters Jacqueline Madogo and Audrey Leduc will race in the first round of the women’s 200m, beginning at 10:55 a.m. local / 4:55 a.m. ET.

Craig Thorne will compete in round one of the men’s 110m hurdles at 11:50 a.m. local / 5:50 a.m ET. Savannah Sutherland will race in the first round of the women’s 400m hurdles at 12:35 p.m. local / 6:35 a.m. ET.

The evening session will feature the highly anticipated men’s 100m semis and final, with Canada’s reigning bronze medallist, Andre De Grasse participating.

Christopher Morales-Williams will race in the first round of the men’s 400m at 7:05 p.m. local /  1:05 p.m. ET. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot will compete in the men’s 1500m semifinal at 8:35 p.m. local / 2:35 p.m. ET. 

Team Canada’s hammer throwers, Ethan Katzberg and Rowan Hamilton will go for gold in the men’s hammer throw, starting at 8:30 p.m. local / 2:30 p.m. ET. Katzberg is the reigning world champion and ranked world number one.

Audrey Leduc sprints across the line
Team Canada’s Audrey Leduc competes in 100m heat while breaking the Canadian record during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Swimming

Day 9 is the last day of swimming competition at Paris 2024, which has already proved to be a historic Games in the pool for Team Canada. The Canadian men will compete in the men’s 4x100m medley relay at 7:10 p.m. local / 1:10 p.m. ET. Up next, the women’s squad will follow them at 7:32 local time / 1:32 p.m. ET.

Cycling – Road

The women’s road race will commence at 2:00 p.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. ET. Team Canada is represented by Olivia Baril and Alison Jackson.

Fencing

Team Canada’s men’s foil team will compete in the table of eight against Japan, beginning at 11:50 a.m. local time / 5:50 a.m. ET. The tournament will continue all day, with the podium decided in the evening, starting at 7:10 p.m. local time / 1:10 p.m. ET.

Canoe/Kayak Slalom

Alex Baldoni will race in the men’s kayak cross heats, beginning at 3:30 p.m. local / 9:30 a.m. ET. Lois Betteridge will follow in the women’s kayak cross heats, beginning at 4:45 p.m. local / 10:45 a.m. ET.

Golf

Team Canada golfers Corey Conners and Nick Taylor will tee off for their fourth and final round of Paris 2024. After three days of play at Le Golf National, Conners is tied for 17th while Taylor sits tied for 34th place.

Basketball

Team Canada’s women’s basketball team will play Team Nigeria at 1:30 p.m. local time / 7:30 a.m. ET. The Canadians have dropped their first two games, and are currently ranked fourth in Group B.

a basketball player dribbles
Team Canada’s Bridget Carleton drives against Team France while competing in basketball during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Information Hub

Sailing

Sarah Douglas will continue her Olympic campaign in the women’s ILCA 6 class. She enters Day 9 in 11th place.

Archery 

Eric Peters will compete against Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the men’s individual 1/8 round at 9:56 a.m. local time / 3:56 a.m. ET. A win would send him off the quarterfinals later in the day, which will be followed by the semifinals and medal matches.

Eric Peters holds his bow
Team Canada’s Eric Peters competes in the individual ranking round of archery during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Water Polo

Team Canada will play the Netherlands at 6:30 p.m. local time / 12:30 p.m. ET. Canada is currently ranked fourth in Group A.

Momentum - Listen to the new Team Canada podcast

Paris 2024 Info

Show More

Team Canada @ Paris 2024

Show More

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Wyatt Sanford

trending

Sanford competed in his first AIBA World Championships in 2019, making the round of 16 before losing to eventual World…

Tammara Thibeault

Tammara Thibeault made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 where she advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 75kg event,...

Scarlett Delgado

A Little More About Scarlett Getting into the Sport: Entered her first bout in 2012 when she was 17… Her...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Boxing

At its core, boxing is a contest in which two combatants engage hand-to-hand for sport.

Fencing

Fencing is an exercise based on speed and skill. This classic sport brings a certain artistic approach of precision and…

Table Tennis

Table Tennis at Paris 2024 Venue: South Paris Arena 4 Competition Dates: July 27-August 10 (Days 1-15) Events: 5 (2...

View all sports