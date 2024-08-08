Leah Hennel/COC

Who will carry Canada’s flag into the Closing Ceremony?

As the finish line of Paris 2024 approaches, it’s time to ask the question: who will carry Canada’s flag into the Closing Ceremony?

As with every Olympic Games, there are plenty of strong candidates. And let’s not forget, creativity is allowed here. Sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron carried the flag during the Opening Ceremony – could we see a duo on flag bearer duties to close out the Games?

In full transparency, we at Olympic.ca have no insider information, so let the speculation begin about some of the athletes/teams/duos who have surely made themselves candidates to carry Canada’s flag into Stade de France on Sunday.

Summer McIntosh – Swimming

If you’re reading this, you likely know who Summer McIntosh is by now.

McIntosh cemented her status as one of the world’s best swimmers in Paris, winning three gold medals and a silver.

Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh poses with her gold medal in women’s 200m individual medley at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

The 17-year-old became the first Canadian athlete to win three gold medals in one Olympic Games and matched teammate Penny Oleksiak for the most medals won by a Canadian athlete at one summer Games.

As if that wasn’t enough, McIntosh set Olympic records in both the women’s 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley.

Ethan Katzberg – Hammer Throw

It took just one throw for Katzberg to prove that he’s in a world of his own in the men’s hammer throw event.

Katzberg threw the furthest distance of the entire competition on his very first attempt, nearly touching the Olympic record with his toss of 84.12m. The silver medalist, Bence Halasz of Hungary, was only able to reach 79.97m.

Ethan Katzberg, of Nanaimo, B.C., celebrates after winning gold in the men’s hammer throw event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The last athlete to win a medal for Team Canada in the hammer throw was Duncan Gillis, who took silver at Stockholm 1912. Katzberg captured Canada’s first gold medal in any throwing event since St. Louis 1904.

Camryn Rogers – Hammer Throw

Rogers confirmed it: Canada is a hammer-throwing nation.

Rogers became Canada’s first woman to medal in a throwing event when she captured gold in the women’s hammer throw. Her furthest throw, which came on her fifth attempt, measured 76.97m.

Team Canada’s Camryn Rogers celebrates winning gold in Hammer Throw during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

The 25-year-old’s gold medal was Canada’s third ever in a women’s athletics event at the Olympic Games. There hasn’t been a Canadian gold in a women’s athletics event since all the way back at Amsterdam 1928 when Ethel Catherwood won the high jump and the women’s 4x100m relay won their event.

Christa Deguchi – Judo

Deguchi won Canada’s first gold medal of these Games, winning the the women’s 57kg judo event. Not only did she win her final bout, but she did so again world number three Huh Mimi of South Korea.

Team Canada’s Christa Deguchi poses with her gold medal in Judo 57 KG during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

The 28-year-old is Canada’s first ever Olympic champion in judo.

The gold medal further solidified Deguchi as Canada’s most successful female judoka. In 2019 she became the first Canadian to ever win a world title in judo and became world champion again in 2023. Earlier this year, she won silver at the IJF World Championships, losing in the final to Huh.

As mentioned, creativity is allowed, so why not consider two Canadians who stood on the podium together as one package?

Team Canada’s Josh Liendo, right, and Ilya Kharun pose with their silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 100m butterfly at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Liendo won silver while Kharun took bronze in the men’s 100m butterfly. It was Canada’s first double podium at an Olympic Summer Games since Montreal 1976.

Liendo’s time of 49.99 set a national record. He also became the first Black Canadian to win an Olympic swimming medal.

19-year-old Kharun, meanwhile, leaves Paris with two medals, having also won a bronze in the 200m butterfly.

Heading into Paris 2024, no Canadian man had won an Olympic swimming medal since London 2012.

Eleanor Harvey – Fencing

In a Games full of firsts for Canada, here’s another one: Harvey became Canada’s first ever Olympic medallist in fencing.

Eleanor Harvey of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal match against Alice Volpi of Italy in women’s foil individual fencing in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The 29-year-old won the bronze medal in the women’s individual foil event by defeating Italy’s Alice Volpi – the fourth-ranked women’s foil fencer in the world – 15-12 in the third-place match.

Harvey had previously achieved Canada’s best ever Olympic result in any individual fencing event when she placed seventh in the women’s individual foil at Rio 2016.

The Squads – Rugby, Rowing and Beach Volleyball

Team Canada won silver in women’s rugby sevens, the nation’s best-ever result in the event. Canada reached the final by pulling off upsets over France and Australia before falling to two-time Olympic champion New Zealand in the gold medal match. Canada’s previous best result was a bronze at Rio 2016.

The women’s rugby team poses for a team photo after winning the silver medal in the women’s rugby sevens final action at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

For a second straight Olympic Games, the Canadian women’s eight rowed to a spot on the podium, winning silver. The crew of Jessica Sevick, Caileigh Filmer, Maya Meschkuleit, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Avalon Wasteneys, Sydney Payne, Kristina Walker, Abby Dent and Kristen Kit completed the 2000m course in 5:58.84 – and, just like in Tokyo, had to go through the repechage to get into the final.

Jessica Sevick, Caileigh Filmer, Maya Meschkuleit, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Avalon Wasteneys, Sydney Payne, Kristina Walker, Abby Dent, Kristen Kit celebrate winning silver in the women’s eight at Paris 2024 (Kevin Light/COC)

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have already made history – and their Games aren’t over yet. The duo secured a spot in the women’s beach volleyball semifinals, meaning they will become the first Canadian team to play for a medal in the event.