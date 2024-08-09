Day 15: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024
Day 14 was an unbelievable day for Team Canada athletes and fans. But don’t worry–there’s still a couple days of competition left for you to get your fill of excitement!
Here’s what you don’t want to miss on the penultimate day of Paris 2024.
Team Canada Athletes Competing Today
Athletics
You know that the Olympic Games are coming to a close when we start talking about marathons. The Paris 2024 men’s marathon will begin at 8:00 a.m. local / 2:00 a.m. ET. Team Canada will be represented by Cameron Levins and Rory Linkletter. Levins holds the North American record in the marathon, with a personal best time of 2:05.36.
Marco Arop will kick off Team Canada’s evening on the track in the men’s 800m final. The reigning world champion in the event will compete at 7:15 p.m. local / 1:15 p.m. ET.
Just over half an hour later, Thomas Fafard will represent Team Canada in the men’s 5000m final. Then at 9:14 p.m. local / 3:14 p.m. ET, Canada’s women’s 4x400m relay team will also race for a medal in the final.
Paris 2024 Competition Schedule
Breaking
Team Canada’s first Olympic breaking athlete will take to the floor on Day 15 of Paris 2024.
B-Boy Phil Wizard (Philip Kim) will face off first against France’s Dany Dann at 4:11 p.m. local / 10:11 a.m. ET, then against Kuzya of the Ukraine, and finally against J Attack of Australia in the B-Boys round robin Group B. Competition will continue throughout the evening with the podium being decided in battles starting at 9:19 p.m. local / 3:19 p.m. ET.
Diving
Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray will compete in the men’s 10m platform semifinal at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET, in the hopes of moving on to the final at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. ET. The top 12 divers in the semifinal move on to the final.
Wiens finished third in the preliminary round, while Zsombor-Murray placed 10th. The Canadian duo secured a bronze medal in the 10m synchro event earlier in the Games.
Artistic Swimming
Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau will take to the pool to perform their free routine, the second and final routine in the duet event. Artistic swimming competition begins at 7:30 p.m. local / 1:30 p.m. ET.
Canoe Sprint
Riley Melanson and Michelle Russell will compete in the women’s K-1 500m semifinals, which begin at 10:30 a.m. local time / 4:30 a.m. ET.
Sophia Jensen and Katie Vincent will compete in the women’s C-1 200m semifinals. Vincent has already stepped on the podium at Paris 2024, taking bronze in the women’s C-2 500m with teammate Sloan Mackenzie.
Golf
Team Canada golfers Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp move into their fourth and final round at Le Golf National. Henderson sits in a tie for 13th at 2-under par, while Sharp is tied for 44th.
Wrestling
Ana Godinez Gonzalez will take on Kristzta Incze of Romania in the women’s freestyle 62kg repechage. Amar Dhesi will face Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan in the men’s freestyle 125kg repechage. Both aim to move into a bronze medal match.
Justina Di Stasio will take to the mat for the first time in the women’s freestyle 76kg 1/8 final, taking on Yasemin Adar Yigit of Turkey.
Water Polo
Team Canada will take on Team Greece in the women’s classification round to decide seventh and eighth place. The game will take place at 9:00 a.m. local / 3:00 a.m. ET.
Cycling Track
Action begins at the velodrome at 5:00 p.m. local time / 11:00 a.m. ET. Kelsey Mitchell will race in the 1/8 final of the women’s sprint event, for which she is the reigning Olympic champion.
James Hedgcock and Nick Wammes will compete in the first round of the men’s kierin, while Mathias Guillemette and Michael Foley will take on the men’s madison.