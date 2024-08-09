Day 15: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Day 14 was an unbelievable day for Team Canada athletes and fans. But don’t worry–there’s still a couple days of competition left for you to get your fill of excitement!

Here’s what you don’t want to miss on the penultimate day of Paris 2024.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Athletics

You know that the Olympic Games are coming to a close when we start talking about marathons. The Paris 2024 men’s marathon will begin at 8:00 a.m. local / 2:00 a.m. ET. Team Canada will be represented by Cameron Levins and Rory Linkletter. Levins holds the North American record in the marathon, with a personal best time of 2:05.36.

Marco Arop will kick off Team Canada’s evening on the track in the men’s 800m final. The reigning world champion in the event will compete at 7:15 p.m. local / 1:15 p.m. ET.

Just over half an hour later, Thomas Fafard will represent Team Canada in the men’s 5000m final. Then at 9:14 p.m. local / 3:14 p.m. ET, Canada’s women’s 4x400m relay team will also race for a medal in the final.

Team Canada’s Marco Arop following the men’s 800m heats at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Breaking

Team Canada’s first Olympic breaking athlete will take to the floor on Day 15 of Paris 2024.

B-Boy Phil Wizard (Philip Kim) will face off first against France’s Dany Dann at 4:11 p.m. local / 10:11 a.m. ET, then against Kuzya of the Ukraine, and finally against J Attack of Australia in the B-Boys round robin Group B. Competition will continue throughout the evening with the podium being decided in battles starting at 9:19 p.m. local / 3:19 p.m. ET.

Diving

Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray will compete in the men’s 10m platform semifinal at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET, in the hopes of moving on to the final at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. ET. The top 12 divers in the semifinal move on to the final.

Wiens finished third in the preliminary round, while Zsombor-Murray placed 10th. The Canadian duo secured a bronze medal in the 10m synchro event earlier in the Games.

READ: Diving duo ‘over the moon’ with historic medal in men’s 10m synchro

Artistic Swimming

Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau will take to the pool to perform their free routine, the second and final routine in the duet event. Artistic swimming competition begins at 7:30 p.m. local / 1:30 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s artistic swimming team competes in team acrobatic routine at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Canoe Sprint

Riley Melanson and Michelle Russell will compete in the women’s K-1 500m semifinals, which begin at 10:30 a.m. local time / 4:30 a.m. ET.

Sophia Jensen and Katie Vincent will compete in the women’s C-1 200m semifinals. Vincent has already stepped on the podium at Paris 2024, taking bronze in the women’s C-2 500m with teammate Sloan Mackenzie.

READ: MacKenzie and Vincent paddle to C-2 500m bronze at Paris 2024

Golf

Team Canada golfers Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp move into their fourth and final round at Le Golf National. Henderson sits in a tie for 13th at 2-under par, while Sharp is tied for 44th.

Brooke Henderson – SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: Brooke Henderson of Team Canada lines up her putt on the 12th hole during the third round of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR/IGF)

Wrestling

Ana Godinez Gonzalez will take on Kristzta Incze of Romania in the women’s freestyle 62kg repechage. Amar Dhesi will face Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan in the men’s freestyle 125kg repechage. Both aim to move into a bronze medal match.

Justina Di Stasio will take to the mat for the first time in the women’s freestyle 76kg 1/8 final, taking on Yasemin Adar Yigit of Turkey.

Team Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi competes in men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Water Polo

Team Canada will take on Team Greece in the women’s classification round to decide seventh and eighth place. The game will take place at 9:00 a.m. local / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Cycling Track

Action begins at the velodrome at 5:00 p.m. local time / 11:00 a.m. ET. Kelsey Mitchell will race in the 1/8 final of the women’s sprint event, for which she is the reigning Olympic champion.

James Hedgcock and Nick Wammes will compete in the first round of the men’s kierin, while Mathias Guillemette and Michael Foley will take on the men’s madison.