Team Canada’s speed and halfpipe snowboard teams revealed for Milano Cortina 2026

Thirteen snowboarders have been added to Team Canada for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

These athletes who compete in snowboard cross, parallel giant slalom, and halfpipe join the six snowboarders previously named to compete in slopestyle and big air.

Snowboard Cross

The six-person snowboard cross team features Olympic medallists Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine. After standing on the podium at Beijing 2022 in their individual events (Grondin with a silver medal, O’Dine with a bronze), they joined forces to win bronze in the Olympic debut of the mixed team event.

Team Canada snowboarders Eliot Grondin and Meryeta Odine celebrate after winning bronze in the mixed team snowboard cross event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Set to compete at his third Olympic Games, Grondin is the reigning world champion in men’s snowboard cross. He won back-to-back Crystal Globes as the overall FIS World Cup champion in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

“I am honored to be named to the Canadian team for the third time in my career,” said Grondin. “It is always a privilege to wear Canada’s colors at the Olympic Games when all eyes are on us. I am confident in my ability to perform well at these Games, but my primary goal is to enjoy the moment and have fun on each of my runs. I know that if I do that, I have a good chance of winning a medal.”

Grondin will be joined in the men’s event by Liam Moffatt, who will be competing at his second Games, and Evan Bichon, who will be making his Olympic debut after previously being part of Team Canada at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The women’s team is filled with experience. Joining O’Dine is Tess Critchlow, who is headed to her third Olympic Games. She was a small finalist at Beijing 2022, placing sixth overall. Audrey McManiman is back for a second straight Games.

Halfpipe

Canada will have three women in snowboard halfpipe. Leading the way is Elizabeth Hosking, who at just 24 years old will be competing at her third Olympic Games. After finishing sixth at Beijing 2022, she became Canada’s first ever world championship medallist in women’s snowboard halfpipe, taking the silver medal in 2023. In early January, she earned her first career FIS World Cup victory, becoming the first Canadian woman in 24 years to win a World Cup in snowboard halfpipe.

Canada’s Elizabeth Hosking celebrates winning the women’s World Cup snowboard halfpipe event in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Four years ago, Brooke D’Hondt was Team Canada’s youngest Olympic team member. Now 20, she produced back-to-back top 10 finishes at the world championships in 2023 and 2025. The newcomer on the team is 18-year-old Felicity Geremia, who was part of Team Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

“Making the Canadian Olympic team still doesn’t feel real, one of those moments that takes a while to fully register,” said Geremia. “This is something I’ve worked toward for many years, and to finally be wearing the maple leaf at the Olympics is an honour I don’t take lightly. I’m going into these Games with a lot of gratitude — for the people who believed in me, pushed me, and supported me through every step of the journey. I’m excited to compete, to learn, and to fully embrace the experience of my first Olympics.”

Parallel Giant Slalom

Four Canadians are set to compete in the parallel giant slalom events. Kaylie Buck and Arnaud Gaudet both made their Olympic debuts at Beijing 2022 and this season have enjoyed big career breakthroughs. In December 2025, Buck finished second in Cortina d’Ampezzo for her first career FIS World Cup podium. Gaudet followed in January with a second place finish in Bansko for his first career World Cup podium.

Canada’s Aurelie Moisan races in the qualifications of the women’s parallel giant slalom FIS Snowboard Alpine World Cup in Saint-Come, Que., on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Buck will be joined in the women’s event by Aurélie Moisan. She is a three-time junior world champion, earning back-to-back titles in parallel giant slalom in 2024 and 2025. She also won gold in the parallel slalom in 2024. At just 20 years old, Moisan posted a career-best fourth-place finish on the World Cup circuit last February in Val St-Côme, Quebec.

Also competing at his first Games will be Ben Heldman, who was a double gold medallist at the 2022 FIS Junior World Championships in parallel giant slalom and parallel slalom. He also posted a career-best World Cup result at Val St-Côme, finishing seventh.

The parallel giant slalom events will take place February 8 (Days 2), while snowboard halfpipe will begin on February 11 (Day 5) with qualification, and the women’s final on February 12 (Day 6), respectively. The individual snowboard cross events will happen on February 12 and 13 (Days 6 and 7), with the mixed team event on February 15 (Day 9). Snowboard events will take place at the Livigno Snow Park in Livigno.

Team Canada Snowboarders at Milano Cortina 2026:

Snowboard Cross

Evan Bichon (Mackenzie, B.C.)

Tess Critchlow (Kelowna, B.C.)

Eliot Grondin (Sainte-Marie, Que.)

Audrey McManiman (Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que.)

Liam Moffatt (Truro, N.S.)

Meryeta O’Dine (Prince George, B.C.)



Halfpipe

Brooke D’Hondt (Calgary, Alta.)

Felicity Geremia (Calgary, Alta.)

Elizabeth Hosking (Longueuil, Que.)



Parallel Giant Slalom

Kaylie Buck (Oakville, Ont.)

Arnaud Gaudet (Montcalm, Que.)

Ben Heldman (Toronto, Ont.)

Aurélie Moisan (Baie D’Urfé, Que.)



