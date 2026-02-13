AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Day 7: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

While Team Canada didn’t add to its medal count on Day 7, there were plenty of exciting results.

Stephen Gogolev delivered a glorious performance in figure skating, the men’s hockey team won again, Canada’s young cross-country skiers continued to surpass expectations, and Ted-Jan Bloemen bid a beautiful farewell to the speed skating oval.

Here is all the news of the day.

Figure Skating

The outcome of the men’s singles event was not what anyone would have predicted. Stephen Gogolev performed a near flawless free skate to place second in that portion of the competition with 186.37 points. Added to what he got in the short program, he totalled 273.78 points to move up from 10th to fifth place overall. He ended up just 1.12 points away from the podium. That is Canada’s best Olympic result in men’s singles since Patrick Chan’s silver medal at Sochi 2014.

The shocker of the day was two-time reigning world champion Ilia Malinin of the United States dropping from first place after the short program to place eighth overall.

Hockey

Team Canada secured top spot in Group A of the men’s hockey tournament with a 5-1 win over Switzerland. Macklin Celebrini, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid each had multi-point games to lead the Canadians. Goaltender Logan Thompson, making his first Olympic start, made 24 saves in the win. The team will play their final game of the preliminary round on Sunday at 10:40 a.m. ET against France.

Team Canada’s Macklin Celebrini (17) celebrates scoring a goal against Switzerland with teammates Connor McDavid (97) and Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period in preliminary round hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 13, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Speed Skating – Long Track

Ted-Jan Bloemen had a “beautiful goodbye” to speed skating, getting to compete one last time in front of his wife and children. After his ninth place finish in the men’s 10,000m—the last race of his illustrious career—he took a lap around the oval to bid farewell.

Team Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen waves to fans after he competes during the Speed Skating Men’s 10000m at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 13, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Cross-Country Skiing

Another day, another breakthrough performance for a young Canadian cross-country skier. Tom Stephen finished ninth in the men’s 10km free, having never cracked the top 20 in an individual event on the FIS World Cup circuit. He clocked 21:30.3 in the interval start race. Rémi Drolet finished 19th in 21:50.8 and Max Hollmann placed 23rd in 21:56.9.

Curling

Team Jacobs is 3-0 after getting two wins on Friday. They started the day with a 6-3 win over USA and finished it off with a 8-6 win over Sweden.

Team Canada’s Brad Jacobs, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and Marc Kennedy celebrate against Sweden during men’s preliminary round curling at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina on Friday, February 13, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Team Homan dropped their lone game of the day, falling 9-8 to the USA.

Snowboard

Audrey McManiman was eliminated in the ⅛ finals of women’s snowboard cross, ranking her 17th overall.

Biathlon

Adam Runnalls was the top Canadian in the men’s 10km sprint, finishing 31st in 25:02.5. Zachary Connelly placed 48th in 25:33.5, Logan Pletz was 55th in 25:46.7 and Jasper Fleming came 80th in 26:46.1.

With their results, Runnalls, Connelly and Pletz were among the 60 men to qualify for the 12.5km pursuit that will take place on Sunday.

Skeleton

After the first two runs of women’s skeleton, Jane Channell is in 15th place with a total time of 1:56.22. Hallie Clarke sits 20th, clocking 1:56.73. Their final two runs will go on Saturday.

Team Canada’s Jane Channell competes in skeleton heat 2 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 13, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Josip Brusic ended the men’s skeleton event in 24th place with a four-run time of 3:52.32.