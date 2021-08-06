Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 15

Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent paddle for the podium, Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell look to continue their roll at the velodrome, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray looks to maintain his momentum from his impressive preliminary round in diving.

You can check out the complete schedule of Canadians competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching in each sport.

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent will race in the semifinals of the women’s C-2 500m, from which the top four in each heat will advance into the A final. Connor Fitzpatrick is looking for the same placement in the semis of the men’s C-1 1000m to move onto the that A final. The men’s K-4 500m crew can advance to the race for the medals with a top four finish in their own semifinal.

Canadians Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent compete in the Women’s Canoe Double 500m quarterfinals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, August 06, 2021. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Track Cycling

Action at the velodrome continues with Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell competing in the 1/8 finals of the individual sprint, aiming to advance into the quarterfinals. Hugo Barrette and Nick Wammes will be back for the first round of the men’s keirin. Michael Foley and Derek Gee will race in the men’s Madison.

Lauriane Genest of Team Canada, right, and Anastasiia Voinova of Team Russian Olympic Committee compete during the track cycling women’s sprint race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Diving

Nathan Zsombor-Murray will compete in the semifinals of the men’s 10m platform, aiming to be among the top 12 to advance to the final later in the day. He finished fifth in the preliminary round.

Athletics

The penultimate day of competition at Tokyo 2020 begins with the women’s marathon in Sapporo. Three Canadians are in the field: Malindi Elmore, Dayna Pidhoresky, and Natasha Wodak.

During the evening session at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Andrea Seccafien will race in the women’s 10,000m and Canada will also have a team in the final of the women’s 4x400m relay, the lineup for which will be announced closer to race time.

Artistic Swimming

The artistic swimming competition concludes with the Team Free Routine. Canada is in fifth place after the Team Technical Routine.

The Canada artistic swimming team competes during the team technical routine at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Wrestling

After losing his opening match in the 97kg event to reigning Olympic champion Kyle Snyder, Jordan Steen got a second life in the repechage when Snyder advanced into the final.

Canadian Jordan Steen fights against Kyle Frederick Snyder of the United States of America in Men’s Freestyle 97kg wrestling during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, August 06, 2021. Photo by Stephen Hosier/COC

Karate

Daniel Gaysinsky competes in the Olympic debut of karate in the men’s +75kg event. He has four Pool B matches against competitors from the United States, Croatia, Saudi Arabia and Iran. The top two in the pool advance to the semifinals.

Golf

The final round of the women’s tournament begins with Brooke Henderson tied for 40th at even par and Alena Sharp in 44th at one-over par.

Water Polo

The Canadian women play their final game of the tournament against China to determine seventh and eighth place.