Alex Whitehead-SWpix/World Archery/AP/Lee Jin-man

Weekend Roundup: Olympic archery qualification, 3×3 basketball wins back-to-back gold

Another busy weekend of competition has come to an end, but not before historic firsts, a quota spot to Paris and plenty of medals! While Canadian judokas had a big weekend on the tatami, Canadian divers added to their medal haul.

Plus, Eric Peters broke through to win the first individual recurve silver medal for Canada at the World Archery Championships and secure an Olympic quota spot for Canada.

It’s safe to say that Team Canada athletes kept fans on their feet all weekend! Find out everything you need to know:

Archery: Aiming towards Paris 2024

It was a fantastic weekend for Canadians at the World Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany. In the men’s individual recurve event, Eric Peters finished with the silver medal. This is Canada’s best-ever result in the event at World Championships.

“My brain is fried. It’s been great and I’m lost for words,” he said to Archery Canada following the event. “It’s better than I could have expected.”

His performance today also secured Canada its first Olympic quota spot in archery at Paris 2024. Canadian archers will look to secure additional quota spots during the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Don’t forget, you can keep track of Team Canada’s earned quota spots with our Paris 2024 Qualification Tracker. You can also read up on all of the potential Olympic qualification pathways for every sport.

Cycling: Bibic lands on the podium

Dylan Bibic raced his way to the silver medal in the men’s elite elimination race at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 20-year-old Canadian did better than two-time world champion Elia Viviani of Italy, who had to settle for third place this time, after being edged out in the final sprint by Britain’s Ethan Vernon.

Your men's Elimination race podium



🌈 Ethan Vernon 🇬🇧

🥈 Dylan Bibic 🇨🇦

🥉 Elia Viviani 🇮🇹#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/eQVcol00Gb — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) August 7, 2023

This event is not part of the Olympic program, but is instead included in the Olympic omnium, a combined event including scratch race, elimination race, tempo race and points race on the same day. Earlier at these Championships, Bibic took sixth place in the scratch race on Thursday, the event in which he was crowned world champion in 2022, and then finished 13th in the men’s omnium on Sunday.

Other notable Canadian results included eighth-place finishes for Kelsey Mitchell, Lauriane Genest and Sarah Orban in the women’s team sprint event on Thursday. Maggie Coles-Lyster finished seventh in the women’s individual pursuit on Thursday and eighth in the scratch race on Friday. The men’s team pursuit team of Mathias Guillemette, Michael Foley, Derek Gee and Carson Mattern took sixth place on Saturday, while on the women’s side Coles-Lyster, Sarah Van Dam, Ariane Bonhomme and Ruby West were eighth. On Sunday, Van Dam finished seventh in the women’s elimination race.

For the first time, the UCI World Championships, which run until August 13, bring together 13 World Championships from different cycling sports in a single event. The track cycling events continue until Wednesday.

Diving: One gold and two silvers at the World Cup Super Final

Canadians dove right into another successful competition at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany.

Caeli McKay and Kate Miller won silver in the women’s 10m synchro event, for their first podium together. Pamela Ware and Mia Vallée also finished in the silver medal position in the 3m synchro event. In the mixed 3m & 10m team event, McKay and Miller teamed up with Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Bryden Hattie to win the gold medal.

In other results, McKay finished in fourth position in the women’s 10m platform event. Ware matched that result in the women’s 3m springboard. In the men’s 10m platform, Zsombor-Murray also finished in fourth.

Basketball: Canada goes back-to-back in FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series

After winning the Edmonton stop of the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series, the Canadian squad of Michelle Plouffe, Katherine Plouffe, Kacie Bosch and Jamie Scott did it again in Prague! The Canadians fought back to defeat France 20-17 in the final match on Saturday. This is the team’s third Series win, making a strong challenge for the Canadians to retain the crown of the Women’s Series this season.

Though they were without sharpshooter Paige Crozon, the French found themselves unable to pass through the Plouffe sisters. Down by three with two minutes to go, the Canadians turned the game around and Michelle extended the Canadian lead 19-17 before setting up Katherine to seal the win.

Judo: Two medals in Doha

Canadian judokas put up a strong performance at the IJF Hungary Masters 2023, capturing two medals. Up first, Jessica Klimkait claimed the gold medal in the -57kg category. This gold medal continues Klimkait’s run of consecutive podium finishes. She has won a medal in her last 15 tournaments, including a bronze at the IJF World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, back in May.

On Sunday, Kyle Reyes added a bronze medal in the -100kg category. Canada finished the weekend seventh in the overall standings.

Volleyball: Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes take silver at AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour stop in Atlanta

Fresh off their gold medal performance at the Montreal stop of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite last weekend, Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes fought to the finals in the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour stop in Atlanta.

The Canadians faced off with Americans Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, a team they had defeated in the quarter-finals in Montreal. This time the Americans emerged victorious going 21-16 and 21-12 in each set.

Golf: Adam Svensson seventh on the PGA Tour



Adam Svensson tied for seventh place at the Wyndham PGA Championship on the Sedgefield Country Club course in Greensboro, North Carolina. At the end of four rounds, the Canadian posted a 12-under-par score to finish 8 shots behind the winner, American Lucas Glover.

The Fedex Cup playoffs begin next week.