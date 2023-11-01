Miguel Campos/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport

Day 12 at Santiago 2023: Equestrian jumping team earns silver & Olympic qualification

Bronze was the theme of Day 12 for Team Canada athletes at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. There were nine of them, in fact, from table tennis, squash, wrestling, fencing, and athletics. There was also a pretty important silver in equestrian jumping as Team Canada saw its medal count rise to 116.

Here are some of the top stories of the day:

Equestrian: Jumping team secures Olympic qualification

Team Canada’s equestrians went three-for-three in earning Paris 2024 qualification at the Pan Am Games. Today, the jumping team joining the eventing and dressage teams in punching their ticket for the next Olympic Games by winning the silver medal.

Riders and their horses had to jump over a series of 13 obstacles, each of which had a theme of significance to Chile — the water jump featured penguins; another jump featured the national flower of Chile, the lapageria rosea; another showcased the Santiago 2023 mascot, Fiu.

Canadian riders Beth Underhill (riding Nikka Vd Bisschop), Mario Deslauriers (riding Emerson), Tiffany Foster (riding Figor) and Amy Millar (riding Truman) got it done with a total score of 17.62. Foster posted two clean rounds on Wednesday, while Millar and Underhill also went clean in the afternoon, allowing the team to drop Deslauriers’ four faults for knocking down a single rail. Those performances moved the team up from third place after the day’s first session.

Canada wins the silver medal in equestrian jumping at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, with the competition taking place in Quillota, Chile on November 1. (Miguel Campos/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Tiffany Foster competes in equestrian jumping during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in Quillota, Chile on November 1. (Foto de Miguel Campos/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Mario Deslauriers competes in equestrian jumping during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in Quillota, Chile on November 1. (Foto de Miguel Campos/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Amy Millar competes in equestrian jumping during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in Quillota, Chile on November 1. (Foto de Miguel Campos/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Beth Underhill competes in equestrian jumping during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in Quillota, Chile on November 1. (Foto de Miguel Campos/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Fans cheer during equestrian jumping during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in Quillota, Chile on November 1.(Foto de Miguel Campos/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Beth Underhill competes in equestrian jumping during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in Quillota, Chile on November 1. (Foto de Miguel Campos/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

This was a very experienced team. Underhill, who made her Olympic debut at Barcelona 1992, is the oldest athlete on Team Canada in Santiago at the age of 61. Deslauriers competed at Tokyo 2020, making his return to the Olympics for the first time since he competed at Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988. Foster is a two-time Olympian who competed at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Millar was one of her teammates in Rio.

“I think we all felt the same pressure, honestly. It was right there from the get-go. Tiffany [Foster] needed to go out and show us the way and she did admirably both rounds. And everyone’s score counted, and everyone contributed,” Underhill said.

Team Canada was joined on the podium by Team USA with a score of 12.37 and Team Brazil with a score of 20.32. Since Brazil is already qualified for Paris 2024, the third qualification spot went to the fourth place Mexican team.

Fencing: Triple bronze day for fencers

It was a busy day on the piste for Team Canada fencers, with Ruien (Angel) Xiao, Fares Arfa and Shaul Gordon all snagging bronze medals after making their way through to the semifinals.

At only 15-years-old, Xiao is the youngest member of Canada’s fencing continent in Santiago. Her last bout in the women’s individual épée against Peru’s Maria Doig Calderon was pretty even through the first two periods, but she eventually fell 15-10. Xiao still said her Pan Am Games experience has been positive thanks to the support from her teammates.

“My teammates are really caring. They really take care of me and I feel right at home,” Xiao said. “I think I fenced pretty well and I ended with a result that I’m pretty happy with.”

Ruien Xiao of Canada competes against Maria Jaramillo Quevedo of Colombia in Women’s Épée Individual Fencing action during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Ruien Xiao of Canada competes against Frania Tejeda Riveron of Mexico in Women’s Épée Individual Fencing action during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Ruien Angel Xiao stands on the podium with her bronze medal. Foto de Dragomir Yankovic/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Canadian fencers Shaul Gordon and Fares Arfa stand on the podium with their competitors, Eliecer Romero Parra of Venezuela and Andrew Doddo of the USA. (Foto de Dragomir Yankovic/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Siblings Tamar and Shaul Gordon pose with his bronze medal. Credit: Tara MacBournie

Arfa and Gordon shared the third step of the podium in the men’s individual sabre. In his second Pan Am Games appearance, Arfa won his first individual medal after losing to Eliecer Romero Parra of Venezuela 12-15 in one semifinal. In the other, Gordon lost 8-15 to American Andrew Doddo to end up with bronze for the second straight Pan Am Games.

“Overall, there’s positives and negatives. Tactically, I know what I have to work on for the next couple of weeks,” Gordon said. “It’s good to get back into that mental competitive mood, so I would say that’s the positive.” There are still team events to come for all of Canada’s fenders in Santiago.

Gordon’s sister, 19-year-old Tamar, is also competing in Santiago. And her older brother says she’s one to look out for.

“I can handle the stress when I’m competing, but when I have to be on the sidelines and coach her it gets to me a little bit,” Gordon said with a chuckle. “She’s extremely talented — more talented than me, and she’s just beginning her international competitive career.”

Table Tennis: Double bronzes for Zhang and Wang

It’s a second bronze medal at these Pan American Games for both Mo Zhang and Eugene Wang, who won bronze together in the mixed doubles event earlier this week.

Today, Zhang had a tough back-and-forth battle with Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico, but she came out of the semifinal on the wrong side of a 4-3 score (13-11, 5-11, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 6-11). Zhang said that when she saw the draw, she knew it would be a tough fight for her to even get into the medals.

Eugene Wang of Canada competes against Andy Pereira Diez of Cuba in the Men’s Table Tennis Singles Semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Eugene Wang of Canada competes against Andy Pereira Diez of Cuba in the Men’s Table Tennis Singles Semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Mo Zhang of Canada competes against Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the Women’s Table Tennis Singles Semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Mo Zhang of Canada competes against Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the Women’s Table Tennis Singles Semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Wang went down 3-0 against Andy Pereira Diaz of Cuba, and though he fought back to win a set, he ended up dropping the match 4-1 (8-11, 5-11, 9-11, 11-7, 10-12).

“It’s my third Pan Am Games bronze medal in singles,” said Wang, who also won bronze at Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019. “I was looking forward to breaking that routine.”

The two aren’t done playing in Santiago. Thursday marks the start of the women’s and men’s team tournaments.

Squash: Naughton takes another singles bronze

Hollie Naughton will take home a bronze medal in women’s singles after a loss to American Olivia Fiechter in the semifinals. Naughton took the first set 11-8, but then Fiechter took three straight for the victory, 5-11, 5-11, 9-11.

Hollie Naughton of Canada competes against Olivia Fiechter of the United States in the Women’s Singles Squash Semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Hollie Naughton of Canada competes against Olivia Fiechter of the United States in the Women’s Singles Squash Semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Hollie Naughton of Canada competes against Olivia Fiechter of the United States in the Women’s Singles Squash Semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Hollie Naughton of Canada competes against Olivia Fiechter of the United States in the Women’s Singles Squash Semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

This is the second Pan Am Games bronze medal in a row for Naughton, who also took bronze at Lima 2019. Naughton went in as the third seed while Fiechter was the second seed.

“It’s great to walk away with another medal. Would I have liked it to be a different colour? Most certainly,” Naughton said post-game. “Guess I’ll have to wait another four years to try and capture the gold.” Naughton still has doubles and team events to play in Santiago.

Athletics: Hammer throw bronze for Butler

Kaila Butler delivered Team Canada’s first medal in the field events in Santiago. Butler threw a distance of 65.10 metres to take the bronze in the women’s hammer throw.

“It’s overwhelming. This is my first international medal — ever. So, it’s a really big deal to me,” Butler said through happy tears. “I’ve been working really hard for this for the last year and a half and to come here and get off to a bit of a rough start, and overcome the weather and emotions and just keep going was really special. I’m really proud of myself.”

Kaila Butler of Canada competes in the women´s hammer throw final during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 01 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Daniel Apuy/Santiago 2023 via Photosport).

Kaila Butler of Canada (right) receives the bronze medal in the women´s hammer throw during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 01 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Daniel Apuy/Santiago 2023 via Photosport).

Callum Robinson advanced to Thursday’s final in the men’s 200m after placing second in his semifinal heat with a time of 21.16 seconds.

“I knew that the conditions weren’t amazing because of the cold and the rain…but as a Canadian we all have to run in that a lot of the time,” Robinson said post-race.

Wrestling: Bronzes for Randhawa and Thomson

It was a successful first day on the mat for Team Canada wrestlers.

Nishan Randhawa snagged a bronze medal in the men’s 97kg freestyle after besting Costa Rican Maxwell Lacey Garita. Randhawa dominated in the first period and held on against a surging Lacey Garita in the second, with a final score of 7-6.

Nishan Randhawa of Canada competes against Maxwell Lacey of Costa Rica in the 97kg wrestling final during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games at the Olympic Training Center on November 1 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Cristian Soto/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Nishan Randhawa of Canada competes against Maxwell Lacey of Costa Rica in the 97kg wrestling final during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games at the Olympic Training Center on November 1 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Cristian Soto/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Adam Thomson of Canada competes against Franklin Maren of Cuba in the Men’s Wrestling Freestyle 74kg Quarterfinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Adam Thomson also secured a bronze in the 74kg freestyle with his win over Luis Barrios of Honduras. This time it was the opposite story, though, with a strong first period by Barrios, followed by a Thomson comeback in the second for a final score of 6-5.

“I know that my pace and my cardio are my strengths,” said Thomson of being down early in the match. “Sometimes if something isn’t working in the first period, you have to switch it up. It doesn’t always have to be pretty, sometimes it’s just gritty.”

Canoe/Kayak Sprint: Canadians advance directly to finals

Team Canada crushed it during the first day of competition, with all three boats in action winning their heats and advancing directly to A finals on Friday.

Michelle Russell was first in her women’s K-1 500m heat, Ian Gaudet and Simon McTavish won their heat in the men’s K-2 500m, and keeping the streak alive, Sophia Jensen won her heat in the women’s C-1 200m.

Michelle Russell competes in the women’s K-1 500m heats at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 1, 2023 (Marco Vazquez/Santiago2023 vía PHOTOSPORT)

Sophia Jensen wins her C-1 200m heat at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 1, 2023 (Marco Vazquez/Santiago2023 vía PHOTOSPORT)

Sophia Jensen competes in the heats of the women’s C-1 200m at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 1, 2023 (Carlos Acuña/Santiago2023 vía PHOTOSPORT)

Ian Gaudet and Simon McTavish won their heat of the men’s K-2 500m at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 1, 2023 (Marco Vazquez/Santiago2023 vía PHOTOSPORT)

Field Hockey: Team Canada men will play for bronze

It was a fight to the bitter end in the pouring rain for the Canadian men’s field hockey team in their semifinal game against the home nation of Chile.

Canada struck first with a goal by captain Gordon Johnston in the second quarter. Chile didn’t have a response until midway through the fourth quarter, when they tied it up. The game advanced to a shootout, with Canada losing 3-2. Team Canada’s shootout goals were scored by Floris van Son and Keegan Pereira.

Canada will play in the bronze medal match on Friday against the United States.

Chile faces Canada during the semifinals of men’s field hockey at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 1 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Alex Diaz/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Gordon Johnston takes a shot as Team Canada faces Chile during the semifinals of men’s field hockey at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 1 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Alex Diaz/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)

Team Canada reacts to Gordon Johnston scoring against Chile during the men’s field hockey semifinals at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 1 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Alex Diaz/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport)