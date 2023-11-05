By the Numbers: Team Canada success at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games

Team Canada was proudly represented by 468 athletes at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.
They are bringing home 164 medals, which includes 46 gold, 55 silver, and 63 bronze. That ranks Canada third among all countries for total medals. It is the second largest medal haul Team Canada has ever had at a Pan Am Games held outside of Canada.
The 46 gold medals are the most Canada has won at a non-hosted Pan Am Games since the 47 earned at Mar del Plata 1995.
Along the way, Team Canada athletes also secured Olympic qualification in 12 events for Paris 2024.
Here are some other fun numbers from the past 16 days in Santiago:
1 – Surfer qualified for Paris 2024. Sanoa Dempfle-Olin is set to become Canada’s first ever Olympian in surfing after winning silver in the women’s shortboard event.
2 – Gold medals won in mountain bike. Gunnar Holmgren and Jenn Jackson swept the cross-country events to open the Pan Am Games for Canada.
2 – Boxers that qualified themselves for Paris 2024. Tammara Thibeault and Wyatt Sanford will both head to their second Olympic Games as Pan Am Games champions.
23 – Years since Sydney 2000, the last time Canada qualified an Olympic entry in any women’s rifle event before Shannon Westlake won bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions to secure a quota spot for Paris 2024.
25 – Medals won by Canada in the swimming pool, the most for the country at a non-hosted Pan Am Games since 1979.
31 – Years since Barcelona 1992, the last time Canada qualified a male pistol shooter for the Olympics before Tugrul Ozer won gold in the men’s 10m air pistol to secure a quota spot for Paris 2024.
57 – Multi-medallists on Team Canada, which includes 19 swimmers, six fencers, and five artistic gymnasts.
60 – Years since a Canadian artistic gymnast won gold in the men’s individual all-around at the Pan Am Games before Félix Dolci. It was one of five medals he won in Santiago.
