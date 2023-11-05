Thomas Skrlj/COC

By the Numbers: Team Canada success at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games

Team Canada was proudly represented by 468 athletes at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

They are bringing home 164 medals, which includes 46 gold, 55 silver, and 63 bronze. That ranks Canada third among all countries for total medals. It is the second largest medal haul Team Canada has ever had at a Pan Am Games held outside of Canada.

The 46 gold medals are the most Canada has won at a non-hosted Pan Am Games since the 47 earned at Mar del Plata 1995.

Along the way, Team Canada athletes also secured Olympic qualification in 12 events for Paris 2024.

Here are some other fun numbers from the past 16 days in Santiago:

Sanoa Dempfle-Olin of Canada competes in the women’s shortboard surfing during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games at the Punta de Lobos, Pichilemu, Chile. (Jorge Loyola/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport).

Gunnar Holmgren of Canada celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Men’s Mountain Bike Cross Country event during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC

Jennifer Jackson of Canada celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women’s Mountain Bike Cross Country event during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC

Tammara Thibeault of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 75kg Boxing Finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Friday, October 27, 2023. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Wyatt Sanford of Canada celebrates after defeating MARTINEZ RAMIREZ Miguel Martinez Ramirez of Mexico to claim the gold medal in the Men’s 63.5kg Boxing finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Friday, October 27, 2023. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

1 – Surfer qualified for Paris 2024. Sanoa Dempfle-Olin is set to become Canada’s first ever Olympian in surfing after winning silver in the women’s shortboard event.

2 – Gold medals won in mountain bike. Gunnar Holmgren and Jenn Jackson swept the cross-country events to open the Pan Am Games for Canada.

2 – Boxers that qualified themselves for Paris 2024. Tammara Thibeault and Wyatt Sanford will both head to their second Olympic Games as Pan Am Games champions.

READ: Team Canada earns tickets to Paris 2024 at Pan Am Games

3 – Equestrian teams that qualified for Paris 2024 with podium performances. It will be the first time since London 2012 that Canada will have full teams in all of dressage, eventing, and jumping.

The Canadian equestrian jumping team celebrates qualifying for Paris 2024 (Melanie McLearon/Equestrian Canada)

Nyl Yakura, front, and Xingyu Dong of Canada celebrate after defeating Castillo Galindo and Luis Montoya Navarro of Mexico in the Men’s Badminton Doubles semifinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Josephine Wu and Catherine Choi of Canada celebrate after winning the gold medal in the Women’s Badminton Doubles finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Maggie Mac Neil of Canada poses for a photo with her seven medals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Mary-Sophie Harvey of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

4 – Gold medals won in badminton as Canadians stood on the top step of the podium in all but one event.

5 – Gold medals won by swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, the most ever by a Canadian athlete at one edition of the Pan Am Games.

READ: Magnificent Maggie Mac Neil makes Canadian history at Pan Am Games

7 – Medals won by Mac Neil and fellow swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey, the most ever by a Canadian female athlete at one edition of the Pan Am Games.

8 – Medals won in diving, headlined by Pamela Ware‘s double gold in the 1m and 3m springboard events.

Pamela Ware of Canada competes in the Women’s 3m Springboard finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Pamela Ware of Canada wins the gold medal in the Women’s 3m Springboard finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Dorien Llewellyn of Canada competes in the Men’s Wakeboard Tricks finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Monday, October 23, 2023. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Dylan French of Canada celebrates after defeating Pablo Nunez Catalan of Chile in Men’s Foil Individual Fencing Finals to with the gold medal during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Monday, October 30, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Jessica Guo of Canada competes against Jacqueline Dubrovich of the United States in Women’s Foil Individual Fencing Quarterfinals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Monday, October 30, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Alix Plomteux and Craig Spence win gold in the men’s C-2 500m at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on November 3, 2023 (Carlos Acuña/Santiago2023 vía PHOTOSPORT)

Fay De Fazio Ebert of Canada wins gold in the women’s skateboard park finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC

9 – Medals won in water ski and wakeboard, headlined by gold in the men’s overall event by Dorien Llewellyn, just four months after an accident that he feared might keep him from competing.

9 – Medals won in canoe/kayak sprint, including four gold, to top the medal table in the sport.

9 – Double podiums for Team Canada, which includes six 1-2 finishes that saw Canadian athletes stand on the top two steps.

12 – Medals won by Canadian fencers, the most ever by the country at one Pan Am Games.

13 – Age of Fay De Fazio Ebert, the youngest athlete on Team Canada, who won gold in women’s skateboard park.

READ: Our favourite feel-good moments from the Pan Am Games

23 – Years since Sydney 2000, the last time Canada qualified an Olympic entry in any women’s rifle event before Shannon Westlake won bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions to secure a quota spot for Paris 2024.

Felix Dolci of Canada competes in the Men’s Rings finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Felix Dolci of Canada competes in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Team event during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Shannon Westlake of Canada competes in the Women’s Rifle 3 x 20 finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Tugrul Ozer of Canada celebrates after winning gold in the Mens 10m Air Pistol finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

25 – Medals won by Canada in the swimming pool, the most for the country at a non-hosted Pan Am Games since 1979.

31 – Years since Barcelona 1992, the last time Canada qualified a male pistol shooter for the Olympics before Tugrul Ozer won gold in the men’s 10m air pistol to secure a quota spot for Paris 2024.

57 – Multi-medallists on Team Canada, which includes 19 swimmers, six fencers, and five artistic gymnasts.

60 – Years since a Canadian artistic gymnast won gold in the men’s individual all-around at the Pan Am Games before Félix Dolci. It was one of five medals he won in Santiago.