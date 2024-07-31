Day 6: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Team Canada is showing their mettle at Paris 2024. Here’s what to keep an eye on for Day 6.

Swimming

In the morning (11:00 a.m. local / 5:00 a.m. ET), Kylie Masse and Regan Rathwell will compete in the women’s 200m backstroke heats. Josh Liendo will swim in men’s 50m freestyle heats, while Finlay Knox will compete in the men’s 200 IM heats. For each of these events, the semifinals will take place during the evening session.

Team Canada will also compete in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats in the morning, in the hopes of advancing to the final in the evening.

The evening session starting at 8:30 p.m. local / 2:30 p.m. ET will also feature Summer McIntosh in the women’s 200m butterfly final. The 17-year-old has the fastest qualifying time heading into the final (2:04.87).

Artistic Gymnastics

Ellie Black and Ava Stewart will compete in the women’s individual all-around final, starting at 6:15 p.m. local / 12:15 p.m. ET. Black was the eighth-ranked qualifier with a score of 54.766. Stewart qualified 22nd overall with a score of 52.332. Team USA’s Simone Biles enters the final with the top score of 59.566.

Team Canada’s Elsabeth Black competes on the balance beam in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Athletics

Evan Dunfee will kick off Team Canada’s athletics competition on Day 6, racing in the men’s 20km race walk. The starting gun goes off at 7:30 a.m. local / 1:30 a.m. ET.

3×3 Basketball

Team Canada’s women’s 3×3 basketball team of Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch will play against Team Germany at 9:30 a.m. local / 3:30 a.m. ET. The team will play again in the evening, taking on France at 10:00 p.m. local / 4:00 p.m. ET. Canada takes a 3-0 record into Day 6.

Team Canada’s Kacie Bosch, right, looks to make a pass while competing against China in 3×3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Golf

Team Canada golfers Corey Conners and Nick Taylor will tee off to begin their Olympic campaign. Conners will tee off at 9:33 a.m. local time / 3:33 a.m. ET. He will play alongside Australia’s Min Woo Lee and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Taylor will tee off at 11:44 a.m. local / 5:44 a.m. ET alongside Korea’s Byeong Hun An and Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Basketball

Team Canada’s women’s basketball team will take on Australia at 1:30 p.m. local time / 7:30 a.m. ET. The Canadians lost to France 75-54 in their first game of group play.

Team Canada’s Kayla Alexander, left, drives against Team France’s Iliana Rupert while competing in basketball during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Judo

Shady Elnahas has been given a bye to the men’s -100 kg elimination round of 16 against a yet to be determined opponent. Judo competition will begin at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET. The tournament will continue throughout the day with the podium being decided in the afternoon session, beginning at 4:00 p.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada has already claimed a medal in judo at Paris 2024, with Christa Deguchi winning gold in the women’s -57kg class.

Rowing

Team Canada’s women’s eight will row in the first repechage heat alongside Italy, USA, Australia and Denmark. The first four boats of the heat advance to the A Final, while the fifth is eliminated. Canada had to go through the repechage at Tokyo 2020 before going on to win the Olympic gold medal.

Team Canada competes in the women’s rowing eight heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Tennis

Félix Auger-Aliassime will play his quarterfinal match in men’s singles against sixth-seed Casper Ruud of Norway in the afternoon session. They will be third up on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Auger-Aliassime will play twice on Day 6 as he and Gaby Dabrowski are in a mixed doubles semifinal against Czechia’s Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac.

Boxing

Wyatt Sanford will take on Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in the men’s 63.5kg quarterfinals at 12:52 p.m. local / 6:52 a.m. ET.

Fencing

Team Canada will take on France in the women’s team foil Table of 8. Competition begins at 11:50 a.m. local / 5:50 a.m. ET and will continue throughout the day, with the podium being decided in the evening, starting at 7:10 p.m. local / 1:10 p.m. ET. The Canadian team includes Eleanor Harvey, who won bronze in the individual foil for Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in fencing.

Eleanor Harvey of Canada celebrates her win over Martina Favaretto of Italy in the women’s individual foil in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Sailing

Sarah Douglas gets her Olympic regatta underway with the first two races in the opening series of the ILCA 6.

Archery

Virginie Chénier will compete in the women’s individual 1/32 elimination round at 6:45 p.m. local / 12:45 p.m. ET. She will take on Rezza Octavia of Indonesia.

Beach Volleyball

Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec will play against Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Team Australia at 4:00 p.m. local / 10:00 a.m. ET. This is the last group play match for Bansley and Bukovec, who have an 0-2 record.

Team Canada’s Sophie Bukovec reacts during a match against the USA in women’s beach volleyball during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Equestrian – Jumping

The equestrian team jumping qualification round will kick off at 11:00 a.m. local / 5:00 a.m. ET. Team Canada is represented by Erynn Ballard (Nikka vd Bisschop), Mario Deslauriers (Emerson) and Amy Millar (Truman).