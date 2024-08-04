Day 9: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

It was another historic day for Team Canada, as Ethan Katzberg did something no Canadian has done in over a century. But he was far from the only Canadian in action.

Athletics

Ethan Katzberg won Canada’s first Olympic gold medal in any throwing event in 120 years. In his first attempt in the men’s hammer throw final, he hit 84.12m, which stood up through six rounds of throwing. It is the second-furthest anyone has ever thrown in an Olympic final. He wins Canada’s first Olympic hammer throw medal since Stockholm 1912 and the country’s first gold medal in any throwing event since St. Louis 1904.

Rowan Hamilton had also advanced to the final, finishing ninth in his Olympic debut with a best throw of 76.59m.

Meanwhile, it was qualification day for the women’s hammer throw. Reigning world champion Camryn Rogers surpassed the automatic qualifying distance with a throw of 74.69m in her second attempt to get into the final with the second-best score.

Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg reacts during the men’s hammer throw final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Andre De Grasse couldn’t make it to a third straight Olympic final in the men’s 100m. He finished fifth in his semifinal heat and his time of 9.98 seconds wasn’t fast enough to advance.

Audrey Leduc finished third in her 200m first round heat in 22.88 seconds to advance to the semifinals. Jacqueline Madogo will have to go through a repechage to join her after finishing fourth in her heat while running a personal best 22.78 seconds.

Christopher Morales-Williams is moving on in the men’s 400m after finishing second in his first round heat. His time of 44.96 seconds ranks him 15th heading into the semifinals.

Savannah Sutherland has advanced to the semifinals of the women’s 400m hurdles after placing third in her first round heat in 54.80 seconds.

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot exited the men’s 1500m in the semifinals, finishing 11th in his heat after running a season’s best time of 3:33.29.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Craig Thorne will have to run in a repechage after finishing seventh in his first round heat in 13.60 seconds.

Neither Ceili McCabe nor Regan Yee have advanced to the women’s 3000m steeplechase final. McCabe was seventh in her heat while McCabe was 12th in hers.

Boxing

Day 9 of Paris 2024 saw Wyatt Sanford secure Canada’s first medal boxing in 28 years as he was awarded bronze after falling in a tight semifinal of the men’s 63.5 kg class against Sofiane Oumiha of France.

“Doesn’t matter if you come from a city of four million people, or a small village with 400 people,” Sanford said after the bout. “You set your goals you work hard every day… eventually over the years that hard work will pay off.”

Team Canada’s Wyatt Sanford competes in the bronze medal match in men’s 63.5kg boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Swimming

Day 9 was the final day of swimming competition at Paris 2024–a Games that has seen huge performances by Team Canada’s swimmers.

Team Canada’s men’s 4x100m medley relay squad composed of Blake Tierney, Finlay Knox, Ilya Kharun and Josh Liendo finished in fifth place with a time of 3:31.27.

The women of Team Canada were up next with the Canadian team of Kylie Masse, Sophie Angus, Maggie Mac Neil and Summer McIntosh swimming to a fourth place finish with a time of 3:53.91. Team USA took the gold medal in the event, with a new world record time of 3:49.63.

Team Canada won eight medals in the pool over the course of Paris 2024–the most since Los Angeles 1984. Four of those medals were delivered by 17-year-old McIntosh.

Road Cycling

After yesterday’s men’s road race, today it was the women’s turn to race throughout the French countryside and streets of Paris. Team Canada was represented by Olivia Baril and Alison Jackson.

Jackson completed the 158km course with time of 4:04:23 for 19th place. Baril rode to a time of 4:07:16 to finish 44th.

Team Canada’s Alison Jackson, left, and Olivia Baril, prepare to compete in women’s cycling road race at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Basketball

Canada’s time in the women’s basketball tournament came to a disappointing end on Sunday after they were defeated 79-70 by Nigeria in the final game of the group stage.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Canada needed a 10-point win and other favourable results to get into the quarterfinal round through tiebreakers. Canada led by four at halftime, but Nigeria outscored Canada 23-5 in the third to take a 14-point lead, and ultimately held on for the win.

Shay Colley was the leading scorer with 17 points. Four-time Olympian Natalie Achonwa, playing in her final women’s national team game, finished with five points and six rebounds.

Sailing

After eight races in the ILCA 6 class, Team Canada sailor Sarah Douglas sits in 11th place. Monday will be the last day of the opening series, which determines top 10 entries into the medal race.

After four races in the women’s Kite, Emily Bugeja sits in 20th place.

Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing in Marseille, France on 3 August, 2024. (Photo by World Sailing / Sander van der Borch)

Archery

Eric Peters fell to Italy’s Mauro Nespoli 2-6 in the men’s individual 1/8 elimination round and did not advance into the medal rounds.

Golf

The men’s individual stroke play event came to a close on Sunday at Le Golf National. Corey Conners led the way for Canada, finishing with his best round of the tournament, a bogey-free 66 to climb inside the top 10 with a share of ninth place (68-69-69-66). That is now Canada’s best result in men’s golf since the sport returned to the Olympic program at Rio 2016.

Teammate Nick Taylor shot a 2-under 69 to finish at 4-under par overall in a tie for 30th place.

The women’s stroke play event gets underway on Wednesday August 7 at 9 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET.

Water Polo

Team Canada’s women’s water polo team fell 20-11 to the Netherlands. Team Canada has finished fourth in Group A and will move on to the quarterfinals.

Team Canada’s Hayley McKelvey competes against Hungary in water polo during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Fencing

Team Canada’s men’s foil team finished seventh overall, winning their final placement match 45-38 over Egypt. They had started the day with a 45-26 loss to Japan in the Table of 8 and then dropped their first classification match 45-32 to China. It is still Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the event.

Canoe/Kayak Slalom

Alex Baldoni finished fourth in his heat of the men’s kayak cross. He will not advance to the quarterfinal. Lois Betteridge finished third in her heat, and will also not advance to the quarterfinal.