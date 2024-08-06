Day 11: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

Team Canada is golden once again on Day 11 of Paris 2024. Hammer thrower Camryn Rogers secured Canada’s sixth gold medal of the Games.

Here’s what else happened:

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Athletics

Camryn Rogers was the story of the night, claiming gold in the women’s hammer throw. Rogers threw a distance of 76.97m to claim the top spot on the podium. Her achievement comes just days after teammate Ethan Katzberg snagged the gold medal in the men’s event. Rogers and Katzberg also delivered a double gold for Canada at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Savannah Sutherland raced to 53.80 seconds in the semifinals of the women’s 400m hurdles, which was enough to snag a spot in the final.

Read: Rogers’ hammer throw triumph highlights Day 11 for Canada in athletics

Team Canada’s Savannah Sutherland competes in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Lucia Stafford, Simone Plourde and Kate Current raced in the first round of the women’s 1500m. Stafford ran a season’s best time of 4:02.22. Plourde finished with a time of 4:06.59 and Current finished with a time of 4:09.81. All three athletes will move on to repechage round.

Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney raced in the repechage heats for the men’s 200m. Both finished with a time of 20.42 and will advance to tomorrow’s semifinal, where they will be joined by teammate Andre De Grasse, who qualified directly.

Craig Thorne raced in the men’s 110m hurdles repechage, racing to a time of 13.62. He will not advance to the semifinal.

Lauren Gale and Zoe Sherar competed in the women’s 400m repechage, running 52.68 and 51.43, respectively. Neither will advance to the semifinal.

Christopher Morales-Williams finished eighth in his semifinal heat of the men’s 400m. He ran 45.25 and will not advance to the final.

READ: Camryn Rogers wins gold in women’s hammer throw

Diving

It was another fourth place finish for Caeli McKay, this time in the women’s 10m platform event. The result comes less than a week after her fourth place finish with her 10m synchro partner, Kate Miller.

Read: Caeli McKay will leave Paris 2024 with no regrets

Skateboarding

The youngest member of Team Canada, skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert, competed in the women’s park preliminary round. The 14-year-old finished in 20th place with a total of 51.82 points and did not advance to the final.

READ: Canadian skateboarders proud of their accomplishments at Paris 2024

Team Canada’s Fay Ebert competes in women’s park preliminary skateboarding at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Information Hub

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

In the women’s C-2 500m, Sloan Mackenzie and Katie Vincent secured their spot directly to the semifinal by winning their first round heat in an Olympic Best time.

READ: Canoe sprint paddlers Vincent and Mackenzie blaze through heat with Olympic best

Team Canada’s men’s K-4 500m squad had to go through a quarterfinal in which they finished fourth to advance to the semifinal (Nicholas Matveev, Pierre-Luc Poulin, Laurent Lavigne, Simon McTavish). On the women’s side, Courtney Stott, Natalie Davison, Riley Melanson and Toshka Besharah-Hrebacka missed advancing directly to the K-4 500m final and will have to go through a semifinal.

Canada’s Simon McTavish and Pierre-Luc Poulin compete in the men’s kayak double 500-meter quarterfinals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Poulin and McTavish finished third in their quarterfinal of the men’s K-2 500m, advancing to the semifinal. On the women’s side Stott and Davison raced to fourth in their K-2 500m quarterfinal heat, advancing to the semifinal.

Artistic Swimming

Team Canada sits sixth overall after the first two routines of the team event. After placing seventh in Monday’s technical routine, they posted the fifth-best score in Tuesday’s free routine to move up one spot in the standings heading into Wednesday’s acrobatic routine.

Team Canada competes in artistic swimming team free routine during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Track Cycling

Team Canada’s women’s team pursuit squad of Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sarah van Dam, Erin Attwell and Ariane Bonhomme will move on to the first round. Their eighth place finish in the heats means that fifth is the highest they can place overall.

After the first round of the men’s team pursuit, the quartet of Dylan Bibic, Mathias Guillemette, Michael Foley, and Carson Mattern will race for seventh place.

Canada’s men’s team sprint crew of Tyler Rorke, Nick Wammes and James Hedgcock finished eighth overall.

Basketball

Canada’s run in men’s basketball came to a rough and sudden end, as they were eliminated by host nation France 82-73 in the quarterfinal round.

Coming off of a 3-0 start in pool play, Canada was outplayed by France in the opening minutes, and spent the rest of the game trying to cut into the deficit.

Team Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander competes against Team France in the quarterfinal of men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a team-high 27 points on 9 for 19 shooting, and RJ Barrett added 16 points in the loss

Canada had gone five consecutive Olympic Games without qualifying in men’s basketball, and their last appearance – Sydney 2000 – also featured a quarterfinal loss to France. Canada exits the tournament with a 3-1 record, and a fifth place finish.

Equestrian

Mario Deslauriers gained a last minute entry into the individual jumping final as the first alternate. Deslauriers and his horse, Emerson, finished in 18th place with a total score of 82.64.

Water Polo

Team Canada fell to Team Spain in the quarterfinal of the women’s water polo tournament, by a score of 18-8. They will next play Italy on Thursday in the first phase of the classification for fifth to eighth place.

Sailing

After six races, Team Canada kiteboarder Emily Bugeja sits in 18th place. The medal race for the ILCA 6 class, featuring Canadian Sarah Douglas, was postponed due to weather. It will now take place on Day 12.