THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick-THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Justin Tang

Weekend Roundup: 100 World Cup wins for Kingsbury, Olympic figure skating team named

As the Olympic qualification window for Milano Cortina 2026 gets closer to closing, Team Canada athletes are making their final push to earn their spots on the team.

Mikaël Kingsbury hit a historic milestone in front of his home fans while national champions were crowned and Olympic spots claimed in figure skating.

But there was plenty more happening in World Cup competition around the globe. Here’s a quick look at what you might have missed.

Figure Skating: Olympic team named after national championships

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won their fifth national title on Sunday in Gatineau, Quebec and will now lead Canada’s figure skating team to Milano Cortina 2026. Their fellow podium finishers in ice dance—silver medallists Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha and bronze medallists Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac—were also named to the Olympic team.

READ: Team Canada’s Olympic figure skating team for Milano Cortina 2026 revealed

There was a bit of a surprise in pairs as Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud skated to their first national title, ahead of 2024 World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps. Both teams will now head to Milano Cortina 2026.

Stephen Gogolev won his first senior national title to claim Canada’s lone Olympic spot in men’s singles. The 21-year-old has been enjoying a stellar season after several years severely disrupted by injuries. His potential has been known since he was the young teenager who finished second at the 2019 Canadian Championships at just 14 years old.

Madeline Schizas bounced back from a rough short program to win her fourth national title in women’s singles and a spot on her second Olympic team.

Moguls: Kingsbury gets 100th World Cup win, Viel wins his first

It was a historic weekend in Val St-Côme, Quebec as two freestyle skiers at very different points of their careers achieved big milestones.

READ: Kingsbury gets 100th World Cup win

On Friday night, the King of Moguls, Mikaël Kingsbury, secured his 100th career FIS World Cup victory. Despite an early-season injury that kept him out of the World Cup opener in early December and a men’s final slightly hampered by the weather, the 33-year-old triumphed in front of his home crowd.

Kingsbury earned 85.83 points to take the top spot on the podium. Australia’s Matt Graham was second with 83.50 points, while American Nick Page claimed third with 80.96 points.

“It’s unreal, I cannot find the words to do this in front of my family and my home crowd; I kind of lost hope with the injury that it might be possible to do it at home. (…) I didn’t have the best training, I was getting better every run. I’m just glad the way I managed my day and what a day! It’s unreal, thank you guys so much, I can’t believe I’m at 100.” said Kingsbury.

On Saturday night, 24-year-old Julien Viel rose to the occasion in his home province to capture his first career World Cup victory.

READ: Julien Viel wins first career World Cup at home

The Quebec City native faced off against 23-time World Cup winner Ikuma Horishima. Despite finishing 1.5 seconds behind the Japanese skier, he clinched the victory by a 20-15 score. Viel now has five career World Cup podiums, with three coming in dual moguls.

Kingsbury did not race in Saturday’s event following his 100th win on Friday.

Maïa Schwinghammer was sixth in the women’s moguls event, which had final results based on the qualification round as the bad weather led to the final being cancelled. She went on to finish seventh in dual moguls, one spot ahead of Jessica Linton.

Snowboard Slopestyle: Laurie Blouin claims victory in Aspen

With a score of 81.21 points, Laurie Blouin took the top spot in women’s slopestyle at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Aspen. It’s her third career World Cup victory, but her first since March 2022. Japan’s Mari Fukada (77.26) and Kokomo Murase (75.36) took second and third, respectively.

Ski Slopestyle: Double podium for Oldham and Gaskell

Megan Oldham and Elena Gaskell shared the podium in women’s ski slopestyle at the FIS World Cup in Aspen. Oldham finished second with 73.02 points for her 11th career World Cup podium, just ahead of Gaskell who scored 72.90 for her first World Cup podium since October 2021. Olivia Asselin finished seventh in that final.

Max Moffatt finished sixth in the men’s final.

Snowboard PGS: Seventh heaven for Moisan

Aurélie Moisan posted her second best career result, finishing seventh in the women’s parallel giant slalom after advancing to the quarterfinals at the FIS World Cup in Scuol, Switzerland. It’s her best performance finishing placing fourth in February 2025 at home in Val St-Come.

Aerials: Top 10 finishes for Primeau and Irving

Victor Primeau tied his career-best FIS World Cup result with an eighth place finish in Lake Placid, New York. The 22-year-old finished the first final round with a score of 87.61 points. Anthony Noel was 9.04 points behind Primeau to round out the top 10, while Lewis Irving finished 12th.

Marion Thénault placed 11th in the first final round of the women’s event.

Bobsleigh & Skeleton: Three top 10 finishes on iconic St. Moritz ice track

The iconic natural ice track in St. Moritz is always a favourite for Canadian sliders to compete on. Hallie Clarke opened the weekend at the IBSF World Cup with a seventh place finish in women’s skeleton.

Melissa Lotholz posted a fifth-place finish in women’s monobob. She has been consistent this season, placing in the top six in five of the six monobob World Cup events. Cynthia Appiah was 11th in monobob in St. Moritz.

Lotholz then drove to an eighth-place finish in the two-woman event with brakewoman Kelsey Mitchell, who memorably won sprint gold in track cycling at Tokyo 2020. Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson finished in 14th place.

Luge: Another top 10 for Podulsky and Allan

Beattie Podulsky and Kailey Allan slid to a ninth-place finish in women’s doubles at the FIL World Cup in Winterberg. They had opened the season with a fifth-place finish on that same track before going on to finish sixth in Park City, Utah. They are looking to qualify for the Olympic debut of women’s doubles luge.