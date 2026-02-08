Day 3: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Get set for another exciting day of action for Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Here’s what you won’t want to miss on Day 3!

Curling

The last draw of the mixed doubles round robin sees Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant taking on Switzerland at 4:05 a.m. ET.

Figure Skating

It’s time for the individual events to begin, starting with ice dance. Three Canadian teams will compete in the rhythm dance that gets underway at 1:20 p.m. ET. Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac will skate third in the second of five flights. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha will skate second in the fourth flight. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier will be first to go in the final flight. The top 20 teams will advance to the free dance.

Team Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in ice dance team event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan on Friday, February 06, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Freestyle Skiing

Megan Oldham and Naomi Urness will compete in the final of women’s ski slopestyle starting at 6:30 a.m. ET. The 12 finalists will each do three runs, with their best one counting towards the final ranking.

Hockey

After opening with a shutout of Switzerland, the Canadian women’s team will take on Czechia at 3:10 p.m ET.

Luge

The women’s singles event gets going with the first run at 11:00 a.m. ET and the second run at 12:35 p.m. ET. That will set the sliders up for the last two runs on Day 4. Embyr-Lee Susko and Trinity Ellis will be the first Canadians to compete at the Cortina Sliding Centre during these Games.

Ski Jumping

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes competes in the men’s individual normal hill. The first round is at 1:00 p.m. ET. The top 30 will move onto the final round at 2:12 p.m. ET.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The women’s 1000m starts at 11:30 a.m ET. Carolina Hiller-Donnelly will be in the second pairing, Rose Laliberté-Roy in the third pairing, and Béatrice Lamarche in the second last of 15 pairings. Lamarche won her first individual ISU World Cup medal earlier this season in the 1000m.

