Day 11: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

Another exciting day ahead for Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026.

The Olympic champions in long track speed skating’s women’s team pursuit go for another medal, there are finals in women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski big air, and a couple of big curling games on the schedule.

Here’s what you won’t want to miss.

Biathlon

The last event for Canada’s male biathletes is the men’s 4×7.5km relay, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Adam Runnalls, Logan Pletz, Jasper Fleming, and Zachary Connelly will compete for Canada.

Adam Runnels competes in the biathlon 10km sprint at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena during the MilanoCortina2026 Olympic Games in Milan, Italy on February 13, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Bobsleigh

The 2-man event concludes with the last two heats at 1:00 p.m. ET. Taylor Austin and Shaq Murray-Lawrence head in ranked 15th after the first two heats. Jay Dearborn and Mike Evelyn O’Higgins are in 22nd place.

Curling

After a two-win day on Monday to get their record back to .500 (3-3) and keep their playoff hopes alive, Team Homan will take on undefeated Sweden at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Canada’s Sarah Wilkes, Rachel Homan and Emma Miskew in action during the women’s curling round robin session against South Korea at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Then at 1:05 p.m. ET, Team Jacobs will take their 5-1 record into a matchup with 4-3 Great Britain.

Figure Skating

The last figure skating event of the Games gets underway with the women’s short program. It starts at 12:45 p.m. ET. Madeline Schizas will compete in the penultimate flight, taking to the ice at 3:41 p.m. ET.

Freestyle Skiing

The day kicks off with the qualification rounds for women’s and men’s aerials.

Marion Thénault will compete in the first women’s qualification round at 4:45 a.m. ET, hoping to be among the top six who advance directly to the final. If not, she’ll be back at 5:30 a..m ET for the second qualification round, from which six more women will advance to the final.

Team Canada’s men’s aerials training at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Émile Nadeau, Lewis Irving, Miha Fontaine, and Victor Primeau will compete in the first men’s qualification round at 7:30 a.m. ET. If they aren’t among the top six getting direct advancement to the final, they’ll be in the second qualification round at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Then at 1:30 p.m. ET is the final of men’s big air. Dylan Deschamps finished ninth of the 12 qualifiers in the qualification round. Each athlete will do three runs, with their two best scores counting towards the final rankings.

Snowboard

The women’s slopestyle final begins at 7:00 a.m. ET, featuring Laurie Blouin and Juliette Pelchat. The 12 riders will each do three runs, with their best score counting towards the final results.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The semifinals of the women’s team pursuit start at 8:52 a.m. ET. Canada will face the United States in a head-to-head battle, with the winner moving onto the race for gold and silver at 10:47 a.m. ET. Whoever loses that semi will be in the bronze medal race at 10:41 a.m. ET.

Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann are the defending Olympic champions in the event.