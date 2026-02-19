Team Canada wins women’s hockey silver at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada has captured silver in women’s hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Canada fell 2-1 in overtime to the United States in the gold medal game of the women’s hockey tournament at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Thursday. Kristin O’Neill scored Canada’s lone goal while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens took the loss in net.

Canada has medalled in every Olympic Winter Games that has included women’s hockey, winning five gold and three silver.

Team Canada’s Brianne Jenner (19) tries to control a rebound off Team USA’s goaltender Aerin Frankel (31) during the gold medal game in Women’s Ice Hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

This was the latest chapter in the storied rivalry between Canada and the United States. Since women’s hockey became a Olympic sport at Nagano 1998, the two have met in seven of the eight gold medal games. The clash at Milano Cortina 2026 was the fifth straight Olympic final between the two.

Canada advanced to the gold medal game with a tight 2-1 victory over Switzerland in the semifinals, a victory that saw captain Marie-Philip Poulin score twice to become the all-time leading goal scorer in Olympic women’s hockey.

Prior to that semifinal win, Canada defeated Germany 5-1 in the quarterfinals. In preliminary round play, the Canadians finished 3-1 with their lone loss being a 5-0 loss to the United States. Poulin did not play in that loss to the Americans after suffering an injury in the game prior.

Members of Team Canada celebrate with Kristin O’Neill (43) follow O’Neill’s shorthanded goal during the gold medal game against Team USA in Women’s Ice Hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Canada showed early in the gold medal game that they’d made improvements since that preliminary round loss. At 5:33 of the first period, the Americans were caught with too many men and sent Canada to the power play. The Canadians were able to generate a couple of quality scoring chances but could not beat a United States penalty kill that entered the game a perfect 11/11.

That American penalty kill was able to kill off another Canadian power play later in the period after Joy Dunne tripped up Erin Ambrose at 15:05.

Shots ended 8-6 in favour of Canada in the opening frame. In the preliminary round game against the United States, Canada trailed 2-0 and were outshot 11-4 in the first.

Ella Shelton started the second period in the penalty box after being called for a hold late in the first. While shorthanded, Laura Stacey and O’Neill brought the puck into the offensive zone on a two-on-one. Stacey found O’Neill who made a nice move to her backhand, beating American goaltender Aerin Frankel just 54 seconds in to make it 1-0 Canada.

Team Canada’s Sarah Fillier (10) tries to score on Team USA’s goaltender Aerin Frankel (31) during the gold medal game in Women’s Ice Hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A few minutes later, Hannah Bilka, the United States’ leading goal scorer, nearly tied the game but missed the net following some quick puck movement. The Americans continued to press as, soon after, Desbiens made a huge pad stop to keep Canada in front.

Sarah Fillier had one of Canada’s best chances late in the period. Sophie Jaques found Fillier in front of the net but her redirect was denied by Frankel.

The teams combined for just seven shots in the first half of the third period. Emma Maltais had Canada’s first good chance with 7:34 remaining, beating out an icing call and getting a shot off on Frankel.

Canada went back to the power play after Britta Curl-Salemme put a big hit on Ambrose at 13:37. The Canadians were able to press a bit in the offensive zone but could not add any insurance to their lead.

The Americans pulled Frankel with 2:23 remaining. With 2:04 left and the extra attacker on, a Laila Edwards point shot was redirected by Hilary Knight to tie the game at 1-1, a goal that would ultimately send the game into overtime.

In three-on-three overtime, Megan Keller scored the winner 4:07 in, giving the United States gold.

Earlier in the day, Switzerland defeated Sweden 2-1 in overtime to win bronze. It’s just the second Olympic medal Switzerland has won in women’s hockey. They also won bronze at Sochi 2014.