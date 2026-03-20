Canadian Olympic Foundation Made Tangible Impact on Team Canada leading into Milano Cortina 2026

The Canadian Olympic Foundation (COF) is proud to share that 82% of the 206 Team Canada athletes who competed at Milano Cortina 2026 received support from the COF at some point in their Olympic journeys prior to competing at the Games.

The Canadian Olympic Foundation proudly injects private philanthropic investment into the Canadian sport system to support Team Canada athletes on their Olympic journeys as they represent their country on the world stage.

The COF granted a total of $7.3M to support the Canadian sport system and Team Canada athletes in the year leading into Milano Cortina 2026. This included investments in:

Direct-to-athlete bursaries, such as the Great to Gold program, the Murphy Family Awards, the Team Canada Indigenous Awards and the Programme de bourses aux athlètes olympiques du Québec. Investing in athletes directly enables them to cover core expenses associated with high-performance training and competition, including team fees, equipment, additional training and essential needs such as nutrition and cost of living.

The Next Gen Initiative funds Canadian National Sport Organizations (NSO) to support future Olympic athletes. Each year, the COC and the COF invest in the program, with Sport Canada matching every dollar up to $4M. Of the 206 Team Canada athletes who competed at Milano Cortina 2026, 60% have received Next Gen support since 2017, including medallists Megan Oldham, Courtney Sarault and Brendan MacKay.

The newly established Team Canada High Performance Fund directs targeted resources to NSO’s high performance priorities, those that directly influence and improve athlete performance, providing immediate resources where it’s needed most. At Milano Cortina, this included new, innovative competition suits for the long track speed skating team, critical investments in athlete recovery strategies, equipment and support for athletes returning from injury.

Direct support to NSOs for their most urgent needs, ensuring funding flows straight to the programs that deliver the greatest impact for athletes. This includes resources for coaching, team travel to international events, and offsetting team fees.

The Canadian Olympic Committee to help deliver the most successful Team Canada possible to Milano Cortina 2026.

Additional bursaries will be granted following Milano Cortina 2026 through the Team Canada Podium Awards, funded by the Malaviya Foundation, which offers $5,000 per medal to recognize and celebrate all Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

About the Canadian Olympic Foundation

The Canadian Olympic Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Canadian Olympic Committee, with the joint purpose to transform Canada through the power of sport. Donations to the COF directly benefit Team Canada athletes at all stages of their Olympic journeys, and the high-performance services that support them. When you invest in an athlete’s journey, you provide key resources needed to propel them over the finish line – and inspire a nation. Join Team Canada at olympic.ca/foundation.

QUOTES

“The Great to Gold award lifted a huge weight off my shoulders. I worked very hard last summer to develop new technical skills [in big air]. With this funding, one of the first things I did was travel to Australia to perfect these new maneuvers and bring them to snow in time for the competition season. Having had the time and access to big jumps to master those new skills gave me a competitive edge and overall confidence to boost my performance.”

– Megan Oldham, two-time Olympian and Olympic Champion, freestyle skiing

“Without the generosity of Canadian donors, I would not have had access to the extra training needed to ensure I was prepared for the Olympic Games, which I believe were valuable to my performance in Livigno. I want to thank those donors for helping to make it possible.”

– Eliot Grondin, three-time Olympic medallist, snowboard cross

“I’m very thankful for the Team Canada Podium Awards. I’m proud of what we achieved at Milano Cortina 2026 and really appreciate the kindness of donors who want to celebrate Team Canada. With the award, I’ll be able to build on this momentum and continue training with access to coaching, competitions, and equipment, without wondering how I’m going to balance sport with everyday life expenses.”

– Courtney Sarault, four-time Olympic medallist, short-track speed skating

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of all Canadian Olympic Foundation donors, each of whom make a tangible impact on Team Canada athletes and sport in Canada. With Canada’s National Sport Organizations facing unprecedented financial strain, it’s amazing to see the private sector step up and help support Team Canada athletes so they can show up at their best and represent Canada on the world stage.”

– Jacqueline Ryan, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee

“Team Canada’s success at Milano Cortina 2026 is, in part, a testament to the meaningful impact of donor support. Their generosity empowers athletes and helps to inspire pride across the nation, and we are deeply grateful for their investment and trust.”

– Perry Dellelce, Board Chair, Canadian Olympic Foundation