After another weekend of podium victories, Team Canada is ready for PyeongChang 2018.

Here are the weekend’s success stories.

Cross-Country Skiing

Over the weekend, two-time Olympian Alex Harvey competed at the Cross Country World Cup in Seefeld, Austria, finishing second in the 15km mass start. On Saturday, Harvey also placed eighth in the skate-ski sprint race.

Snowboard

On Friday, Max Parrot won his third straight big air title at the X Games in Aspen. With this win, Parrot has become the most decorated big air athlete of all time.

Darcy Sharpe and Mark McMorris shared the podium at X Games Aspen, finishing second and third in slopestyle. Sharpe’s breakthrough performance earned him his first-ever X Games medal. Sochi 2014 bronze medallist McMorris collected his 15th X Games medal before heading to PyeongChang 2018.

Meanwhile in Bansko, Bulgaria, Team Canada claimed two World Cup medals, including one gold. Five-time Olympian Jasey-Jay Anderson edged out Switzerland’s World Cup leader Nevin Galmarini to win gold in the parallel giant slalom. Chris Robanske earned another World Cup silver for Team Canada, achieving his best World Cup result since February 2016.

Freestyle Skiing

Cassie Sharpe also attended the X Games in Aspen this weekend, earning bronze on the freestyle skiing superpipe. After faltering on her first two runs, Sharpe was able to redeem herself in the final run, scoring 88.66 points.

Rugby

Hugs all around as @RugbyCanada gets one more as the clock runs out and secures a bronze medal https://t.co/7z89cjpXZ6 pic.twitter.com/oFPf0AfmZU — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 28, 2018

Canada’s Womens Sevens Team won bronze at the HSBC World Series event in Sydney, Australia, after a 40-12 win against Russia.

Although it was not the outcome the 2017 champions hoped for, the team’s strong performance in Sydney will prepare them for the next leg of the HSBC Series in Japan.

Tennis

On Saturday night, Gaby Dabrowski captured her second Grand Slam mixed doubles title at the Australian Open. Dabrowski and partner Mate Pavic of Croatia were seeded eighth, and came back to defeat the fifth-seeded duo of Hungary’s Timea Babos and India’s Rohan Bopanna in the championship match.

After this impressive win, Dabrowski is paired with Olympic gold medallist Daniel Nestor as the only Canadians to win multiple Grand Slams.