Seven sports podcasts to add to your Team Canada rotation

Do you need some Team Canada content to hold you over in between Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022? Whether it’s athletes interviewing other athletes or fans reminiscing over their favourite Olympic moments, we have you covered with a list of seven podcasts.

Player’s Own Voice Podcast

The Player’s Own Voice Podcast, hosted on CBC Sports, features one-on-one interviews with Team Canada athletes. The show is hosted by two-time Olympic speed skater Anastasia Bucsis, who goes beyond in depth in her discussions with athletes about how they deal with the pressures of competing at the highest level.

The Shakeout Podcast

The Shakeout Podcast is a weekly show that covers everything in the world of running, hosted by Team Canada’s Kate Van Buskirk, and Madeleine Kelly. The pair double as Canadian Running staffers and Olympic athletes, bringing a truly unique voice at the intersection of media and sports. Whether it’s recapping a week of Athletics Canada events or interviewing other athletes, these two have a pulse on the Canadian running scene like no other.

Canada’s Kate Van Buskirk, left, New Zealand’s Lucy Van Dalen and England’s Laura Weightman, left to right, run the women’s 1500 metre event at Hampden Park at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, July 28, 2014. Van Buskirk qualified for the final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Madeleine Kelly (8), of Toronto, leads Lindsey Butterworth (4) and Melissa Bishop-Nriagu (5) across the finish line to win the Women’s 800m final at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Montreal, Saturday, July 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Athletes Podcast

On The Athletes Podcast, host David Stark interviews current and former athletes, nutritionists, and health experts to dive into their takes on health and wellness. Stark has hosted Team Canada athletes such as Bailey Andison and Alexandra Landry.

LIMA, Peru – Bailey Andison of Team Canada wins bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley final at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 10, 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC

Off the Podium Podcast

The Off the Podium podcast brands itself as three men who dream of Olympic glory, with none of the athletic prowess to back it up. Nonetheless, in the podcast world they’ve produced over 150 episodes regarding the Olympics with an emphasis on Canadian and Australian team coverage.

Hosts Ben Waterworth, Jarrod Loobeek, and Colin Hilding have hosted a number Team Canada athletes such as Alanna Goldie and Eric Radford. They’ve also provided daily coverage of the Olympics for the last three Games and are showing no signs of stopping.

Streamline Athletes

Streamline Athletes is an online sports recruiting platform that launched a podcast in 2021 to talk to some Team Canada athletes about the path towards their Olympic dreams. They’ve hosted episodes talking to Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown about their journey to the University of California, or chatting with Alysha Newman, Christabel Nettey, and Liz Gleadle about their experiences as student-athletes. If you’re interested in the story leading up to the glory, give this one a shot.

Aaron Brown, right, celebrates his first-place finish with third-place finisher Andre De Grasse, both of Toronto, during the Canada-China challenge men’s 100 metre race at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic, in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Five Rings to Rule Them All

Outsports is an LGBTQ+ sports publication that hosts the Five Rings to Rule Them All Podcast. The podcast tells the stories of LGBTQ+ people in and around the Olympic and Paralympic Games. They highlight the courage it takes to compete as an LGBTQ+ athlete, such as with Barcelona 1992 gold medallist Mark Tewksbury, who appeared on a 2021 episode to talk about how he became a champion for change in sport and society.

Canada’s Mark Tewksbury celebrates his gold medal win in the men’s swimming event at the 1992 Olympic games in Barcelona. (Photo: Ted Grant/COC)

Off the Blocks Swimming Podcast

The Off the Blocks Swimming Podcast focuses on interviewing swimming superstars at every level. As we know, Team Canada swimmers aren’t short on star power. Off the Blocks features episodes pertaining to Penny Oleksiak’s sudden rise to superstardom and Sydney Pickrem’s Olympic journey and international career.

