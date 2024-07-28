Day 3: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Day 2 was full of exciting results from Team Canada!

Here’s what Team Canada athletes are up to on Day 3 of Paris 2024.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Artistic Gymnastics

The highly anticipated men’s artistic gymnastics team event final will get started at 5:30 p.m. local time / 11:30 a.m. EST. Team Canada took the eighth and final spot in the qualification round to move on to the final, achieving the team’s big goal of advancing to the team final–the first time ever that Team Canada has done that. Other teams in the final include China, Japan, Great Britain, Ukraine, USA, Italy, and Switzerland. China ranked first in qualification.

Team Canada’s William Emard competes in Men’s Qualifications in Artistic Gymnastics during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Swimming

Team Canada fans will want to keep their eyes on the pool again. The morning session from 11:00 a.m. – 12:07 p.m. local time / 5:00 – 6:07 a.m. EST will feature the heats for the women’s 400m individual medley, the final for which will happen during the evening session, taking place from 8:30-10:08 p.m. local time / 2:30 – 4:08 p.m. EST. Canada’s Summer McIntosh is a two-time world champion and owns the world record in the event, which was set at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials in May.

Marie-Sophie Harvey will compete in the evening session in the women’s 200m freestyle final.

The morning session will also feature Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm in the women’s 100m backstroke heats, hoping to move on to the evening session’s semifinals.

Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh competes in 400m freestyle heats during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Judo

Day 3 features two Team Canada judokas in action. Arthur Margelidon will compete against Behruzi Khojazoda of Tajikistan in the men’s -73 kg class at 10:00 a.m. local time / 4:00 a.m. EST.

Christa Deguchi will be one to watch in the women’s -57 kg class. As the world number one, she has a bye into the round of 16.

Judokas will continue to advance through the tournament throughout the day, with the podium in both events decided during the afternoon session from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST.

Skateboarding

Heavy rain on Day 1 of Paris 2024 necessitated the rescheduling of the men’s street competition to Day 3.

Matt Berger, Cordano Russell, and Ryan Decenzo will compete in the men’s street prelims beginning at 12:00 p.m. local time, 6:00 a.m. EST. Street skateboarding courses are meant to imitate urban terrain, with features like stairs, rails, and benches, as well as some of the traditional elements of skateparks, like quarterpipes. Athletes are judged by five judges, with each of the highest and lowest scores dropped, and the remaining three scores are averaged to provide the overall score for each run and trick. Team Canada’s riders will be looking for a top-eight finish overall in the heats in order to move on to the final. The men’s street final will take place at 5:00 p.m. local time / 11:00 am local time

Diving

Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray will compete in the men’s synchro 10m platform at 11:00 a.m. local time / 5:00 a.m. EST. The duo won bronze at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, which was Canada’s first ever world championship medal in the event.

Boxing

Team Canada boxer Wyatt Sanford will compete in the round of 16 in the men’s 63.5kg class at the North Paris Arena.

Wyatt Sanford of Canada celebrates after defeating MARTINEZ RAMIREZ Miguel Martinez Ramirez of Mexico to claim the gold medal in the Men’s 63.5kg Boxing finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Friday, October 27, 2023. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Rowing

Canada’s last lightweight double sculls duo, Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson will race in repechage heat 1 on Day 3 at 11:00 a.m local time / 5:00 a.m. EST. There are two repechages, each with five boats; the top three from each heat will advance to the semifinals.

The women’s eight are also in action at 12:00 p.m. local time / 6:00 a.m. EST, racing in heat 1 alongside Great Britain, Denmark and Australia. Heat 2 features Romania, Italy and the USA. The winner of each heat will advance to the A final, with the others going to the repechage.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Information Hub

Fencing

Day 3 is set to be a busy day on the piste for Team Canada, with four fencers in action, including three in men’s foil. Blake Broszus is up first with a bout against Kruz Schembri of the Virgin Islands, at 9:35 a.m. local time / 3:35 a.m. EST. Daniel Gu is up next against Victor Alvares de Oliveira of Cabo Verde at 9:55 a.m. local time / 3:55 a.m. EST. Maximilien van Haaster will compete against Takahiro Shikine of Japan at 12:35 p.m. local time / 6:35 a.m. EST.

On the women’s side, Pamela Brind’Amour will take on Theodora Gkountoura of Greece in the women’s individual sabre at 11:40 a.m. local time / 5:40 a.m. EST.

In both events, fencers will progress through the tournament all day, with the podium being decided during the final session, which begins at 8:50 p.m. local time / 2:50 p.m. EST.

Pamela Brind’Amour of Canada competes against Jessica Morales of Colombia in Women’s Sabre Individual action during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Basketball

Team Canada’s women’s basketball team gets their Olympic tournament started with a game against the host nation of France at 5:15 p.m. / 11:15 a.m. EST. Team Canada will play in Group B alongside France, Nigeria, and Australia.

Rugby Sevens

Canada takes on China at 4:00 p.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. EST in their third group play game. Depending on their ranking in the pool, they will either advance to the quarterfinals or play in a classification game.

Team Canada’s Asia Hogan-Rochester plays against Fiji in Rugby Sevens during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Canoe Slalom

Alex Baldoni will compete in the semifinals of the men’s C-1 at 3:30 p.m. local time, 9:30 a.m. EST, aiming to advance to the final later in the day.

Cycling – Mountain Bike

It’s Gunnar Holmgren’s turn to take on the cross-country course, after his sister Isabella Holmgren, finished 17th in the women’s race on Day 2. The men’s race goes off at 2:10 p.m. local time / 8:10 a.m EST, with 36 riders in a mass start.

Badminton

It’s a busy day on the courts for Team Canada’s badminton players, with four athletes in action on Day 3. Brian Yang will start things off in the men’s singles tournament against Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin at 3:40 p.m. / 9:40 a.m. EST. In the evening session Michelle Li will play Myanmar’s Thuzar Thet Htar in the women’s singles tournament at 7:30 p.m. local time / 1:30 p.m. EST. After that Adam Dong and Nyl Yakura will take on Great Britain’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their final group play match of the men’s doubles tournament at 8:20 p.m. local time / 2:20 p.m. EST.

Tennis

Tennis action on Day 3 will start at 12:00 p.m. local / 6:00 a.m. EST. Félix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic will play USA’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the first round of the men’s doubles tournament. Bianca Andreescu will play Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the second round of the women’s tournament and Leylah Annie Fernandez will play Cristina Bucsa of Spain, also in the second round of women’s singles. In women’s doubles first round action, Fernandez will double back to play with Gaby Dabrowski against Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva.

Beach Volleyball

Both of Team Canada’s women’s beach volleyball duos are in action on Day 3. Sophie Bukovec and Heather Bansley play their second match of the tournament, this time against China’s Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi. The Canadians fell to Team USA’s Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth in their first match.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson’s first match of the tournament, at 3:00 p.m. local time / 9:00 a.m. EST, is against Paraguay’s Giuliana Poletti and Michelle Sharon Valiente Amarilla.

Team Canada’s Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec warm up before their match against Team USA’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss in beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Water Polo

Team Canada’s women’s water polo team will face off against Team Hungary at 8:05 p.m. local time / 2:05 p.m EST at the Aquatics Centre. Team Canada is playing in Group A with Hungary, Netherlands, Australia and China. The top four teams from each of Group A and B will move on to the quarterfinals.

Equestrian

The final phase of individual and team eventing will conclude with the jumping test. After the dressage and cross country competitions, Team Canada sits in 11th in the team standings. Individually, Karl Slezak with Hobo Bobo leads Team Canada in 27th place, followed by Michael Winter and El Mundo in 38th and Jessica Phoenix and Freedom GS in 49th.

Sailing

Canadian sailors are back on the water in Marseille. Starting at 12:15 p.m. local time / 6:15 a.m. EST sisters Georgia and Antonia Lewin-LaFrance will complete their next three races in the women’s 49erFX class. The sister duo won their first race of the Games, and enter Day 3 in sixth place overall.

On the men’s side, Will Jones and Justin Barnes will also compete in their next three races in the men’s 49er class. Jones and Barnes enter Day 3 in 17th place.