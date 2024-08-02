Day 7: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

Day 7 was a multi-bronze medal day for Team Canada, courtesy of Sophiane Méthot on the trampoline, Kylie Masse in the swimming pool, and Félix Auger-Aliassime and Gaby Dabrowski on the tennis court.

Here’s what else you need to know about Team Canada’s performances on Day 7.

Trampoline

Sophiane Méthot jumped to the third spot on the podium in the women’s trampoline final. Méthot took the last spot in the final after finishing eighth in the qualification round. In the final, she gave the performance of her life to score 55.650, finishing behind Bryony Page of Great Britain and Individual Neutral Athlete Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya.

READ: Méthot flips and flies to trampoline bronze at Paris 2024

Team Canada’s Sophiane Methot competes in women’s trampoline gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Tennis

After playing two matches on each of the previous three days, Félix Auger-Aliassime faced a tough opponent in his men’s singles semifinal: 2024 French Open champion and second seed Carlo Alcarez of Spain. Alcarez dominated, winning 6-1, 6-1 in 1 hour 15 minutes. Auger-Aliassime will now play for the bronze medal on Saturday against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

It was still a great day for Auger-Aliassime though, who doubled back to claim bronze in the mixed doubles tournament alongside Gaby Dabrowski. It’s Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in mixed doubles, and just the nation’s second tennis medal overall. The Canadians won in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski soak in the atmosphere of the crowd as they stand on the podium with their bronze medals in mixed doubles tennis at the Summer Olympics, Friday, August 2, 2024 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Swimming

Kylie Masse became the first Canadian swimmer to win individual medals at three Olympic Games, capturing a bronze medal in the women’s 200m backstroke. In a close race until the end, Masse posted a time of 2:05.57 to edge American Phoebe Bacon by just 0.04 seconds.

READ: Masse wins bronze for second straight Olympic medal in 200m backstroke

Kylie Masse of Canada, poses with her bronze medal following the women’s 200-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Masse’s medal highlighted an eventful day for Canada in the pool. Josh Liendo swam in the 50m freestyle final and was just 0.02 seconds off the podium, posting a time of 21.58 to finish fourth. Finlay Knox also swim in a final on Friday, finishing eighth in the men’s 200m individual medley with a time of 1:57.26.

Liendo also competed in the men’s 100m butterfly heats and semifinals along with Ilya Kharun. Both Canadians secured spots in Saturday’s final with Liendo posting the third fastest time (50.42) in the semifinals and Kharun the sixth fastest (50.68).

Summer McIntosh and Sydney Pickrem were also action, competing in the women’s 200m individual medley heats and semifinals. Both are off to Saturday’s final with McIntosh posting the second fastest time in the semifinals, touching the wall at 2:08.30. Pickrem finished fifth overall with a time of 2:09.65.

Canada also participated in the mixed 4 x 100m medley relay heats with the team of Blake Tierney, Apollo Hess, Maggie Mac Neil and Taylor Ruck finishing with a time of 3:43.87 to qualify for the final. That final will take place Saturday.

Athletics

The first night of track and field was highlighted by a thrilling 10,000m race that saw a gutsy fourth-place performance by Mohammed Ahmed. He ran 26:43.79, just 0.67 seconds off the bronze medal. That result matches Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the men’s 10,000m, which was previously achieved 112 years ago by Joe Keeper at Stockholm 1912.

Yomif Kejelcha, of Ethiopia, left, and Mohammed Ahmed, right, of Canada, compete in the men’s 10000 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

In the morning session on the first day of track and field, Audrey Leduc sent a message that she is here to run fast, setting a Canadian record in the first round of the women’s 100m. Leduc clocked a time of 10.95, finishing first in her heat. She will advance to the semifinal. Jacqueline Madogo also raced in the first round, finishing fourth in her heat with a time of 11.27, missing out on moving on to the semis by 0.01 seconds.

“The goal was to get a feel for the track and experience what it was really like,” said Leduc. We had seen how fast it was during practice, but performing in front of people helps you be even more prepared for tomorrow.”

Ethan Katzberg, Rowan Hamilton and Adam Keenan competed in the qualification round of the men’s hammer throw. Katzberg and Hamilton both threw the farthest in their qualification groups, with Hamilton logging a personal best of 77.78m in Group A while Katzberg threw 79.93 in Group B. They will both advance to the final, while Keenan missed out on advancing by one spot despite throwing a season best.

After the first day of decathlon, defending Olympic champion Damian Warner is in fourth place with 4561 points. He sits 89 points back of the leader, Germany’s Leo Neugebauer.

Damian Warner, of Canada, makes an attempt in the decathlon high jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and Kieran Lumb competed in the first round of the men’s 1500m. Philibert-Thiboutot finished 14th in heat two with a time of 3:36.92, while Lumb finished 10th in heat three with a time of 3:38.11. Both Canadians will move on to a repechage round.

In the evening session, Briana Scott competed in the first round of the women’s 5000m. She finished 19th in her heat in a time of 15:47. Scott will not advance to the final.

Jazz Shukla raced in the first round of the women’s 800m. She finished fifth in her heat with a time of 2:00.80. Shukla will move on to a repechage heat.

Cycling – BMX

Molly Simpson finished fifth in the women’s BMX racing final, covering the course in 35.833 seconds and finishing 1.602 seconds back from gold medallist Saya Sakakibara of Australia. That is Canada’s best ever Olympic result in women’s BMX racing and ties Tory Nyhaug‘s performance from Rio 2016 for Canada’s best result in the discipline.

Canoe-Kayak – Slalom

It was time trial day for the Olympic debut of kayak cross. Alex Baldoni paddled to the 24th fastest time (73.70) in the men’s kayak cross time trial while Lois Betteridge was 37th in the women’s kayak cross time trial after missing her required roll.

Results from the time trial will be used to seed paddlers into heats for the first round of competition, taking place on Day 8.

3×3 Basketball

Canada suffered two overtime losses on Friday in 3×3 action, bringing their record to an even 3-3.

In their first game of the day, Canada was in a back-and-forth battle with the U.S as the 10-minute regulation period ended in a 16-16 tie. In 3×3 rules, the first to two points in overtime wins, and although Katherine Plouffe put Canada up one with a lay-up, American Rhyme Howard came back with a step-back two to give the U.S. the win.

Unfortunately, history repeated itself against Spain later in the day. With the game tied at 20 after regulation, Canada didn’t even get a possession in overtime before Sandra Ygueravide nailed a two to seal the win for Spain.

Canada now sits in fifth place in pool play. They can secure a spot in the play-in games – and potentially get a bye to the semifinals based on other results – with a win against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

READ: Momentum: 3×3 basketball player Paige Crozon sheds light on elite sport and motherhood

Basketball

Canada’s men’s basketball team has swept the group stage after defeating Spain, 88-85, on Friday in Lille, France.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nailed two free throws to put Canada up three and ultimately secure the win, in what was a tight finish against an esteemed basketball nation.

Andrew Nembhard came off the bench and delivered his best performance of the tournament, finishing with 18 points on 8 for 10 shooting.

Canada, with a 3-0 record, will move onto the quarterfinal round and will be seeded no lower than third place.

Canada has not advanced past the quarterfinal stage in men’s basketball since 1984.

Rowing

Team Canada’s final Olympic women’s lightweight double sculls duo, Jill Moffatt and Jenny Casson, finished second in the B Final, placing eighth overall. Paris 2024 marks the last time lightweight rowing events will be contested at the Olympic Games.

Golf

Corey Conners paced the way for Canada with a 2-under 69 in the second round of the men’s individual stroke play competition at Le Golf National. Through 36 holes, Conners holds a share of 13th place, six shots back of the lead. He’ll tee off in Saturday’s third round alongside Rory McIlroy of Ireland and Jason Day of Australia at 11:44 a.m. local / 5:44 a.m. ET

Teammate Nick Taylor shot a 2-over-par 73, placing him in a tie for 46th place at the midway mark of the competition. He’ll tee off in Saturday’s third round at 9:44 a.m. local / 3:44 a.m ET.

Corey Conners of Team Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Le Golf National on August 2nd. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/IGF)

Judo

Team Canada judoka Ana Laura Portuondo Isasi was defeated in the women’s +78kg round of 32 by Nicaragua’s Izayana Marenco who scored an ippon just over two minutes into the match. She did not advance within the tournament.

Team Canada’s Ana Laura Portuondo Isasi, left, competes in women’s +78kg judo at the the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Beach Volleyball

Daniel Dearing and Sam Schachter won their final preliminary round match against Austria’s Julian Hoerl and Alexander Horst, 2-0 (21-16, 21-15). After dropping their first two matches of Paris 2024, the Canadians needed this victory to stay alive in the tournament. The top two teams in each pool as well as the two best third-ranked teams qualify to the Round of 16 while the remaining four third-ranked teams will play in the lucky loser round.

Team Canada’’s beach volleyball player Daniel Dearing during their game against Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Sailing

Sarah Douglas placed 13th in both races in the ILCA 6 class on Day 7, which puts her in 17th place overall in the opening series.

Water Polo

The Canadian women’s team fell 10-7 to Australia. Emma Wright scored three of Canada’s goals on six shots. Canada is now 1-2, ranking them fourth in Group A with one match to play on Sunday.