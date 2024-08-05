Day 11: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Ten days of Paris 2024 have flown by! But Team Canada isn’t done yet. Here’s what you don’t want to miss on Day 11.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Diving

Caeli McKay will compete in the final of the women’s 10m platform after placing seventh in Monday’s qualification round. That starts at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Skateboarding

Team Canada’s youngest athlete at Paris 2024, Fay De Fazio Ebert, will compete in the women’s park prelims, beginning at 12:30 p.m. local / 6:30 a.m. ET. The top eight athletes will advance to the final, taking place at 5:30 p.m. local / 11:30 a.m. ET.

Fay De Fazio Ebert of Canada competes in the women’s skateboard park finals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC

Track Cycling

Track cycling begins at 5:30 p.m. local / 11:30 a.m. ET. Erin Attwell, Ariane Bonhomme, Maggie Coles-Lyster and Sarah van Dam will take to the velodrome for the qualifying round of the women’s team pursuit.

In the first round of the men’s team sprint, Tyler Rorke, Nick Wammes and James Hedgcock will take on the Netherlands. Competition will continue over the course of the evening, with the podium decided starting at 8:05 p.m. local / 2:05 p.m. ET.

The Canadians will also race in the first round of the men’s team pursuit. Dylan Bibic, Mathias Guillemette, Michael Foley and Carson Mattern will take to the track at 7:14 p.m. local / 1:14 p.m. ET.

Athletics

Getting things started on the track on Day 11 are Lucia Stafford, Simone Plourde and Kate Current in the first round of the women’s 1500m, with heats beginning at 10:05 a.m. / 4:05 a.m. ET.

Craig Thorne will compete in the 110m hurdles repechage at 10:50 a.m. local / 4:50 a.m.

At 11:20 a.m. local / 5:20 a.m. ET, Lauren Gale and Zoe Sherar will compete in the repechage heats for the women’s 400m.

Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney will compete in the men’s 200m repechage at 12:30 p.m. local / 6:30 a.m. ET.

Camryn Rogers will compete in the women’s hammer throw final beginning at 7:57 p.m. local time / 1:47 p.m. ET. She will be hoping to duplicate the performance of her counterpart in the men’s event, Ethan Katzberg, who claimed Canada’s first medal in athletics at Paris 2024 with a gold medal in the hammer throw.

Savannah Sutherland will compete in the women’s 400m hurdles semifinal at 8:07 p.m. local / 2:07 p.m. ET.

READ: Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw

Basketball

Team Canada’s men’s basketball team will play in the quarterfinal against Team France at 6:00 p.m. / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, drives with the ball during competition against Team Australia during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Artistic Swimming

Team Canada will compete in the team free routine at 7:30 p.m. / 1:30 p.m. ET. Team Canada consists of Scarlett Finn, Audrey Lamothe, Jonnie Newman, Raphaelle Plante, Kenzie Priddell, Claire Scheffel, Jacqueline Simoneau and Florence Tremblay. This is the second of three routines to count towards the team results. Canada sits seventh after the team technical routine.

Sailing

Sarah Douglas will compete in the medal race for the ILCA 6 class after taking the final qualifying spot after nine opening series races. After five races in the Formula Kite class, Emily Bugeja sits in 19th place. There are five races on the schedule for Tuesday.

Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing in Marseille, France on 4 August, 2024. (Photo by World Sailing / Sander van der Borch)

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Day 11 will see the canoe sprint competition hit the water at Paris 2024. Kicking it off for Team Canada will be Nicholas Matveev, Pierre-Luc Poulin, Laurent Lavigne and Simon McTavish who will race in the men’s K-4 500m heats, starting at 9:30 a.m. local / 3:30 a.m. ET. In the women’s K-4 500m, Courtney Stott, Natalie Davison, Riley Melanson and Toshka Besharah-Hrebacka will take to the water.

Katie Vincent and Sloan Mackenzie will race in the C-2 500m heats. Simon McTavish and Pierre-Luc Poulin will race in the heats of the men’s K-2 500m, while Natalie Davison and Courtney Stott will race in the women’s K-2 500m heats.

Water Polo

Team Canada will face off against Team Spain at 2:00 p.m. local / 8:00 a.m. ET in a women’s water polo quarterfinal.