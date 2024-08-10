Day 15: What Team Canada did at Paris 2024

It was a huge day on the podium for Team Canada, with two gold medals and one silver medal added to the total, making Paris 2024 Canada’s second most successful Olympic Summer Games ever!

Phil Wizard became the world’s first breaking Olympic champion, Katie Vincent set a world best time to take gold in the women’s C-1 200m, and Marco Arop set a North American record to take silver in the men’s 800m. What a day for Team Canada.

Here’s what else you need to know.

Breaking

Team Canada’s Phil Wizard is the first-ever Olympic champion in breaking! The Canadian b-boy won all three rounds of the final against the home crowd favourite, French b-boy Dany Dann.

Team Canada’s Phil Wizard competes in B-Boy breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Canoe Sprint

Just a day after bringing home bronze in the C-2 500m with Sloan Mackenzie, Katie Vincent doubled back to take gold in the women’s C-1 200m. In a nail biter of a photo finish, Vincent emerged victorious by one-one hundredth of a second over American Nevin Harrison. Vincent’s time of 44.12 marks a new world best in the event.

Team Canada’s Michelle Russell competes in women’s kayak single 500m sprint semifinals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Michelle Russell finished 8th in the final of the women’s K-1 500m with a time of 1:53.83. Riley Melanson placed sixth in the C Final of the same event.

Athletics

Marco Arop stormed his way to a silver medal in the men’s 800m, setting a new North American record along the way.

Cameron Levins and Rory Linkletter raced from Hotel de Ville through the scenic streets of Paris and back to Les Invalides in the men’s marathon. Levins finished in 36th place with a time of 2:11.56, while Linkletter finished in 47th with a time of 2:13.09.

Team Canada’s Rory Linkletter competes in men’s marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Thomas Fafard finished 22nd in the men’s 5000m final with a time of 13:49.69.

Team Canada’s women’s 4x400m relay team of Zoe Sherar, Savannah Sutherland, Kyra Constantine and Lauren Gale finished sixth in the final, running a time of 3:22.01.

Diving

Rylan Wiens finished seventh overall in the men’s 10m platform event, while teammate Nathan Zsombor-Murray finished in tenth.

Team Canada’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray competes in men’s 10m diving at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Artistic Swimming

Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau finished ninth overall in the women’s duet. The Canadian duo placed fifteenth in the technical routine and third in the free routine with a combined score of 492.4270 points.

Team Canada’s Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau compete in duet free routine at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Wrestling

Ana Godinez Gonzalez made it through the repechage into a bronze medal match in the women’s freestyle 62kg event, but fell to Norway’s Grace Bullen to finish tied for fifth.

Justina Di Stasio fell to Yasemin Adar Yigit of Turkey in the women’s freestyle 76 kg 1/8 final. Amar Dhesi lost his match with Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan in the men’s 125kg repechage.

Water Polo

Team Canada lost 19-10 to Team Greece in the women’s 7th-8th classification game. The Canadians finished 8th overall in the Paris 2024 women’s tournament.

Team Canada’s women’s water polo team compete against Greece at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Golf

Brooke Henderson continued her late charge in Saturday’s final round, climbing as close as two shots back of second place. She closed out the round with a 1-under-par 71 to finish solo 13th for the tournament, 10 strokes back of gold medallist Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Alena Sharp shot a 1-over 73 to finish in a tie for 42nd at 9 over par.

Track Cycling

Mathias Guillemette and Michael Foley placed 13th in the men’s madison event.

Kelsey Mitchell was defeated in the quarterfinals of the women’s sprint event. She will compete in the 5th-8th classification tomorrow. Nick Wammes and James Hedgcock advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s keirin by way of the repechage heats.